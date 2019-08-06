Joel Janecek is the new track and field coach at Lincoln Lutheran, the school announced Tuesday.
Janecek comes to Lutheran after a successful run at Wahlert Catholic High School in Dubuque, Iowa. He guided that program to several state championships.
The Gering native was a four-time All-American at Nebraska-Kearney, setting a school record in the 110-meter hurdles.
Janecek takes over for Sue Ziegler, who stepped down following the 2019 season. The Warriors won the Class C girls state title at Omaha Burke Stadium.