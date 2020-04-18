Last year's 1,600 relay gold medal at state looms even larger now for Meyer and her Syracuse teammates

Syracuse’s victory last spring in the Class B girls 1,600-meter relay — the final of event of the state track & field meet — clinched the Rockets’ second straight team title.
The full impact of the win, however, wasn’t felt until almost a year later when the COVID-19 world-wide pandemic canceled the Nebraska high school spring sports season and abruptly ended the prep careers of all the seniors in the state.
“There would be a lot of regrets right now if we hadn’t won that race (the 1,600 relay),” said senior Lauren Meyer. “It kind of sucks we’re not going to get a chance to go for the three-peat (team title). I never thought it would end like that, but at least we can say we won our final race. They’re a special group of girls.”
Three of the four relay members returned this season as seniors — Meyer, Lauren Siefken and Grace Damme. Siefken, who also won the 800 last season, will be competing next season at Doane along with Damme. Meyer, a three-time individual gold medalist at state, is headed to South Dakota.
The fourth member of the relay, junior Ellie Wilkinson, was the 1,600 and 3,200 Class B state champion in 2018 as a freshman.
Syracuse coach Rick Nordhues also had the defending champion in the high jump back — junior Jessica Moss, who cleared 5 feet, 7 inches at state a year ago.
Meyer won both the long jump and triple jump at state in 2018, then defended her triple jump crown a year ago. The three-sport athlete underwent hip surgery immediately after the state meet last spring, and was back playing volleyball by late September.
After helping Syracuse go 23-4 in volleyball and 20-6 in basketball, Meyer was looking for a big finish in track to close out her high school career.
“I was healthy and ready for the season,” said Meyer, who has personal bests of 18-7½ in the long jump and 39-1 in the triple jump.
“I had some big goals. I thought 40 feet was possible in the triple (jump) and getting over 19 (feet) in the long (jump),” she added. “I’m still training on my own, and I’m doing weekly jumps just to see where I’m at.”
When sports are allowed to resume, Meyer is looking into doing some open track meets this summer to prepare for college. She said that may include branching off into other events because South Dakota may try using her as a multi-event athlete.
