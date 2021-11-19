Lincoln High sprint standout Dajaz DeFrand picks Florida State to continue track career

The fastest girls sprinter in the state is headed to ACC country.

Lincoln High senior Dajaz DeFrand announced her commitment to Florida State during a signing ceremony Friday afternoon at Lincoln High School.

DeFrand sat at a table with hats from Florida State, Auburn, Nebraska and Ohio State before standing up to unveil a Florida State shirt under her jacket. Even her family members were in on the suspense, wearing "Dajaz, who ya with" shirts with logos of various track programs.

The track and field standout was being courted by some of the nation's top women's programs, including Auburn and USC. She also was considering Nebraska.

Last spring, DeFrand dazzled in her first season competing at the varsity level. She recorded the fastest electronic time in state history (11.67 seconds) in the 100-meter dash and popped a :24.36 in the 200 to land fourth on the all-time state charts.

She capped her season with all-class gold medals in the 100 and 200. She also anchored the Links' state-winning 100 relay team.

DeFrand will run for longtime coach Bob Braman, who led the FSU men to two national championships (2006 and 2008) and the women to four indoor championships and four outdoor titles.

