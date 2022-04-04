Lincoln High's DeFrand places fifth in 60 at Nike Indoor High School Championships

Dajaz DeFrand will be competing against some of the nation's top sprinters when she gets to Florida State in the fall.

Over the weekend, the Lincoln High senior got a taste of running against elite competition.

DeFrand took part in the Nike Indoor High School Championships in New York City where she finished in fifth place in the girls 60-meter dash finals. DeFrand crossed the line in 7.55 seconds in the final. She went :7.50 during prelims.

DeFrand, who swept the 100 and 200 all-class gold medals at last year's state meet, also competed in the 200. Her time of :25.02 was the 12th-fastest in prelims.

