 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lincoln High's DeFrand places fifth in 60 at Nike Indoor High School Championships

  • 0
LPS Championships, 4.28

Lincoln High's Dejaz DeFrand (left) sets a meet record as she defeats Lincoln Southwest's Kate Dilsaver in the final of the girls 100-meter dash in the LPS Championships on April 28 at Beechner Athletic Complex.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star

Dajaz DeFrand will be competing against some of the nation's top sprinters when she gets to Florida State in the fall.

Over the weekend, the Lincoln High senior got a taste of running against elite competition.

DeFrand took part in the Nike Indoor High School Championships in New York City where she finished in fifth place in the girls 60-meter dash finals. DeFrand crossed the line in 7.55 seconds in the final. She went :7.50 during prelims.

DeFrand, who swept the 100 and 200 all-class gold medals at last year's state meet, also competed in the 200. Her time of :25.02 was the 12th-fastest in prelims.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Two-Minute Drill: Nebraska's transfer class shares a common trait

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News