Inside North Star's Liem Chot's road map to a first gold medal in track and field

Chot is still seeking the first state gold medal in his track career after the pandemic wiped out the 2020 spring high school sports. To that end, Chot is entered in only two individual events at districts — the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs. He’s also slated to run the 3,200 and 1,600 relays, which are the first and last running events, respectively, at next week’s state meet at Omaha Burke.

Chot leads the state charts this spring in the 3,200 with the 9-minute, 14.51-second time he ran at the Lincoln Public Schools Championships two weeks ago. Longer distances favor Chot, as he’s shown on the 5,000-meter cross country courses in the fall, wearing down his competition on the hills and neutralizing the speed they have on the track with strength and endurance late into the race.

With the open 3,200 being on the first day of the state meet a couple of hours after the 3,200 relay, Musil says a decision will need to be made over the next week about whether Chot will run the relay at state.

“He never ran the open 3,200 fresh (at state) as a freshman or sophomore, and we feel like he deserves the opportunity to do that as a senior,” Musil said. “We’ll have those discussions next week, and Liem is all about the team, so it’s going to be hard keeping him off that relay at state.”