'Honestly, I didn’t know I could run that fast': Brynn Hirschfeld tops Class B track charts (again)

YORK — Whether it’s practice with her York girls track and field teammates or going against other top runners in meets, Brynn Hirschfeld is taking full advantage of the competition around her.
Thanks to a fast field pushing her and ideal running conditions Saturday, the junior broke the Yowell Classic 800-meter meet record with a Class B-leading time this spring of 2 minutes, 19.28 seconds on the York High School track. That comes four days after Hirschfeld recorded another Class B chart-topping time of 5:11.02 (a personal record) in the 1,600 at the Nebraska Track & Field Festival on Tuesday, a race won by overall state leader Kaylie Crews of Papillion-La Vista South, who finished in 5:03.85.
“Honestly, I didn’t know I could run that fast (in the 1,600), but just like today, having someone to push me forced me to go as hard as I can,” said Hirschfeld, who won the Class B 1,600 race at state in 2019 as a freshman in 5:24.07. “This is the best weather we’ve had for a meet all season, and with the competition today, I was able to get a huge PR in the 800.”
Hirschfeld lost her chance at being a four-time state champion when COVID-19 canceled the high school spring sports season last year. She still thinks about what could have been last season and the effects of that lost season moving forward.
“I really wanted the chance last year to see where I was at because I felt I was in way better shape than I was as a freshman,” Hirschfeld said. “I could be in even better shape this season if we would’ve competed last year.”
Hirschfeld is part of a Duke distance crew that swept the three longest girls races. Freshman Kassidy Stuckey led a 1-2 York finish in both the 1,600 and 3,200 with winning times of 5:31.75 and 11:51.13, respectively. Hirschfeld did not run the 1,600 and finished second in the 3,200. York senior Maddie Portwine was second in the 1,600. All three ran on York’s first-place 3,200 relay team.
“It’s nice having them because they really help calm me down before races,” Hirschfeld said. “Running next to them makes me more relaxed, but we still push each other, which is awesome.”
Waverly swept the boys and girls team titles in the seven-team meet and took home the combined Mayor’s Trophy for the seventh straight time as a result. The Viking girls won their fifth straight Yowell team championship by a 115-103 margin over runner-up Norris.
Waverly’s boys held a 177½-129 advantage over Norris to claim the top spot.
Nebraska volleyball recruit Whitney Lauenstein of Waverly was the girls outstanding athlete after winning the high jump (5-7), 100 high hurdles (:15.67), 300 low hurdles (:47.08) and running a leg on the Vikings’ victorious 1,600 relay (4:08.72).
The 5-7, a personal-best, leads the Class B high jump and is just off the state-leading 5-8 from Papillion-La Vista’s Norah Sis, a Creighton volleyball signee. Lauenstein owns the fastest 300 hurdles time in the state after reeling off a :45.60 at the Nebraska Track & Field Festival earlier in the week.
“I just felt slower today (in the 300s), I wasn’t striding through them like I was on Tuesday,” Lauenstein said.
In the high jump at practice Friday, “I wasn’t doing very well at all,” she said. “I couldn’t get over 5-4, something I’d gotten over easily this season. So I kind of came in today with an open mind. It was a nice day, and sometimes you never know what’s going to happen.”
The boys outstanding athlete was Waverly junior Hogan Wingrove, who won the 300 intermediate hurdles (:40.80) and triple jump (42-6¼), ran a leg on Waverly’s gold medal 1600 relay and finished second in the 110 high hurdles.
Wingrove’s 300 hurdle time was just off the :40.74 he ran at the Track Festival Tuesday, which is fourth overall in the state and the best in Class B.
“That wasn’t my cleanest race (the 300s Saturday), but having Matt Medill (of Norris, who finished second) right there pushing me helped bring my time down,” Wingrove said. “If I can clean some things up, I’ll easily be in the 39s.”
Wingrove qualified for state in the 300s two years ago as a freshman, but he’s put on at least 30 pounds of muscle since then, giving him the look of a football tight end more than a hurdler.
“Coach (Anthony) Harms has a crazy weight program (at Waverly), said Wingrove, who plays tennis instead of football in the fall for the Vikings. “Obviously it’s paid off. I’m stronger, which really helps in the 300s, but also all the speed work we do.”
Wingrove’s teammate, senior Will Armatys, also claimed a pair of gold medals, winning both the 100 (:11.22) and 200 (:22.60).