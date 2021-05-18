It's been a good season for LSE pole vaulter Koolen, but there's still plenty to pursue at the state meet

Brady Koolen has accomplished plenty in his senior season as a Lincoln Southeast pole vaulter.
The Kansas recruit now owns the Class A state record with the 16 feet, 4¼ inches that he cleared at the LPS Championships three weeks ago, putting him third on the boys state all-time pole vault charts.
He’s the LPS champion, Heartland Athletic Conference champion and a district champion.
But there’s more to do Thursday at 3 p.m. at Omaha Burke Stadium when the Class A boys pole vault title will be decided at the state meet.
After finishing third at state in 2019 as a sophomore, Koolen, like so many athletes, would’ve been in line for a gold medal last season before the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out all spring sports.
But Koolen would like to get that first state championship in style. After coming so close to making a state record 16-8 at the LPS meet, Koolen wants one more opportunity to leave his name at the top of the heap.
“It’s been a good year, but I also have mixed feelings about it,” said Koolen, who went a personal-best 16-4¾ to place fourth at the Adidas Indoor Nationals in late February before the high school season started.
“The Class A state record, that’s a big achievement, but when you look at it in the big scheme of things, I haven’t PRed yet this season,” Koolen added. “I’ve been making progress toward it in practice, but it just hasn’t clicked yet in a meet. We’re still working on things. I’d like the state record but I want to be the first Nebraska high school vaulter over 17 (feet). That’d be pretty cool.”
The state record is 16-7¼ by Gothenburg’s Tyce Hruza in 2019. Koolen thought he’d broken it on his first attempt at 16-8 in the LPS meet. It was so close, Koolen had a look of absolute shock in the pit when the bar tumbled down to him.
“I barely nicked it with my chest coming over it,” Koolen said. “That’s something I’ve been working on is clearing the bar more smoothly, and not so aggressively, because when you do that, you tend to pop your chest out, and that will catch the bar.”
Koolen knows there are no guarantees when it comes to the pole vault. He no-heighted at the Fremont Invitational earlier this season when weather became a factor.
And there’s plenty of competition right behind him that’s ready to contend if Koolen is not at his best on Thursday. Papillion-La Vista South’s Richie Butler is second in the charts with a 15-6 earlier this season, and he’s capable of going 16-0 at any time. Papillion-La Vista’s Nathan Heldt is third on the charts with a 15-0.
“The performance on paper looks great, but it’s the performance when it comes down to actually doing it there at Burke, that’s the only thing that counts,” LPS head pole vault coach Chris Johnson said. “Anything can happen, anytime, anyplace, so you have to come to compete.
“It’s anybody’s game,” Johnson added. “Brady and Richie Butler, they’re good friends, and if they get caught up in the competition, it could lead to some really cool things for both of those guys.”