Lincoln High's DeFrand makes up for lost time in hurry with chart-topping marks: 'It felt amazing to get back'

PAPILLION — As eager as track and field spectators are to one day sit at a meet where the wind isn't whipping their faces, Dajaz DeFrand was just as eager to get out and compete.

The Lincoln High sprinting standout had to sit out two meets per NSAA rules and missed another because it was canceled by weather.

But like she did last year, it didn't take the senior long to remind everyone why she's the top sprinter in the state.

In her first meet of the season, DeFrand raced to state-best times of 12.11 seconds in the girls 100-meter dash and :24.76 in the 200 at the Titan Classic on Thursday at Papillion-La Vista South High School.

"It felt amazing to get back," the Florida State recruit said after easily winning the 200.

Not even a strong headwind blowing around 30 mph with gusts near 40 mph could stop DeFrand from shooting to the top of the season state charts in her events.

"It felt really good and I'm proud of myself," DeFrand said of her 100 time. "My finish (felt good), I've been practicing on my finishes a lot."

DeFrand has been limited to mostly practice during the first month of the season, but she did get to compete at the Nike Indoor High School Championships two weeks ago in New York City, where she placed fifth in the 60.

It was a great experience, DeFrand said, one that allowed her to run against elite competition. She got to hang out with her mom and sister in the big city.

It also meant DeFrand had to sit out two high school meets, according to NSAA rules, so while many runners have multiple outdoor meets under their belts, DeFrand just recorded her first.

"The rules are the rules, so I couldn't argue with that," said DeFrand, who won all-class gold medals in the 100 and 200 at last year's state meet. "I just took it as I'm just going to use that extra time to practice and work harder."

DeFrand broke both meet records here a year ago, including a blistering :11.79 in the 100.

She wasn't the only athlete to leave a big mark Thursday.

Lincoln East's Sam Cappos heaved a meet-record throw of 61 feet, 5 inches to win the shot put, besting his own record from last year. It's a personal-best mark and it's also the best throw in the state this year.

His best throw came on his third attempt.

"I felt pretty good going into today," said Cappos, whose father, Scott, was the throws coach at Nebraska. "I hit a pretty big mark at this meet last year. I didn't think it was going to be that far, looked up and it was almost on the back line. My dad was really happy."

Thursday's win in the shot put continued a strong season for Cappos, who unleashed a personal-best throw of 177 in the discus at the Kearney Invitational last week. He now sits atop the state charts in both throwing events.

A chance to sweep both state titles, "that's the goal, this year and next so I can be a four-time state champion," said Cappos, who placed second in the discus Thursday. "That would be pretty cool."

Lincoln East swept the team titles.

Event titles from Mia Murray (3,200), Madison Adams (discus) and Keaton Musiel (long jump) aided the Spartan girls. In addition to Cappos winning the shot put, the East boys got wins from Isaac Graff (3,200) and Dash Bauman (110 hurdles).

