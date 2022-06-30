 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lincoln High's Dajaz DeFrand named Gatorade girls track and field player of the year

Lincoln High's Dajaz DeFrand runs during prelims of the 200-meter dash at the LPS Championships on April 27, 2022, at Beechner Athletic Complex. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star

 KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star

An already historic track and field career for Dajaz DeFrand had one last honor left in it.

DeFrand was named Nebraska's Gatorade girls track and field athlete of the year on Thursday. The Lincoln High senior won gold medals in both the 100 and 200-meter dashes for the second year in a row, and left her mark on the state's record books in the process.

State track: In the end, not even the wind could stop Lincoln High's DeFrand from sprinting into the record books

DeFrand's time of 11.6 seconds in the 100-meter dash at her district race tied the all-class state record, while her 200-meter time of 23.74 at state was an all-time state record. Add in a third gold medal on the Links' 400-meter relay team, and DeFrand's resume as the state player of the year stands out above the rest.

The next step in DeFrand's sprinting journey is at Florida State, where she'll compete for one of the country's top track and field teams.

Jaylen Lloyd wins Gatorade's Nebraska boys track and field player of the year

Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @lmullin7

