A-1 AT COLUMBUS
BOYS TEAM SCORES: Lincoln Southwest 144½, Gretna 112, Papillion-La Vista South 80, Millard North 67, Fremont 66, Columbus 55½, Omaha South 1, Omaha Westview 1.
BOYS TOP FINISHERS: 100—1. Jones, Papillion-La Vista South, :10.77; 2. Carpenter, Lincoln Southwest, :10.81; 2. Crumley, Columbus, :11.19; 4. Cunnings, Fremont, :11.30; 200—1. Bl. Moore, Gretna, :22.34; 2. Jones, Papillion-La Vista South, :22.53; 3. Laing, Millard North, :22.57; 4. Becker, Lincoln Southwest, :22.83; 400—1. Bl. Moore, Gretna, :50.26; 3. Magnuson, Millard North, :50.91; 2. Ratledge, Millard North, :51.15; 4. Br. Moore, Gretna, :51.27 ; 800—1. Karas, Papillion-La Vista South, 1:59.68; 2. Rinn, Lincoln Southwest, 2:00.07; 3. Lofquest, Gretna, 2:0064; 4. Stamps, Papillion-La Vista South, 2:02.12; 1,600—1. Gonzalez, Fremont 4:16.16; 2. Myers, Lincoln Southwest, 4:26.63; 3. Lofquest, Gretna, 4:29.23; 4. Miser, Papillion-La Vista South, 4:29.86; 3,200—1. Gonzalez, Fremont, 9:41.79; 2. Myers, Lincoln Southwest, 9:46.66; 3. Luthi, Gretna, 9:55.28; 4. Reeson, Gretna, 9:55.65; 110 hurdles—1. Hunsaker, Millard North, :15.06; 2. McFarland, Columbus, :15.06; 3. Powell, Lincoln Southwest, :15.25; 4. Welch, Lincoln Southwest, :15.59; 300 hurdles—1. Dobberstein, Gretna, :39.86; 2. Hunsaker, Millard North, :41.01; 3. Ward, Gretna, :41.41; 4. McFarland, Columbus, :41.87; 400 relay—1. Gretna (Thomas, Rohrer, Bothwell, Moore), :53.59; 2. Fremont, :43.92; 3. Columbus, :43.93; 1,600 relay—1. Millard North (Magnuson, Hunsaker, Ratledge, Schultz), 3:23.65; 2. Gretna, 3:24.59; 3. Columbus, 3:25.33; 3,200 relay—1. Lincoln Southwest (Schnase, McNeese, Olson, Brown), 8:02.35; 2. Gretna, 8:03.71; 3. Fremont, 8:03.79.
High jump—Helms, Lincoln Southwest, 6-5; 2. Welch, Lincoln Southwest, 6-1; 3. Lakamp, Lincoln Southwest, 6-1; 4. Sims, Gretna, 5-11; pole vault—1. Dalton, Fremont 12-0; 2. Piscitelli, Fremont, 11-6; 3. Fernau, Gretna, 11-0; 4. Mensah, Lincoln Southwest, 11-0; long jump—1. Welch, Lincoln Southwest, 22-0¼; 2. Lakamp, Lincoln Southwest, 21-9¾; 3. McGovern, Lincoln Southwest, 21-8¼; 4. Schultz, Millard North, 21-1¾; triple jump—1. Bothwell, Gretna, 42-9; 2. Coen, Lincoln Southwest, 42-3; 3. McGovern, Lincoln Southwest, 42-2¼; 4. Semrad, Lincoln Southwest, Semrad, 41-11; discus—1. Fredrick, Papillion-La Vista South, 188-5; 2. Hartman, Millard North, 153-6; 3. Blaser, Columbus, 151-9; 4. Supenski, Papillion-La Vista South, 144-3; shot put—1. Fredrick, Papillion-La Vista South, 57-10; 2. Luedtke, Lincoln Southwest, 52-7; 3. Blaser, Columbus, 51-5½; 4. Hartman, Millard North, 51-3½.
GIRLS TEAM SCORES: Papillion-La Vista South 185, Lincoln Southwest 90, Gretna 87½, Fremont 60, Millard North 55, Columbus 31, Omaha South 16, Omaha Westview 2½.
GIRLS TOP FINISHERS: 100—1. Lightener, Papillion-La Vista South, :12.18; 2. Wemhoff, Columbus, :12.34; 3. Bornemeier, Millard North, :12.55; 4. Griffin, Papillion-La Vista South, :12.59; 200—1. Oelling, Lincoln Southwest, :25.78; 2. Wemhoff, Columbus, :25.78; 3. Glause, Fremont, :26.56; 4. Bretschneider, Lincoln Southwest, :26.64; 400—1. Shafer, Papillion-La Vista South, :56.85; 2. Rose, Gretna, :57.31; 3. Oelling, Lincoln Southwest, :59.12; 4. Glause, Fremont, 1:00.35; 800—1. Swartz, Papillion-La Vista South, 2:18.57; 2. Rose, Gretna, 2:18.67; 3. Caruso, Millard North, 2:21.54; 4. Schwartz, Lincoln Southwest, 2:22.40; 1,600—1. Swartz, Papillion-La Vista South, 5:22.84; 2. Schwartz, Lincoln Southwest, 5:26.36; 3. Garcia, Papillion-La Vista South, 5:29.29; 4. Hemmer, Fremont, 5:30.18; 3,200—1. Swartz, Papillion-La Vista South, 11:41.21; 2. Gregor, Omaha South, 11:51.20; 3. Hemmer, Fremont, 12:02.14; 3. Dahl, Fremont, 12:06.31; 100 hurdles—1. Botts, Papillion-La Vista South, :15.47; 2. Bridger, Papillion-La Vista South, :15.70; 3. Trevarrow, Gretna, :15.77; 4. Krska, Papillion-La Vista South, :16.03; 300 hurdles—1. Schuhmacher, Papillion-La Vista South, :45.02; 3. Horn, Papillion-La Vista South, :47.19; 3. Kochen, Omaha South, :47.42; Henderson, Lincoln Southwest, :47.83; 400 relay—1. Papillion-La Vista South (McNeill, Shafer, Griffin, Lightener), :49.10; 2. Gretna , :49.98; 3. Columbus, :50.03; 1,600 relay—1. Papillion-La Vista South (Schuhmacher, Swanson, Heisler, Horn), 4 04.50; 2. Gretna, 4:06.68; 3. Millard North, 4:06.85; 3,200 relay—1. Papillion-La Vista South (Schuhmacher, Garcia, Hovey, Swanson), 9:42.59; 2. Millard North, 9:45.93; 3. Lincoln Southwest, 9:51.54.
High jump—1. Bode, Papillion-La Vista South, 5-3; 2. Heckenlively, Gretna, 5-3; 3. Erd, Columbus, 5-1; pole vault—1. Evans, Fremont, 11-0; 2. Watermeier, Lincoln Southwest, 10-6; 3. Little, Lincoln Southwest, 10-0; long jump—1. Lightener, Papillion-La Vista South, 18-7¾; 2. Bridger, Papillion-La Vista South, 17-5½; 3Mooberry, Millard North, 16-11½; triple jump—1. Lightener, Papillion-La Vista South, 38-5; 2. Wiseman, Gretna, 35-7; 3. Evans, Fremont, 34-11¼; discus—1. Beachler, Millard North, 141-3; 2. Wilcoxson, Gretna, 121-11½; 3. Ullery, Papillion-La Vista South, 114-8½; shot put—1. Heckenlively, Gretna, 42-7¼; 2. Beachler, Millard North, 41-9; 3. Rink, Lincoln Southwest, 40-8.
A-2 AT KEARNEY
BOYS TEAM SCORES: Creighton Prep 131, Millard West 113, Kearney 100, Omaha Central 57, Elkhorn South 53, North Platte 32, Lincoln High 29, Omaha North 12.
BOYS TOP FINISHERS: 100—1. Gillogly, Creighton Prep, :10.53; 2. Jones, Creighton Prep, :10.62; 3. Pargo, Creighton Prep, :10.81; 4. Lagrone-Miller, Kearney, :10.97; 200—1. Gillogly, Creighton Prep, :20.90; 2. Jones, Creighton Prep, :21.93; 3. Knox, Omaha North, :22.23; 4. Jackson, Creighton Prep, :22.37; 400—1. Swaney, Millard West, :49.50; 2. Lanipher, Creighton Prep, :49.58; 3. Joseph, Millard West, :50.86; 4. Bradyn Johnson, Millard West, :50.99; 800—1. Witte, Millard West, 1:57.15; 2. Chapman, Creighton Prep, 1:57.18; 3. Murphy, Millard West, 1:58.44; 4. Hawks, North Platte, 2:00.57; 1,600—1. Witte, Millard West, 4:24.36; 2. Chapman, Creighton Prep, 4:26.35; 3. Johnson, Elkhorn South, 4:26.82; 4. Marshall, Millard West, 4:30.25; 3,200—1. Chapman, Creighton Prep, 9:44.58; 2. Bickley, Millard West, 9:44.87; 3. Witte, Millard West 9:45.19; 4. Marshall, Millard West, 9:52.37; 110 hurdles—1. Dahlgren, Kearney, :14.45; 2. Brown, Omaha Central, :14.70; 3. Shrader, Millard West, :14.77; 4. Young, Millard West, :14.93; 300 hurdles—1. Dahlgren, Kearney, :38.37; 2. Barrett, Millard West, :39.08; 3. Brown, Omaha Central, :39.57; 4. Buss, Creighton Prep, :39.61; 400 relay—1. Creighton Prep (Nissen, Jones, Jackson, Gillogly), :41.84; 2. Lincoln High, :42.39; 3. Omaha Central :42.42; 1,600 relay—1. Creighton Prep (Gillogly, Buss, Jones, Lanipher), 3:23.51; 2. Millard West, 3:25.07; 3. Kearney, 3:26.97; 3,200 relay—1. North Platte (Lowe, Tegtmeier, Hawks, Teets), 8:15.89; 2. Millard West, 8:22.82; 3. Elkhorn South, 8:27.01.
High jump—1. Hoesing, Elkhorn South, 6-1; 2. Faimon, Elkhorn South, 5-11; 3. Mostek, Millard West, 5-11; 4. Bangs, Creighton Prep, 5-9; pole vault—1. Watson, Kearney, 14-6; 2. Moss, North Platte, 14-0; 3. McGlynn, Elkhorn South, 13-6; 4. Nachtigal, Kearney, 13-6; long jump—1. DeFrand, Lincoln High, 22-4; 2. Dortch, Omaha Central, 21-8¾; 3. Baker, Creighton Prep, 21-5½; 4. Keenan, Creighton Prep, 21-3½; triple jump—1. Brown, Omaha Central, 46-9¼; 2. Akol, Creighton Prep, 45-5¾; 3. Wilson, Kearney, 44-5¼; 4. Negley, North Platte, 43-2¾; discus—1. Ackerman, Omaha Central, 178-9; 2. Edwards, Kearney, 153-0; 3. Brandt, Kearney 148-11; 4. Thaden, Millard West, 145-8; shot put—1. Murphy, Elkhorn South, 57-2½; 2. Ackerman, Omaha Central, 53-7; 3. Bustard, Elkhorn South, 50-4¾; 4. Brandt, Kearney, 49-5½.
GIRLS TEAM SCORES: Elkhorn South 134, Kearney 118, Millard West 89½, Omaha North 62, Lincoln High 47, North Platte 33½, Omaha Marian 30, Omaha Central 13.
GIRLS TOP FINISHERS: 100—1. Hekl, Lincoln High, :12.17; 2. Taylor, Omaha North, :12.29; 3. Martinez, Kearney, :12.58; 4. Alford, Omaha North, :12.68; 200—1. Taylor, Omaha North, :25.39; 2. Madsen, Elkhorn South, :25.50; 3. Martinez, Kearney, :25.75; 4. Rodgers, Omaha Central, :25.94; 400—1. Taylor, Omaha North, :58.48; 2. Madsen, Elkhorn South, 1:00.03; 3. Eddie, Elkhorn South, 1:00.34; 4. Brady, Elkhorn South, 1:00.80; 800—1. Sievers, Elkhorn South, 2:18.95; 2. Scott, Millard West, 2:23.69; 3. Fredette, Millard West, 2:25.23; 4. Bartee, Lincoln High, 2:25.58; 1,600—1. Sievers, Elkhorn South, 5:05.23; 2. Hartnett, Millard West, 5:26.07; 3. Bartee, Lincoln High, 5:26.07; 4. Burger, Kearney, 5:29.20; 3,200—1. Sievers, Elkhorn South, 11:01.64; 2. Hartnett, Millard West, 11:49.60; 3. Ullman, Millard West, 12:17.52; 4. Lake, Millard West, 12:32.08; 100 hurdles—1. Thomas, Omaha North, :15.56; 2. Hatcher, Kearney, :15.65; 3. McReynolds, Kearney, :16.14; 4. Kutash, Millard West, :16.82; 300 hurdles—1. Thomas, Omaha North, :46.24; 2. Kutash, Millard West, :46.68; 3. Hatcher, Kearney, :47.18; 4. Forsman, Millard West, :49.00; 400 relay—1. Omaha North (Bogard, Alford, Thomas, Taylor), :48.99; 2. Lincoln High, :49.23; 3. Elkhorn South, 49.52; 1,600 relay—1. Elkhorn South (Eddie, Koenig, Madsen, Brady), 4:03.44; 2. Millard West, 4:08.44; 3. Omaha Central, 4:09.23; 3,200 relay—1. Millard West (Scott, Fredette, Ullman, Hartnett), 9:59.52; 2. Kearney, 10:08.16; 3. Elkhorn South, 10:08.95.
High jump—1. Brown, Elkhorn south, 5-7; 2. Hessel, Millard West, 5-3; 3. McReynolds, Kearney, 5-1; 4. Moats, Elkhorn South, 5-1; pole vault—1. Hazard, Kearney, 10-0; 2. Armstrong, Elkhorn South, 10-0; 2. Bruns, North Platte, 10-0; 2. Tlamka, Lincoln High, 10-0; long jump—1. Purdy, North Platte, 17-3½; 2. Okafor, Omaha Marian, 17-1; 3. G. Henry, Elkhorn South, 16-4¾; 4. Dutenhoffer, Kearney, 16-4½; triple jump—1. Okafor, Omaha Marian, 36-8¾; 2. Mayom, Lincoln High, 35-2¾; 3. G. Henry, Elkhorn South, 34-10½; 4. M. Henry, 34-5¾; discus—1. Skeen, Kearney, 128-8; 2. Jacobsen, Kearney, 126-4; 3. Thiem, Elkhorn South, 126-4; 4. Titus, North Platte, 117-2; shot put—1. Franzen, Kearney, 39-6; 2. Jacobsen, Kearney, 38-8½; 3. Burge, Elkhorn South, 38-0; 4. Skeen, Kearney, 37-9¼.
A-3 AT BEECHNER
BOYS TEAM SCORES: Lincoln East 166, Lincoln Pius X 98, Grand Island 91, Lincoln Southeast 73, Omaha Burke 61, Lincoln Northeast 27, Bellevue East 10.
BOYS TOP FINISHERS:
100—1. Miles, Lincoln East, :10.73; 2. Dickenson, Grand Island, :10.92; 3. Berge, Lincoln East, :10.96; 4. Luebcke, Lincoln Northeast, :11.08; 200—1. Miles, Lincoln East, :22.20; 2. McIntyre-Dailey, Omaha Burke, :22.43; 3. Luebcke, Lincoln Northeast, :22.53; 4. Berge, Lincoln East, :22.71; 400—1. Mmiles, Lincoln East, :49.31; 2. Emsick, Omaha Burke, :50.56; 3. Woods, Lincoln Southeast, :51.08; 4. Long, Lincoln Southeast, :51.45; 800—1. Emsick, Omaha Burke, 1:57.83; 2. Dustin, Lincoln Pius X, 1:58.31; 3. Diedrichsen, Lincoln Pius X, 1:59.29; 4. Muir, Lincoln Southeast, 2:00.11; 1,600—1. Graff, Lincoln East, 4:26.54; 2. Vasquez, Omaha Burke, 4:28.21; 3. Davy, Lincoln East, 4:30.53; 4. Johnson, Lincoln Southeast, 4:30.68; 3,200—1. Graff, Lincoln East, 9:46.25; 2. Davy, Lincoln East, 9:52.89; 3. Krier, Lincoln Pius X, 10:00.15; 4. Murphy, Omaha Burke, 10:02.83; 110 hurdles—1. Baumann, Lincoln East, :14.56; 2. Mattern, Lincoln Pius X, :15.00; 3. McLain, Lincoln East, :15.30; 4. Grobe, Grand Island, :15.83; 300 hurdles—1. Mattern, Lincoln Pius X, :39.10; 2. Bauman, Lincoln East, :39.38; 3. McLain, Lincoln East, :41.16; 4. Correa, Lincoln Southeast, :41.31; 400 relay—1. Lincoln East (McLain, Miles, Berge, Odulate), :43.10; 2. Omaha Burke, :43.30; 3. Grand Island, :43.54; 1,600 relay—1. Lincoln Southeast (Long, Horn, Medcalf, Woods), 3:26.63; 2. Omaha Burke, 3:26.83; 3. Lincoln Pius X, 3:27.35; 3,200 relay—1. Lincoln Pius X (Diedrichsen, Winters, Butler, Nielsen), 8:12.00; 2. Muir, Lincoln Southeast, 8:13.98; 3. Omaha Burke, 8:24.02.
High jump—Kessler, Lincoln Pius X, 6-5; 2. Dak, Lincoln East, 6-3; 3. Templemeyer, Lincoln East, 6-3; 4. Bazil, Lincoln Norhteast, 6-1; pole vault—1. Peoples, Lincoln Southeast, 12-0; 2. McDonald, Grand Island, 12-0; 3. Honda, Lincoln East, 12-0; 4. Berens, Lincoln Pius X, 11-6; long jump—1. Grosserode, Lincoln Pius X, 21-9; 2. Wal, Grand Island, 21-1; 3. Appleget, Lincoln Southeast, 21-0; 4. Matthews, Bellevue East, 20-5½; triple jump—1. Wal, Grand Island, 43-2; 2. Schafers, Lincoln Pius X, 42-5½; 3. Gibson, Lincoln Northeast, 42-2¾; 4. McCabe, Lincoln Pius X, 41-5; discus—1. Cappos, Lincoln East, 177-5; 2. Kelly, Grand Island, 15-3; 3. Encinger, Grand Island, 147-3; 4. Roberson, Grand Island, 147-3; shot put—1. Cappos, Lincoln East, 62-6; 2. Anson, Grand Island, 48-11½; 3. Roberson, Grand Island, 47-7¾; 4. Dorfmeyer, Lincoln Southeast, 43-3½
GIRLS TEAM SCORES: Lincoln East 151, Omaha Burke 100, Lincoln Southeast 95, Lincoln Pius X 82, Grand Island 59, Lincoln Northeast 29, Bellevue East 7.
GIRLS TOP FINISHERS: 100—1. Johnson, Omaha Burke, :12.18; 2. Barnard, Lincoln East, :12.24; 3. Franklin, Omaha Burke, :12.69; 4. Bumgarner, Lincoln Southeast, :12.70; 200—1. Johnson, Omaha Burke, :25.43; 2. Barnard, Lincoln East, :25.57; 3. Fennell, Lincoln Southeast, :25.58; 4. Bumgarner, Lincoln Southeast, :26.26; 400—1. Fennell, Lincoln Southeast, :58.51; 2. Dalton, Lincoln Pius X, :58.51; 3. Duweling, Lincoln Southeast, :59.86; 4. Freudenberg, Lincoln Southeast, :59.99; 800—1. Schutz, Lincoln East, 2:15.07; 2. Svehla, Lincoln East, 2:21.66; 3. Wissing, Lincoln East, 2:25.32; 4. Prichard, Lincoln Pius X, 2:25.69; 1,600—1. Schutz, Lincoln East, 5:01.29; 2. Murray, Lincoln East, 5:15.38; 3. Svehla, Lincoln East, 5:20.64; 4. Cheetsos, Grand Island, 5:47.64; 3,200—1. Murray, Lincoln East, 11:07.95; 2. Yager, Lincoln East, 11:57.16; 3. Herzberg, 12:02.34; 4. Johnsen, Grand Island, 12:16.74; 100 hurdles—1. Campos, Lincoln Pius x, :14.36; 2. Rauch-Word, Grand Island, :14.80; 3. Songster, Lincoln Northeast, :14.96; 4. Smith, Lincoln East, :15.48; 300 hurdles—1. Campos, Lincoln Pius X, :43.85; 2. Thompson, Omaha Burke, :45.75; 3. McCoy, Grand Island, :46.33; 4. Smith, Lincoln East, :47.21; 400 relay—1. Omaha Burke (Carbonell-Smith, Johnson, Thompson, Franklin), :49.14; 2. Lincoln Southeast, :49.76; 3. Grand Island, :51.01; 1,600 relay—1. Lincoln Southeast (Duweling, Freudenberg, Porter, Fennell), 4:03.48; 2. Lincoln Pius X, 4:04.32; 3. Lincoln East, 4:09.36; 3,200 relay—1. Lincoln East (Nyberg, Apel, Bailey, Wissing), 9:56.41; 2. Lincoln Pius X, 10:06.89; 3. Lincoln Southeast, 10:40.54.
High jump—1. Freudenberg, Lincoln Southeast, 5-3; 2. Sadler, Lincoln Northeast, 5-1; 2. Tempelmeyer, Lincoln East, 5-1; 4. E. Bassett, Omaha Burke, 4-11; 4. A. Bassett, Omaha Burke, 4-11; pole vault—1. Degen, Grand Island, 10-6; 2. Billips, Lincoln Southeast, 9-6; 3. Findlay, Lincoln East, 9-6; 4. Driver, Lincoln Southeast, 9-6; long jump—1. Iburg, Lincoln Pius X, 17-4½; 2. Franklin, Omaha Burke, 16-11¾; 3. Jones, Grand Island, 16-11½; 4. Rauch-Word, Grand Island, 16-5¾; triple jump—1. Iburg, Lincoln Pius X, 36-3; 2. Herbel, Lincoln Southeast, 34-8; 3. Lesiak, Lincoln Pius X, 34-3¼; 4. Sadler, Lincoln Northeast, 34-1¾; discus—1. Williams, Omaha Burke, 126-6; 2. Adams, Lincoln East, 121-1; 3. Robinson, Omaha Burke, 110-6; 4. Streich, Lincoln Southeast, 108-10; shot put—1. Williams, Omaha Burke, 39-6½; 2. Adams, Lincoln East, 37-7; 3. Fern, Lincoln East, 35-7½; 4. Robinson, Omaha Burke, 35-6½.
A-4 AT OMAHA WESTSIDE
BOYS TEAM SCORES: .
BOYS TOP FINISHERS: 100—1. Hall, Bellevue West, :10.90; 2. Lloyd, Omaha Westside, :10.93; 3. Okafor, Omaha Westside, :10.95; 4. McMorris, :10.96, Bellevue West; 200—1. Jenkins, Bellevue West, :22.10; 2. Hall, Bellevue West, :22.21; 3. Okafor, Omaha Westside, :22.40; 4. Green, Bellevue West, :22.77; 400—1. Jenkins, Bellevue West, :49.41; 2. Mann, Papillion-La Vista, :50.59; 3. Hunt, Bellevue West, :51.13; 4. Masenge, Millard South, :51.46; 800—1. Zastrow, Lincoln North Star, 1:57.95; 2. Mann, Papillion-La Vista, 1:58.49; 3. Heller, Millard South, 1:59.08; 4. Gross, Omaha Westside, 2:01.10; 1,600—1. Heller, Millard South, 4:28.50; 2. Ochoa, Norfolk, 4:35.93; 3. Zastrow, Lincoln North Star, 4:36.27; 4. Gross, Omaha Westside, 4:37.53; 3,200—1. Ochoa, Norfolk, 9:45.21; 2. Bitker, Lincoln North Star, 9:55.04; 3. Kugler, Omaha Westside, 9:56.88; 4. Wall, Omaha Westside, 9:57.61; 110 hurdles—1. Malone, Papillion-La Vista, :14.45; 2. Plahn, Lincoln North Star, :15.36; 3. Hallett, Lincoln North Star, :15.67; 4. Hyde, Nofolk, :15.87; 300 hurdles—1. Plahn, Lincoln North Star, :39.37; 2. Hallett, Lincoln North Star, :39.80; 3. Sullivan, Omaha Westside, :49.79; 4. Goodwater, Bellevue West, :41.87; 400 relay—1. Bellevue West (Green, McMorris, Jenkins, Hall), :41.78; 2. Omaha Westside, :41.94; 3. Papillion-La Vista, :44.10; 1,600 relay—1. Lincoln North Star (Hallett, Chatman, Iniguez, Plahn), 3:27.65; 2. Millard South, 3:29.07; 3. Bellevue West, 3:30.24; 3,200 relay—1. Millard South (Heller, Rettele, Miller, Lender), 8:16.19; 2. Papillion-La Vista, Sass, Selph, Lilly, Grigaitis), 8:34.65; 3. Lincoln North Star (Iniguez, Zastrow, Bitker, Wiley), 8:39.33.
High jump—1. Hall, Bellevue West, 6-5; 2. Vaughan, Omaha Westside, 6-5; 3. Scheef, Millard South, 6-1; 4. Hader, Norfolk, 5-11; pole vault—1. Headrick, Millard South, 13-0 2. Towne, Millard South, 12-6; 3. Gustman, Norfolk, 12-0; 4. Wang, Omaha Westside, 11-6; long jump—1. Lloyd, Omaha Westside, 24-2¾; 2. Bauer, Norfolk, 23-8¼; 3. Vaughan, Omaha Westside, 22-1½; 4. Dingman, Omaha Westside, 21-5½; triple jump—1. Lloyd, Omaha Westside, 48-2; 2. Vaughan, Omaha Westside, 47-1¼; 3. Nespor, Millard South, 41-3¼; 4. Dunlap, Papillion-La Vista, 41-0½; discus—1. Bullion, Bellevue West, 180-1; 2. Campbell, Bellevue West, 3. Luce, Millard South, 153-6; 4 Bos, Norfolk, 149-7; shot put—1. Bos, Norfolk, 55-0¾; 2. Jones, Omaha Westside, 53-7; 3. Bullion, Bellevue West, 52-11¾; 4. Dunbar, Norfolk, 49-1¾.
GIRLS TEAM SCORES: .
GIRLS TOP FINISHERS: 100—1. Davies, Omaha Westside, :12.06; 2. Laing, Millard South, :12.47; 3. Skanes, Omaha Northwest, :12.66; 4. Jimenez, Papillion-La Vista; 200—1. Davies, Omaha Westside, :24.97; 2. Jimenez, Papillion-La Vista, :26.46; 3. Williams, Papillion-La Vista, :26.50; 4. Hayes, Omaha Northwest, :26.73; 400—1. Chadek, Papillion-La Vista, :59.79; 2. Williams, Papillion-La Vista, 1:00.18; 3. Jacobs, Lincoln North Star, 1:00.28; 4. Miner, Omaha Westside, 1:01.11; 800—1. Chadek, Papillion-La Vista, 2:18.70; 2. Dow, Bellevue West, 2:20.17; 3. White, Omaha Westside, 2:20.17; 3. White, Omaha Westside, 2:20.51; 4. Elbert, Omaha Westside, 2:22.63; 1,600—1. White, Omaha Westside, 5:17.57; 2. Muller, Bellevue West, 5:24.78; 3. Riedel, Lincoln North Star, 5:25.69; 4. Colbert, Papillion-La Vista, 5:29.33; 3,200—1. White, Omaha Westview, 10:52.22; 2. Muller, Bellevue West, 11:47.51; 3. Riedel, Lincoln North Star, 11:52.73; 4. Travis, Lincoln North Star; 100 hurdles—1. Glaser, Papillion-La Vista, :15.77; 2. Boltz, Lincoln North Star, :16.27; 3. Anderson, Omaha Westside, :16.38; 4. Williams, Omaha Westside, :16.81; 300 hurdles—1. Glaser, Papillion-La Vista, :46.96; 2. Boltz, Lincoln North Star, :48.52; Klabenes, Lincoln North Star, :48.95; 4. Wichman, Norfolk, :50.06; 400 relay—1. Millard South (McLaughlin, Laing, Raddish, Kangni-Soukpe), :49.95; 2. Omaha Northwest, :50.01; 3. Omaha Westside , :50.78; 1,600 relay—1. Papillion-La Vista (Campbell, Williams, Chadek, Glaser), 4:01.78; 2. Omaha Westside, 4:05.33; 3. Omaha Northwest, 4:10.00; 3,200 relay—1. Papillion-La Vista (Campbell, Chadek, Haffke, Colbert), 9:46.01; 2. Bellevue West, 9:54.95; 3. Norfolk, 10:00.64.
High jump—1. Hellbusch, Lincoln North Star, 5-7; 2. McWilliams, Norfolk, 5-3; Bakenhus, Lincoln North Star, 5-3; 4. Glaser, Papillion-La Vista, 5-3; pole vault—1. Boutin, Lincoln North Star, 10-4; 2. Miller, Norfolk, 9-6; 3. Isaacson, Millard South, 9-0; 4. Jensen, Omaha Westside, 9-0; long jump—1. Davies, Omaha Westside, 19-5; 2. Laing, Millard South, 19-3; 3. Skanes, Omaha Northwest, 17-6; 4. Rodgers, Omaha Northwest, 17-5½; triple jump—1. Laing, Millard South, 37-0; 2. Davies, Omaha Westside, 36-11; 3. Skanews, 36-4½; 4. Rodgers, Omaha Northwest, 35-2; discus—1. Rees, Papillion-La Vista, 127-8; 2. Carrico, Papillion-La Vista, 121-2; 3. Tso, Norfolk, 106-9; 4. Kadavy, Lincoln North Star, 100-2; shot put—1. Bias, Millard South, 38-0½; 2. Tso, Norfolk, 37-10¼; 3. Warden, Papillion-La Vsita, 37-9¾; 4. Curry, Millard South, 36-11¾.
B-2 AT ELKHORN
BOYS TEAM SCORES: Elkhorn North 99, Wahoo 91, Elkhorn 83, Blair 71¼, Bennington 70¼, Mount Michael 46¼, DC West 27¼, Arlington 21, Fort Calhoun 13, Omaha Concordia 5.
BOYS TOP FINISHERS: 100—1. Baessler, Blair, :10.55; 2. Mountain, Elkhorn, :10.99; 3. Edmonds, Wahoo, :11.00; 200—1. Baessler, Blair, :22.03; 2. Tingelhoff, Elkhorn North, :22.68; 3. Mountain, Elkhorn, :22.81; 400—1. Tingelhoff, Elkhorn North, :50.00; 2. Lamski, Elkhorn, :51.40; 3. Foust, Arlington, :51.68; 800—1. Slominski, Blair, 1:56.22; 2. Pithan, Elkhorn North, 1:58.84; 3. Babst, Wahoo, 1:59.05; 1,600—1. McCoy, Mount Michael, 4:34.08; 2. Walthers, Elkhorn, 4:34.23; 3. O’Grady, Bennington, 4:37.24; 3,200—1. McCoy, Mount Michael, 9:55.18 2. Ross, Elkhorn North, 9:57.04; 3. Olberding, Fort Calhoun, 10 04.33; 110 hurdles—1. Fox, Wahoo, :14.41; 2. Horner, Elkhorn North, :14.43; 3. Clevenger, Elkhorn, :15.43; 300 hurdles—1. Horner, Elkhorn North, :38.24; 2. Fox, Wahoo, :38.87; 3. Wohlers, DC West, :40.76; 400 relay—1. Bennington (Lincoln, Lym, Colvert, Taffa), :43.13; 2. Blair, :43.50; 1,600 relay—1. Elkhorn North (Young, Horner, Pithan, Tingelhoff), 3:24.69; 2. Wahoo, 3:25.42; 3,200 relay—1. Blair (Keeling, Lueders, Funk, Slominski), 8:09.10; 2. Mount Michael, 8:12.21.
High jump—1. Roberts, Elkhorn, 6-1; 2. Grandgenett, Wahoo, 6-1; 3. Cottle, Blair, 5-11; pole vault—1. Utech, Bennington, 12-6; 2. Young, Elkhorn North, 12-0; 3. Turner, Bennington, 11-6; long jump—1. Jones, Bennington, 21-4¼; 2. Foust, Arlington, 21-2¾; 3. Bird, Bennington, 20-9¼; triple jump—1. Nelson, Wahoo, 43-4½; 2. Larsen, DC West, 42-6¾; 3. Bordovsky, Wahoo, 42-5¼; discus—1. Betz, Elkhorn, 166-5; 2. Thomas, Elkhorn North, 164-4; 3. Scanlon, Wahoo, 160-2; shot put—1. Thomas, Elkhorn North 58-0; 2. Betz, Elkhorn, 55-6¾; 3. Scanlon, Wahoo, 54-3¾.
GIRLS TEAM SCORES: Bennington 160, Elkhorn North 151, Elkhorn 77, Blair 55, Arlingotn 32, Fort Calhoun 17, DC West 14, Omaha Concordia 12, Wahoo 6, Omaha Mercy 2.
GIRLS TOP FINISHERS: 100—1. Wade, Bennington, :12.13; 2. Beemer, Blair, :12.36; 3. Elkhorn North, :12.75; 200—1. Wade, Bennington, :24.89; 2. Beemer, Blair, :25.91; 3. Lake, Elkhorn North, :26.80; 400—1. Stodden, Elkhorn North, :58.22; 2. Heaney, Elkhorn North, :58.35; 3. Villwok, Elkhorn, :59.39; 800—1. Stodden, Elkhorn North, 2:22.59; 2. Larsen, Elkhorn, 2:22.84; 3. Calderon, Bennington, 2:23.88; 1,600—1. Ford, Elkhorn North, 5:19.81; 2. O’Daniel, Arlington, 5:22.15; 3. Calderon, Bennington, 5:22.21; 3,200—1. Ford, Elkhorn North, 11:57.96; 2. Polking, Elkhorn North, 12:15.99; 3. O’Brien, Elkhorn North, 12:18.13; 100 hurdles—1. Dutoit, Elkhorn North, :16.06; 2. Langford, Bennington, :16.20 3 . Wempen, Bennington, :16.39; 300 hurdles—1. Langford, Bennington, :47.65; 2. Roewert, Blair, :48.53; 3. Wempen, Bennington, :48.87; 400 relay—1. Bennington (Jensen, Wade, Dowding, Langford), :49.37; 2. Elkhorn North, :51.02; 1,600 relay—1. Elkhorn North (Harrison, Heaney, Swan, Stodden), 4:00.73; 2. Bennington, 4:01.38; 3,200 relay—1. Elkhorn North (Ford, Polking, Sachs, Stodden), 9:37.19; 2. Bennington, 9:39.51.
High jump—1. Anibal, Bennington, 5-4; 2. Apley, Bennington, 5-2; 3. Heaney, Elkhorn North, 5-0; pole vault—1. Gailbraith, Blair, 10-0; 2. Dutoit, Elkhorn North, 10-0; 3. Hibbard, Elkhorn North, 9-6; long jump—1. Lake, Elkhorn North, 17-0¼; 2. Jensen, Bennington, 17-0¼; 3. Apley, Bennington, 16-9½; triple jump—1. Hague, Elkhorn, 35-2½; 2. Taylor, Fort Calhoun 35-0¾; 3. Kirby, DC West, 32-6; discus—1. Dierks, Bennington, 129-11; 2. Beekman, Elkhorn, 129-7; 3. Swerczek, Elkhorn, 127-6; shot put—1. Robinson, Arlington, 40-7½; 2. Brown, Bennington, 38-0½; 3. Swerczek, Elkhorn, 36-11½.
B-3 AT WAVERLY
BOYS TEAM SCORES: Waverly 172, Norris 122, Lincoln Christian 55, Crete 49, Seward 36, Ashland-Greenwood 35, Raymond Central 24, Beatrice 14, Fairbury 14, Lincoln Northwest 6.
BOYS TOP FINISHERS: 100—1. Schere, Waverly, :10.85; 2. Fye, Crete, :11.03; 3. Roth, Lincoln Christian, :11.10; 200—1. Smith, Waverly, :22.16; 2. Schere, Waverly, :22.24; 3. Fye, Crete, :22.65; 400—1. Smith, Waverly, :48.73; 2. Fye, Crete, :49.80; 3. Kasparek, Waverly, :49.97; 800—1. Heffelfinger, Waverly, 1:57.69; 2. Feauto, Lincoln Christian, 1:58.72; 3. Moser, Waverly, 1:59.09; 1,600—1. Boonstra, Norris, 4:27.47; 2. Hohlen, Lincoln Christian, 4:30.51; 3. Cockerill, Waverly, 4:37.95; 3,200—1. Boonstra, Norris, 10:13.27; 2. Schroeder, Waverly, 10:15.37; 3. Engel, Lincoln Christian, 10:18.77; 110 hurdles—1. Black, Waverly, 15:66; 2. Wilkinson, Norris, :15.70; 3. Jones, Norris, :15.78; 300 hurdles— 1. Harms, Waverly, :41.07; 2. Otto, Raymond Central, :41.80; 3. Clancy, Norris, :42.22; 400 relay—1. Waverly (Harms, Kasparek, Schere, Neddenreip), :42.75; 2. Crete, :43.80; 1,600 relay—1. Waverly (Smith, Kasparek, Moser, Heffelfinger), 3:24.44; 2. Lincoln Christian, 3:28.53; 3,200 relay—1. Lincoln Christian (Fisher, Jo. Feauto, Ja. Feauto, Hohlen), 8:06.87; 2. Waverly, 8:10.28.
High jump—1. Burhoop, Waverly, 6-5; 2. Holen, Norris, 6-3; 3. Beetison, Ashland-Greenwood, 6-1; pole vault—1. Scott, Waverly, 14-0; 2. Knott, Seward, 13-0; 3. Beetison, Ashland-Greenwood, 13-0; long jump—1. Willey, Crete, 21-11; 2. Macklin, Norris, 21-6½; 3. Kopp, Lincoln Northwest, 21-2; triple jump—1. Gehle, Raymond Central, 42-1¼; 2. Hartman, Waverly, 41-7¼; 3. Ehlers, Crete, 41-3½; discus—1. Hosack, Norris, 146-3; 2. Holt, Norris, 143-0; 3. Wubbels, Norris, 135-2; shot put—1. Holt, Norris, 51-1¼; 2. Engelhard, Ashland-Greenwood, 51-0¾; 3. Lambert, Ashland-Greenwood, 50-8½.
GIRLS TEAM SCORES: Norris 140, Waverly 107, Seward 82, Beatrice 61½, Fairbury 38, Lincoln Christian 36, Ashland-Greenwood 34½, Crete 23, Raymond Central 4, Lincoln Northwest 1.
GIRLS TOP FINISHERS: 100—1. Depalma, Waverly, :12.16; 2. Rexilius, Lincoln Christian, :12.28; 3. Barnard, Beatrice, :12.42; 200—1. Rexilius, Lincoln Christian, :25.44; 2. Bredthauer, Norris, :25.57; 3. Barnard, Beatrice, :26.06; 400—1. Depalma, Waverly, :57.70; 2. Thomas, Norris, :58.05; 3. Bredthauer, Norris, :58.47; 800—Thomas, Norris, 2:18.81; 2. Steffensen, Waverly, 2:22.30; 3. Waldo, Waverly, 2:24.97; 1,600—1. Zavala, Norris, 5:29.86; 2. Greisen, Seward, 5:30.46; 3. Wallman, Norris, 5:36.71; 3,200—1. Zavala, Norris, 11:36.35; 2. Greisen, Seward, 11:39.62; 3. Wallman, Norris, 11:44.81; 100 hurdles—1. Miller, Seward, :14.84; 2. Laughlin, Ashland-Greenwood, :15.31; 3. Schwisow, Beatrice, :15.84; 300 hurdles—1. Miller, Seward, :46.34; 2. Laughlin, Ashland-Greenwood, :47.05; 3. Schwisow, Beatrice, :47.28; 400 relay—1. Waverly (Mrsny, Folds, Rice, Depalma), :48.96; 2. Seward, :49.37; 1,600 relay—1. Waverly (Rice, Waldo, Steffensen, Depalma), 4:04.93; 2. Norris , 4:06.07; 3,200 relay—1. Waverly (Waldo, Gross, Meyers, Steffensen), 9:43.83; 2. Norris, 9:57.84.
High jump—1. Gerdes, Ashland-Greenwood, 5-4; 2. Miller, Seward, 5-2; 3. Davis, Fairbury, 5-0; pole vault—1. Lierman, Fairbury, 10-6; 2. Scott, Waverly, 10-0; 3. Maschmann, Beatrice, 10-0; long jump—1. Bredthauer, Norris, 18-11¾; 2. Barnard, Beatrice, 16-11½; 3. Harms, Waverly, 16-9½; triple jump—1. Williams, Norris, 36-3¼; 2. Kosmos, Beatrice, 35-11½; 3. Harms, Waverly, 35-0¼; discus—1. Hibbert, Seward, 129-7; 2. Burbach, Norris, 127-3; 3. Rasgorshek, Crete; shot put—1. Burbach, Norris, 46-1¼; 2. Rasgorshek, Crete, 39-11¼; 3. Hibbert, Seward, 39-2.