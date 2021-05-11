Inside North Star's Liem Chot's road map to a first gold medal in track and field

There’s plenty of strategy involved with distance running in track.
There’s a plan for how the athletes want to run a particular race. Which events to run in a meet also is mapped out. There’s also lots of thought that goes into the training end of it, as well.
Part of Liem Chot’s running template this school year has been to be a full-time Zoom student, taking classes remotely at home even as the COVID-19 pandemic has receded locally and many of his Lincoln North Star classmates and teammates have returned to the classroom full time.
From an academic standpoint, Chot isn’t sure taking Zoom classes from his bedroom was the best route to go.
“My room is for sleeping and being lazy,” Chot said. “That makes it kind of hard, but I also have a lot of time to do work, and that’s a good thing.’’
With a free period in the middle of the day, he also had time to get road work in as well.
“I was able to go out during the winter and get my run in, and by the time I came back, I was ready to finish the rest of my (school) work,” said Chot, who will run cross country and track collegiately at Temple. “I came into the season feeling like I was in pretty good shape.”
The three-time defending boys Class A state cross country champion and his North Star coach, Matt Musil, have figured out a game plan for the postseason, beginning with the A-1 district meet at Columbus on Wednesday.
Chot is still seeking the first state gold medal in his track career after the pandemic wiped out the 2020 spring high school sports. To that end, Chot is entered in only two individual events at districts — the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs. He’s also slated to run the 3,200 and 1,600 relays, which are the first and last running events, respectively, at next week’s state meet at Omaha Burke.
Chot leads the state charts this spring in the 3,200 with the 9-minute, 14.51-second time he ran at the Lincoln Public Schools Championships two weeks ago. Longer distances favor Chot, as he’s shown on the 5,000-meter cross country courses in the fall, wearing down his competition on the hills and neutralizing the speed they have on the track with strength and endurance late into the race.
With the open 3,200 being on the first day of the state meet a couple of hours after the 3,200 relay, Musil says a decision will need to be made over the next week about whether Chot will run the relay at state.
“He never ran the open 3,200 fresh (at state) as a freshman or sophomore, and we feel like he deserves the opportunity to do that as a senior,” Musil said. “We’ll have those discussions next week, and Liem is all about the team, so it’s going to be hard keeping him off that relay at state.”
Chot will not be able to just coast in either one of his individual races at districts. Four of the top six runners on the Class A, 3,200 charts are in with Chot at Columbus — Carter Waters of Fremont (No. 3, 9:19.68), Lincoln Southwest’s Drew Snyder (No. 4, 9:22.27) and Navigator teammate Grant Wasserman (No. 6, 9:31.34).
Chot is fourth overall in the 1,600 state charts, and will face Fremont’s Braden Taylor (No. 3, 4:18.18) and Snyder (No. 5, 4:23.29) at districts.
Chot is one of those rare state cross country champions still looking for a first gold on the track. It’s not something he dwells on nor feels pressure about.
“I was fairly confident I’d win (the 3,200) last year, knowing the winter I had and the cross country season I had (in 2019),” Chot said. “I’m just so grateful about the opportunity to run that it’s hard to feel the pressure to perform at this point. I’m just having a great time and I love what I do.”
With North Star’s track tore out and being replaced this spring at the same time as the school is getting FieldTurf for its football field inside the track, the Gators have been practicing at Lincoln Northeast this spring. That makes for some interesting practice sessions. Rocket junior Daniel Romary leads the state in both the 800 (1:52.51) and 1,600 (4:15.34) and is fifth in the 3,200.
“We really don’t interact that much, we’re both focused on our own workouts,” said Chot, the Nebraska Gatorade runner of the year in cross country last fall. "We can see how he’s doing, but mainly, we’re worried about our own stuff.”
