Lincoln High's Dajaz DeFrand shrugs off unfavorable conditions to break Papio South meet records

PAPILLION — The cool conditions and an occasional north breeze that dropped the wind chill even further wasn’t an ideal day for sprinters.
But that didn’t stop Lincoln High junior Dajaz DeFrand from breaking a pair of girls meet records and moving into the state’s all-time charts in the 200-meter dash at the Papillion-La Vista South/Titan Classic track and field meet Thursday at Foundation Field.
DeFrand, who ran the fastest electronic time in state history in the 100-meter dash in 11.67 seconds last week at the Grand Island Invitational, followed that up with an :11.79, which was recorded with an allowable tailwind.
DeFrand then reeled off a :24.52 to win the 200, which is ninth on the state’s all-time charts and the third-fastest electronic time in state history.
“To run as fast as I did and not pull anything (a muscle), it was a good day,” said DeFrand, who eased up in both the 100 and 200 preliminaries to prevent injury. “I tried to stretch out and stay as loose as I could and keep my sweats on as long as I could. My goal was to maintain my form throughout the race and not tighten up, and I felt I did that.”
Junior sprinter Devon Jackson of Omaha Burke wasn’t quite as fortunate on the boys side. After running the fastest preliminary times in both the 100 and 200, the standout linebacker pulled up with a groin injury midway through the 100 finals. Jackson, who had a :10.79 in the 100 preliminaries, sat out the 200 finals after running a :22.00 in the prelims.
“I felt something, so I just let up instead of trying to push through it,” said the 6-foot-1, 210-pound Jackson, who has narrowed his list of colleges to continue his football career to five schools — Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Miami and Arizona State.
“It’s one race in the middle of the season, it’s just not worth risking a more serious injury and possibly missing the rest of the season,” added Jackson, who came into Thursday’s meet with a season-best time of :10.58 in the 100. “People know what I’m capable of doing. I don’t have to prove anything.”
Lincoln Northeast’s Daniel Romary swept the boys distance events, winning the 1,600 in 4:22.64 and the 3,200 in 9:46.20. Other Lincoln boys winners were East’s Billie Stephenson in the long jump (21-2), Lincoln High’s Beni Ngoyi in the triple jump (44-1) and East’s Sam Cappos in the shot put (56-1½).
Papillion-La Vista South senior Kaylie Crews, an Alabama recruit, broke the meet records in the girls 1,600 (5:02.04) and the 3,200 (10:59.85), both of which are the fastest times in the state this season in those events. Crews helped lead the Titans to the girls team title by a 158-83 margin over Papillion-La Vista.
Individual Lincoln girls event winners were Northeast’s Laney Songster in the 100 high hurdles (:15.45), East’s Annalee Ventling-Brown in the 300 low hurdles (:48.82) and East’s Toni Stumpff in the pole vault (10-0).
Papillion-La Vista South also won the boys team championship, outscoring runner-up Sioux Falls Roosevelt 104-92.