Lincoln High sprint standout Dajaz DeFrand picks Florida State to continue track career

Lincoln High track standout Dajaz DeFrand reveals her choice of Florida State for college during a signing ceremony Friday at Lincoln High School.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Lincoln Journal Star
The fastest girls sprinter in the state is headed to ACC country.
Lincoln High senior Dajaz DeFrand announced her commitment to Florida State during a signing ceremony Friday afternoon at Lincoln High School.
DeFrand sat at a table with hats from Florida State, Auburn, Nebraska and Ohio State before standing up to unveil a Florida State shirt under her jacket. Even her family members were in on the suspense, wearing "Dajaz, who ya with" shirts with logos of various track programs.
The track and field standout was being courted by some of the nation's top women's programs, including Auburn and USC. She also was considering Nebraska.
Last spring, DeFrand dazzled in her first season competing at the varsity level. She recorded the fastest electronic time in state history (11.67 seconds) in the 100-meter dash and popped a :24.36 in the 200 to land fourth on the all-time state charts.
She capped her season with all-class gold medals in the 100 and 200. She also anchored the Links' state-winning 100 relay team.
DeFrand will run for longtime coach Bob Braman, who led the FSU men to two national championships (2006 and 2008) and the women to four indoor championships and four outdoor titles.
Photos: Teams, individuals claim gold on Day 2 of state track and field meet
Millard West's Lindsay Adams (right) celebrates her win in the 100-meter hurdles against Lincoln Southwest's Jaida Rowe on Thursday at the Class A state Track meet at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Omaha Burke's Devon Jackson (left) closes in on a win in the 100-meter dash over Creighton Prep's Carson Bartak on Thursday at the Class A state track meet at Omaha's Burke Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Lincoln High's Dajaz DeFrand wins the 100-meter dash Thursday at the Class A state track meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Lincoln North Star's Liem Chot (right) runs in the 1,600 meters at the Class A state track meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest's Kate Dilsaver falls at the finish line in the 400-meter dash during the Class A state track meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Omaha Marian's Lauren Harris (left) runs against Lincoln Southwest's Kate Dilsaver in the 400-meter race at the Class A state track meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest's Kate Dilsaver falls at the finish line in the 400 meters during the Class A state track meet Thursday at Omaha's Burke Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Lincoln Pius X's Kate Campos clears a hurdle in the 100-meter hurdles at the Class A state track meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Papillion-La Vista's Norah Sis competes in the high jump at the Class A state track meet Thursday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Lincoln Northeast's Daniel Romary (7) wins the 800-meter run during the Class A state track meet Thursday at Omaha Burke Stadium in Omaha.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest's Brianna Rinn (right) runs in the 800 meters on her way to a victory at the Class A state track meet Thursday at Omaha Burke Stadium in Omaha.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Lincoln Southeast's Brady Koolen clears the bar in the boys pole vault Thursday at the Class A state track meet at Burke Stadium in Omaha.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Medicine Valley's Sebastian Kramer throws during the boys shot put during the Class D Nebraska state track tournament on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, Omaha World-Herald
Humphrey St. Francis's Allison Weidner runs in the 800 meters during the Class D Nebraska state track tournament on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, Omaha World-Herald
Osmond's Johnson Chishiba runs the 800 meters during the Class D Nebraska state track tournament on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, Omaha World-Herald
McCool Junction's Kaden Kirkpatrick throws during the boys shot put during the Class D Nebraska state track tournament on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, Omaha World-Herald
From left: Elmwood-Murdock's Cade Hosier, Bertrand's Ethan Klingenberg and Osceola's Isaiah Zelasney run the 100 meters during the Class D Nebraska state track tournament on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, Omaha World-Herald
Riverside's Tony Berger celebrates his win in the 100 meter hurdles during the Class D Nebraska state track tournament on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, Omaha World-Herald
Humphrey St. Francis's Allison Weidner, right, peeks over her shoulder at Ansley Litchfield's Carli Bailey during the 400 meters at the Class D Nebraska state track tournament on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, Omaha World-Herald
Paxton's Colter McCasland win the boys 1600 meters during the Class D Nebraska state track tournament on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, Omaha World-Herald
Humphrey St. Francis's Allison Weidner runs in the 800 meters during the Class D Nebraska state track tournament on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, Omaha World-Herald
Humphrey St. Francis' Allison Weidner celebrates her win in the 400 meters during the Class D state track meet on May 20 at Omaha Burke Stadium.
CHRIS MACHIAN, Omaha World-Herald
Osceola's Isaiah Zelasney crosses the finish line to win the 1,600-meter relay for his team during the Class D state track meet Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, Omaha World-Herald
North Platte's Darian Diaz smiles after clearing the bar in the pole vault in the NSAA Class A state high school track and field championship meet at Burke Stadium in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Norfolk's Carly Ries competes in the high jump in the NSAA Class A state high school track and field championship meet at Burke Stadium in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Papillion-La Vista's Gabriel Cahill competes in the pole vault in the NSAA Class A state high school track and field championship meet at Burke Stadium in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
