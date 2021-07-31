'It's a little crazy:' LPX's Anna Vedral goes from pole vault novice, to state champion, to NCAA DI commit

Kansas offered a walk-on spot at the end of June. Oregon, one of the top track programs in the country, also offered Vedral a roster spot.

"I was pretty shocked," Vedral said of the KU offer. "I didn't know with how new I was to it and everything if a top-tier program would really want to take a chance.

"I think I am a little bit of a project going in. But I also think that I'm jumping 12 feet with some technique flaws and whatnot, so I think coaches have looked at me and thought, 'She's a project but there's a lot of upside potential.'"

Helping Vedral realize her potential is Lyon Avila, her pole vaulting coach. In addition to molding into a pole vaulter three times a week at Thunderbolt practices, Vedral worked on it many times at The TrackVille.

"Going in the mornings, the afternoon, it was all the time," said Vedral, who transferred to Pius X prior to her junior year.

Vedral gives a lot of credit to Avila, a former Husker vaulter, for pushing her and coming up with a plan to fit her progression. There were many technical aspects that Vedral just didn't have time to learn.

Brady Koolen also played a role. The Lincoln Southeast graduate, who will be vaulting at Kansas, gave the KU coaches a heads up to look at Vedral's film.