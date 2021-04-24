'Honestly, I didn’t know I could run that fast': Brynn Hirschfeld tops Class B track charts (again)

YORK — Whether it’s practice with her York girls track and field teammates or going against other top runners in meets, Brynn Hirschfeld is taking full advantage of the competition around her.

Thanks to a fast field pushing her and ideal running conditions Saturday, the junior broke the Yowell Classic 800-meter meet record with a Class B-leading time this spring of 2 minutes, 19.28 seconds on the York High School track. That comes four days after Hirschfeld recorded another Class B chart-topping time of 5:11.02 (a personal record) in the 1,600 at the Nebraska Track & Field Festival on Tuesday, a race won by overall state leader Kaylie Crews of Papillion-La Vista South, who finished in 5:03.85.

“Honestly, I didn’t know I could run that fast (in the 1,600), but just like today, having someone to push me forced me to go as hard as I can,” said Hirschfeld, who won the Class B 1,600 race at state in 2019 as a freshman in 5:24.07. “This is the best weather we’ve had for a meet all season, and with the competition today, I was able to get a huge PR in the 800.”

Hirschfeld lost her chance at being a four-time state champion when COVID-19 canceled the high school spring sports season last year. She still thinks about what could have been last season and the effects of that lost season moving forward.