Lincoln High's Dajaz DeFrand named Gatorade girls track and field player of the year

An already historic track and field career for Dajaz DeFrand had one last honor left in it.

DeFrand was named Nebraska's Gatorade girls track and field athlete of the year on Thursday. The Lincoln High senior won gold medals in both the 100 and 200-meter dashes for the second year in a row, and left her mark on the state's record books in the process.

DeFrand's time of 11.6 seconds in the 100-meter dash at her district race tied the all-class state record, while her 200-meter time of 23.74 at state was an all-time state record. Add in a third gold medal on the Links' 400-meter relay team, and DeFrand's resume as the state player of the year stands out above the rest.

The next step in DeFrand's sprinting journey is at Florida State, where she'll compete for one of the country's top track and field teams.

