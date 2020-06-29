Lincoln East's Brown named Gatorade track and field athlete of the year
Lincoln East's Brown named Gatorade track and field athlete of the year

  • Updated
Lincoln East's Tyler Brown throws the discus in April 2019 at the Harold Scott Invitational at Beechner Athletic Complex. 

Lincoln East graduate Tyler Brown was named the Nebraska Gatorade boys track and field athlete of the year Monday.

It's the second straight Gatorade honor for Brown, who took the honor in 2019 after winning a state championship in the shot put with a throw of 192 feet. It was the nation's No. 16 mark among high school competitors.

Because there was no high school track season, Brown was selected following his 2019 success.

The 6-foot-3 Brown, a Nebraska track recruit, also volunteers at the YMCA as a youth track coach.

Superior's Kalynn Meyer received the state's Gatorade honor for girls track last week.

 

