It's been a good season for LSE pole vaulter Koolen, but there's still plenty to pursue at the state meet

The state record is 16-7¼ by Gothenburg’s Tyce Hruza in 2019. Koolen thought he’d broken it on his first attempt at 16-8 in the LPS meet. It was so close, Koolen had a look of absolute shock in the pit when the bar tumbled down to him.

“I barely nicked it with my chest coming over it,” Koolen said. “That’s something I’ve been working on is clearing the bar more smoothly, and not so aggressively, because when you do that, you tend to pop your chest out, and that will catch the bar.”

Koolen knows there are no guarantees when it comes to the pole vault. He no-heighted at the Fremont Invitational earlier this season when weather became a factor.

And there’s plenty of competition right behind him that’s ready to contend if Koolen is not at his best on Thursday. Papillion-La Vista South’s Richie Butler is second in the charts with a 15-6 earlier this season, and he’s capable of going 16-0 at any time. Papillion-La Vista’s Nathan Heldt is third on the charts with a 15-0.

“The performance on paper looks great, but it’s the performance when it comes down to actually doing it there at Burke, that’s the only thing that counts,” LPS head pole vault coach Chris Johnson said. “Anything can happen, anytime, anyplace, so you have to come to compete.