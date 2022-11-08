Lincoln East track and field standout Sam Cappos commits to Arizona State

One of the top throwers in the state has found his college track and field home.

Lincoln East senior Sam Cappos announced Tuesday he was committing to the Arizona State track and field program, where he will throw the shot put, discus, hammer and weight for the Sun Devils.

Cappos last season was unbeaten in the shot put until the final throw of the state meet, where he finished second to Lincoln Southwest's Matt Rink. Cappos' throw of 62 feet, 8¾ inches earlier in the spring was the top mark in the state. He also finished fourth at state in the discus.

As a sophomore, Cappos was second in the discus and fourth in the shot put. His freshman season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cappos chose Arizona State out of more than 30 offers, including Oregon, Stanford, Arizona, UCLA, Ohio State, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Penn State, Auburn, Indiana, North Carolina, Iowa and others. He is considered a top 50 throws recruit nationally.

Cappos, who has also started on the offensive and defensive lines for Lincoln East's football program the past two seasons, will sign his national letter of intent Wednesday morning.