Lincoln High's DeFrand records fastest electronic time in state history in the girls 100 at GI Invitational

Lincoln High’s Dajaz DeFrand recorded the fastest electronic time in state high school history in the girls 100-meter dash on Thursday, winning the event at the Grand Island Invitational track meet in :11.67.

That edges out the :11.68 that Omaha Brownell-Talbot’s Sarah Lyons ran in 2006. DeFrand is now fourth on the state’s all-time charts behind three :11.6 hand times by Omaha Northwest’s Mikaela Perry in 1993, Boys Town’s Cairia Snoddy in 1998 and Mitchell’s Katy Jay in 1999.