Lincoln High's DeFrand tops Southwest's Kate Dilsaver in highly anticipated showdown at LPS Championships

Lincoln High’s Dajaz DeFrand won the long-awaited sprinter’s duel against Class A 2019 100- and 200-meter girls state champion Kate Dilsaver of Lincoln Southwest.

And that competition pushed the Links junior to a pair of meet records Wednesday in the Lincoln Public Schools track and field championships at Beechner Athletic Complex.

In near-perfect conditions, DeFrand won the 100 in 11.81 seconds and the 200 in :24.52, not far off her personal bests from earlier this season. DeFrand has the fastest electronic time in state history with an :11.67 in the 100 and the third-best electronic clocking in the 200 with her :24.36 earlier this month.

“The rain kind of scared me during the break (between the preliminaries and finals), but it (the weather) was perfect for the finals,” said DeFrand, who also led the Lincoln High 400 relay team to a meet record as well. “I love running against the top competition to see what I can do.”

Dilsaver was third in the 100 behind DeFrand and another Link, Neryah Hekl, before taking second in the 200. Dilsaver helped the Silver Hawks defend their LPS team title by winning the 400 in :58.06.