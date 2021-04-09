 Skip to main content
Lincoln High's DeFrand records fastest electronic time in state history in the girls 100
  Updated
Dajaz DeFrand, 4.7

Lincoln High sprinter Dajaz DeFrand ran the fastest electronic time in state history in the girls 100-meter dash Thursday at the Grand Island Invitational.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

Lincoln High’s Dajaz DeFrand recorded the fastest electronic time in state high school history in the girls 100-meter dash on Thursday, winning the event at the Grand Island Invitational track meet in 11.67 seconds.

That edges out the :11.68 that Brownell Talbot’s Sarah Lyons ran in 2006. DeFrand is now fourth on the state’s all-time charts behind three :11.6 hand times by Omaha Northwest’s Mikaela Perry in 1993, Boys Town’s Cairia Snoddy in 1998 and Mitchell’s Katy Jay in 1999.

DeFrand, a junior, also won the 200 at Grand Island (:25.33) and anchored the Links’ victorious 400 relay (:48.93).

