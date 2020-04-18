Last year's 1,600 relay gold medal at state looms even larger now for Meyer and her Syracuse teammates

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Syracuse’s victory last spring in the Class B girls 1,600-meter relay — the final of event of the state track & field meet — clinched the Rockets’ second straight team title.

The full impact of the win, however, wasn’t felt until almost a year later when the COVID-19 world-wide pandemic canceled the Nebraska high school spring sports season and abruptly ended the prep careers of all the seniors in the state.

“There would be a lot of regrets right now if we hadn’t won that race (the 1,600 relay),” said senior Lauren Meyer. “It kind of sucks we’re not going to get a chance to go for the three-peat (team title). I never thought it would end like that, but at least we can say we won our final race. They’re a special group of girls.”

Three of the four relay members returned this season as seniors — Meyer, Lauren Siefken and Grace Damme. Siefken, who also won the 800 last season, will be competing next season at Doane along with Damme. Meyer, a three-time individual gold medalist at state, is headed to South Dakota.

The fourth member of the relay, junior Ellie Wilkinson, was the 1,600 and 3,200 Class B state champion in 2018 as a freshman.