Lincoln High's DeFrand shatters state record in girls 200 at LPS Championships

Dajaz DeFrand has been the state's top girls sprinter for the past two years.
Now she's atop the all-time charts.
The Lincoln High senior ran a blistering and wind-aided 23.84 seconds to shatter the all-class all-time record in the girls 200-yard dash preliminaries at Wednesday's LPS Championships at Beechner Athletic Complex.
The previous record was :24.06, set by Sarah Lyons of Brownell Talbot in 2006. DeFrand entered the season with fourth-fastest mark on the all-time charts at :24.36.
DeFrand, a Florida State recruit, will be running the 200 finals later Thursday.
DeFrand wasn't the only competitor to rewrite the meet record books Thursday.
Lincoln East's Sam Cappos threw 62 feet, 5 inches to win the boys shot put, bettering the previous record — set in 1975 — by nearly 3 feet.
Lincoln Southwest's Hailey Watermeier took aim at a meet record in the girls pole vault (12-1), but fell short and settled for a winning leap of 11-6, the third-best mark in the state this year.