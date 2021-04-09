Lincoln High's DeFrand records fastest electronic time in state history in the girls 100

Lincoln High’s Dajaz DeFrand recorded the fastest electronic time in state high school history in the girls 100-meter dash on Thursday, winning the event at the Grand Island Invitational track meet in 11.67 seconds.
That edges out the :11.68 that Brownell Talbot’s Sarah Lyons ran in 2006. DeFrand is now fourth on the state’s all-time charts behind three :11.6 hand times by Omaha Northwest’s Mikaela Perry in 1993, Boys Town’s Cairia Snoddy in 1998 and Mitchell’s Katy Jay in 1999.
DeFrand, a junior, also won the 200 at Grand Island (:25.33) and anchored the Links’ victorious 400 relay (:48.93).
After a COVID-canceled track season, Raymond Central jumper Mueller happy to compete regardless of the weather
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Ron Powell
High school sports reporter
Ron Powell is a longtime prep writer for the Journal Star. He covers high school football, boys basketball and track as well as state college football and Husker and professional tennis.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.