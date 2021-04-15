Lincoln High's Dajaz DeFrand shrugs off unfavorable conditions to break Papio South meet records

PAPILLION — The cool conditions and an occasional north breeze that dropped the wind chill even further wasn’t an ideal day for sprinters.

But that didn’t stop Lincoln High junior Dajaz DeFrand from breaking a pair of girls meet records and moving into the state’s all-time charts in the 200-meter dash at the Papillion-La Vista South/Titan Classic track and field meet Thursday at Foundation Field.

DeFrand, who ran the fastest electronic time in state history in the 100-meter dash in 11.67 seconds last week at the Grand Island Invitational, followed that up with an :11.79, which was recorded with an allowable tailwind.

DeFrand then reeled off a :24.52 to win the 200, which is ninth on the state’s all-time charts and the third-fastest electronic time in state history.