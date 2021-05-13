High school district track results, 5/13

B-1 AT PLATTEVIEW
BOYS TEAM SCORES: Omaha Skutt 140, Boys Town 98, Plattsmouth 81, Platteview 71, Auburn 49, Ashland-Greenwood 28, Omaha Gross 19, Falls City 17, Nebraska City 15, Ralston 9.
BOYS STATE QUALIFIERS
100--1. Scott, Omaha Skutt, :11.10; 2. Baker, Plattsmouth, :11.26; 3. Garcia, Omaha Gross, :11.33; 200--1. Murray, Boys Town, :22.73; 2. Baker, Plattsmouth, :22.74; 3. Nelson, Nebraska City, :22.93; 400--1. Steward, Platteview, :50.62; 2. Rudie, Platteview, :50.70; 3. Murray, Boys Town, :51.15; 800--1. Wade, Omaha Skutt, 2:04.41; 2. Rice, Omaha Skutt, 2:05.05; 3. Rice, Omaha Gross, 2:06.85; 1,600--1. Richards, Omaha Skutt, 4:38.32; 2. Rice, Omaha Skutt, 4:43.04; 3. Wooten, Plattsmouth, 4:43.33; 3,200--1. Wooten, Plattsmouth, 10:07.06; 2. Richards, Omaha Skutt, 10:09.73; 3. Raszler, Platteview, 10:25.57; 110 hurdles--1. Shepard, Ashland-Greenwood, :14.77; 2. Melrose, Omaha Skutt, :15.37; 3. Pendles, Boys Town, :15.62; 300 hurdles--1. Melrose, Omaha Skutt, :40.72; 2. Minshall, Plattsmouth, :41.60; 3. Clark, Auburn, :41.79; 400 relay--1. Boys Town (Bolton, Murray, Pendles, Smith), :43.84; 1,600 relay--1. Platteview (Rudie, Millikan, Alexander, Stewart), 3:30.38; 2. Omaha Skutt, 3:34.34; 3,200 relay--1. Omaha Skutt (Fullinfaw, Wade, Kennedy, Rice), 8:30.31; 2. Nebraska City, 8:40.09.
High jump--1. Rehbein, Platteview, 6-3; 2. Wienk, Platteview, 6-1; 3. Cauble, Omaha Skutt, 6-1; long jump--1. Smith, Boys Town, 23-3¼; 2. Frary, Auburn, 22-3; 3. Hassenstab, Omaha Skutt, 21-6; triple jump--1. Hassenstab, Omaha Skutt, 44-6¼; 2. Frary, Auburn, 44-1; 3. Smith, Boys Town, 44-1; pole vault--1. Minshall, Plattsmouth, 11-6; 2. Unruh, Auburn, 11-6; 3. Bidrowsky, Platteview, 11-6; shot put--1. Ballard, Boys Town, 49-0; 2. Nolte, Falls City, 47-4; 3. Pompey, Boys Town, 46-2; discus--1. Ballard, Boys Town, 126-0; 2. Zaliauskas, Plattsmouth, 125-7; 3. Hernandez, Ralston, 123-9.
GIRLS TEAM SCORES: Platteview 101½, Omaha Skutt 87, Plattsmouth 86½, Ashland-Greenwood, Omaha Gross 58, Falls City 50, Auburn 49, Nebraska 27, Ralston 4.
GIRLS STATE QUALIFIERS
100--1. Thompson, Falls City, :12.33; 2. Williams, Platteview, :12.71; 3. Berger, Plattsmouth, :12.85; 200--1. Thompson, Falls City, :25.92; 2. Macias, Plattsmouth, :26.37; 3. Hoover, Nebraska City, :26.93; 400--1. Rice, Omaha Gross, 1:01.75; 2. Hoover, Nebraska City, 1:01.97; 3. Meisinger, Plattsmouth, 1:02.04; 800--1. Tweton, Ashland-Greenwood, 2:25.61; 2. Meisinger, Plattsmouth, 2:27.52; 3. Rice, Omaha Gross, 2:29.24; 1,600--1. Lawrence, Platteview, 5:35.23; 2. Bunda, Omaha Skutt, 5:37.64; 3. Richards, Omaha Skutt, 5:38.34; 3,200--1. Bunda, Omaha Skutt, 11:58.52; 2. Lawrence, Platteview, 12:01.85; 3. Richards, Omaha Skutt, 12:05.79; 100 hurdles--1. Jeffrey, Platteview, :16.82; 2. Beckham, Platteview, :17.12; 3. Laughlin, Ashland-Greenwood, :17.15; 300 hurdles--1. Laughlin, Ashland-Greenwood, :51.54; 2. Kahler, Omaha Skutt, :52.22; 3. Kreps, Omaha Gross, :52.45; 400 relay--1. Plattsmouth (Macias, Miller, Druskis, Berger), :50.79; 2. Ashland-Greenwood, :52.08; 1,600 relay--1. Plattsmouth (Barnes, Meisinger, Caba, Briggs), 4:17.91; 2. Omaha Skutt, 4:18.38; 3,200 relay--1. Plattsmouth (Caba, Barnes, Meisinger, Briggs), 10:08.70; 2. Omaha Skutt, 10:13.70.
High jump--1. Gerdes, Ashland-Greenwood, 4-11; 2. Hardy, Plattsmouth, 4-11; 3. Kirkendall, Falls City, 4-7; long jump--1. Mogensen, Omaha Skutt, 16-10; 2. Mowery, Auburn, 16-5¾; 3. Connealy, Omaha Gross, 16-4¾; triple jump--1. Connealy, Omaha Gross, 34-11¾; 2. Jones, Falls City, 34-3; 3. Jeffrey, Platteview, 33-8; pole vault--1. Maher, Auburn, 8-0; 2. Haugaard, Plattsmouth, 7-6; 3. Bidrowsky, Platteview, 7-0; shot put--1. Guenther, Platteview, 39-4; 2. Mitchell, Nebraska City, 37-9; 3. Darnell, Auburn, 34-7½; discus--1. Guenther, Platteview, 122-2; 2. Lambert, Auburn, 103-2; 3. Darnell, Auburn, 101-0.
B-2 AT BLAIR
BOYS TEAM SCORES: Bennington 125, Elkhorn 87, Wahoo 80, Blair 69, Elkhorn North 39, DC West 37, Fort Calhoun 32, Mount Michael 29, Omaha Roncalli 21, Omaha Concordia 8.
BOYS STATE QUALIFIERS
100--1. Mostek, Bennington, :11.07; 2. Sherman, Wahoo, :11.10; 3. Kroger, Elkhorn, :11.27; 200--1. Mostek, Bennington, :22.81; 2. Sutton, Bennington, :22.83; 3. Olbrich, Bennington, :23.06; 400--1. Olbrich, Bennington, :51.83; 2. Bird, Bennington, :52.30; 3. Casanova, Blair, :52.57; 800--1. Slominski, Blair, 2:01.37; 2. Hughes, Bennington, 2:02.75; 3. Schott, Omaha Roncalli, 2:03.18; 1,600--1. Rupp, Fort Calhoun, 4:36.63; 2. Schroll, Mount Michael, 4:36.80; 3. Fricke, Blair, 4:42.56; 3,200--1. Rupp, Fort Calhoun, 9:58.08; 2. Fricke, Blair, 9:58.15; 3. Sorensen, Mount Michael, 10:17.66; 110 hurdles--1. Horner, Elkhorn North, :15.87; 2. Fox, Wahoo, :16.21; 3. Jordan, Omaha Concordia, :16.37; 300 hurdles--1. Horner, Elkhorn North, :41.78; 2. Bordovsky, Wahoo, :42.40; 3. Diamond, Bennington, :42.59; 400 relay--1. Bennington (Sutton, Mostek, Olbrich, Kenkel), :43.89; 2. Elkhorn, :43.99; 1,600 relay--1. Bennington (Bird, Hughes, Diamond, Olbrich), 3:30.97; 2. Wahoo, 3:32.38; 3,200 relay--1. Blair (Keeling, Slominski, Wayman, Bell), 8:26.02; 2. Mount Michael, 8:32.63.
High jump--1. Bills, Elkhorn, 6-3; 2. Appel, Fort Calhoun, 6-3; 3. Horner, Elkhorn North, 6-1; long jump--1. Mostek, Bennington, 22-4¼; 2. Colvert, Bennington, 20-11¼; 3. Swahn, Wahoo, 20-10¼; triple jump--1. Petersen, Elkhorn, 41-9; 2. Roubicek, DC West, 41-6; 2. Jensen, DC West, 40-8¾; pole vault--1. Robinson, Wahoo, 13-0; 2. Leinen, Elkhorn, 12-6; 3. Scott, DC West, 12-0; shot put--1. Betz, Elkhorn, 50-2; 2. Gorczyca, Omaha Roncalli, 46-4; 3. Hume, Blair, 45-1½; discus--1. Lavaley, Wahoo, 141-7; 2. PAckett-Trisdale, Blair, 141-5; 3. Ninete, Elkhorn, 139-2.
GIRLS TEAM SCORES: Blair 164, Elkhorn North 110, Elkhorn 59, Bennington 53, Wahoo 50, Omaha Roncalli/Duchesne 36, Omaha Mercy 27, DC West 19, Fort Calhoun 9.
GIRLS STATE QUALIFIERS
100--1. Beemer, Blair, :12.52; 2. Dalton, Elkhorn, :12.85; 3. Galbraith, Blair, :12.86; 200--1. Beemer, Blair, :26.02; 2. Dalton, Elkhorn, :26.54; 3. Galbraith, Blair, :26.86; 400--1. Stodden, Elkhorn North, :59.29; 2. Baughman, Blair, 1:01.21; 3. Ewoldt, Blair, 1:01.47; 800--1. Prince, Elkhorn North, 2:19.74; 2. H. Amandus, Blair, 2:21.07; 2. Stodden, Elkhorn North, 2:21.86; 1,600--1. Karmazin, Elkhorn North, 5:22.87; 2. Calderon, Bennington, 5:27.78; 3. Nipp, Omaha Roncalli, 5:30.66; 3,200--1. Karmazin, Elkhorn North, 11:33.03; 2. Schrick, Blair, 11:58.03; 3. Malousek, DC West, 12:03.77; 100 hurdles--1. Dutoit, Elkhorn North, :16.37; 2. Villotta, Blair, :16.46; 3. Cemer, Blair, :17.28; 300 hurdles--1. Roehrs, Blair, :47.41; 2. Langford, Bennington, :49.03; 3. Smith, Omaha Mercy, :49.92; 400 relay--1. Blair (Osborn, Beemer, Roehrs, Galbraith), :50.17; 2. Bennington, :50.99; 1,600 relay--1. Elkhorn North (Heaney, Prince, Sachs, Stodden), 4:03.51; 2. Blair, 4:04.44; 3,200 relay--1. Blair (H. Amandus, Ewoldt, K. Amandus, Baughman), 9:36.91; 2. Elkhorn North, 9:50.86.
High jump--1. Emerson, Wahoo, 5-1; 2. Bench, Fort Calhoun 6-1; 3. Roskens, Blair, 5-1; long jump--1. Beemer, Blair, 17-2¾; 2. Sears, Wahoo, 16-9; 3. Calderon, Bennington, 16-4¼; triple jump--1. Thomas, Elkhorn, 36-8½; 2. Akot, Omaha Mercy, 33-11½; 3. Greenfield, Wahoo, 33-6; pole vault--1. Bishop, Elkhorn North, 10-6; 2. Dutoit, Elkhorn North, 10-0; 3. Cemer, Blair, 9-6; shot put--1. Sharman, DC West, 37-½; 2. Baker, Blair, 37-0; 3. Geist, Omaha Mercy, 34-11; discus--1. Lindgren, Wahoo, 135-6; 2. Baker, Blair, 121-3; 3. Dierks, Bennington, 120-3.
B-3 AT FAIRBURY
BOYS TEAM SCORES: Waverly 114, Norris 104, Seward 83, Lincoln Christian 46, York 43, Crete 37, Malcolm 33, Beatrice 26, Fairbury 25, Milford 16.
BOYS STATE QUALIFIERS
100--1. Armatys, Waverly, :10.82; 2. Hausmann, Norris, :10.93; 3. Britton, Waverly, :11.05; 200--1. Armatys, Waverly, :22.16;; 2. Hausmann, Norris, :22.75; 3. Duncan, Seward, :22.85; 400--1. Heffelfinger, Waverly, :50.28; 2. Schanou, Seward, :51.02; 3. Carel, Fairbury, :51.10; 800--1. Cooper, Norris, 2:03.94; 2. Fisher, Lincoln Christian, 2:05.20; 3. Pittman, Norris, 2:05.33; 1,600--1. Cooper, Norris, 4:42.95; 2. Pinneo, York, 4:43.29; 3. Boonstra, Norris, 4:43.44; 3,200--1. Pinneo, York, 10:10.76; 2. McGerr, Lincoln Christian, 10:21.13; 3. Nottingham, Seward, 10:22.89; 110 hurdles--1. Krieser, Crete, :14.93; 2. Koch, Lincoln Christian, :15.32; 3. Piening, Milford, :15.33; 300 hurdles--1. Krieser, Crete, :41.25; 2. Piening, Milford, :42.14; 3. Koch, Lincoln Christian, :42.40; 400 relay--1. Norris (Ozenbaugh, Hausmann, McNally, Meyer), :44.05; 2. Malcolm, :44.47; 1,600 relay--1. Waverly (Rose, Leuenberger, Murray, Heffelfinger), 3:28.73; 2. Seward, 3:29.35; 3,200 relay--1. Waverly (Schroeder, Connot, Greve, Murray), 8:21.75; 2. Norris, 8:21.77.
High jump--1. Starr, Fairbury, 6-3; 2. Hausmann, Norris, 6-1; 3. Rodriguez, Beatrice, 5-11; long jump--1. Duncan, Seward, 21-11; 2. Rice, Norris, 21-7; 3. Newman, York, 21-4½; triple jump--1. Wingrove, Waverly, 43-5; 2. Linhart, York, 42-7; 3. Duncan, Seward, 42-3¾; pole vault--1. Knott, Seward, 14-0; 2. Witulski, Beatrice, 13-0; 3. Firmanik, Fairbury, 13-0; shot put--1. Dickey, Seward, 52-2; 2. Hanke, Waverly, 49-1; 3. Brown, Waverly, 47-3; discus--1. Dickey, Seward, 161-8; 2. Hoos, Waverly, 151-5; 3. Weirich, Beatrice, 140-6.
GIRLS TEAM SCORES: Waverly 113, York 86, Beatrice 72, Fairbury 69, Milford 27½; Crete 25, Lincoln Christian 18, Malcolm 12½.
GIRLS STATE QUALIFIERS
100--1. Mahoney, Beatrice, :12.39; 2. Hartweg, Waverly, :12.49; 3. Bredthauer, Norris, :12.56; 200--1. Bredthauer, Norris, :26.11; 2. Mahoney, Beatrice, :26.36; 3. Barnard, Beatrice, :27.26; 400--1. Lierman, Fairbury, :58.93; 2. Persinger, Waverly, 1:00.14; 3. Qualset, Waverly, 1:02.05; 800--1. Hirschfeld, York, 2:22.14; 2. Lierman, Fairbury, 2:23.36; 3. Thomas, Norris, 2:23.40; 1,600--1. Stuckey, York, 5:25.17; 2. Hirschfeld, York, 5:25.66; 3. Portwine, York, 5:25.80; 3,200--1. Stuckey, York, 11:48.31; 2. B. Hirschfeld, York, 11:49.24; 3. Portwine, York, 11:49.70; 100 hurdles--1. Lauenstein, Waverly, :15.26; 2. Huss, Fairbury, :16.04; 3. Mans, Fairbury, :16.25; 300 hurdles--1. Lauenstein, Waverly, :46.98; 2. Huss, Fairbury, :48.92; 3. Clarke, Waverly, :48.99; 400 relay--1. Waverly (Shulyak, Persinger, Rice, Hartweg), :50.33; 2. Beatrice, :50.83; 1,600 relay--1. Waverly (Hartweg, Qualset, Lauenstein, Persinger), 4:08.60; 2. Seward, 4:16.62; 3,200 relay--1. York (Faust, Portwine, Stuckey, Hirschfeld), 10:01.65; 2. Waverly, 10:05.76.
High jump--1. Lauenstein, Waverly, 5-5; 2. Meyer, Seward, 5-3; 3. Ringler, Seward, 5-3; long jump--Bredthauer, Norris, 17-0¼; 2. Ringler, Seward, 16-8½; 3. Barnard, Beatrice, 16-2¾; triple jump--1. Lierman, Fairbury, 36-1; 2. Kosmos, Beatrice, 34-1; 3. Schwisow, Beatrice, 33-11½; pole vault--1. Driewer, York, 10-6; 2. Lierman, Fairbury, 10-0; 3. Hartweg, Waverly, 9-6; shot put--1. Burbach, Norris, 42-3; 2. Richards, Dicke, Waverly, 35-0½; discus--1. Stauffer, Milford, 119-3; 2. Krzycki-Pangborn, Beatrice, 117-9; 3. Viger, Seward, 116-0.
C-1 AT JOHNSON CO. CENTRAL
BOYS TEAM SCORES: Wilber-Clatonia 149, Freeman 98, Tri County 87, Lincoln Lutheran 73, Syracuse 42, Southern 36, Johnson County Central 20, Lourdes CC 18, Palmyra 4.
BOYS STATE QUALIFIERS
100--1. Bradley, Southern, :10.98; 2. C. Sugden, Freeman, :11.21; 200--1. Bradley, Southern, :22.09; 2. Jacobsen, Wilber-Clatonia, :22.76; 400--1. Bradley, Southern, :50.07; 2. Ruse, Freeman, :50.09; 800--1. Ruse, Freeman, 2:01.04; 2. Lebo, Lincoln Lutheran, 2:02.99; 1,600--1. Lokken, Wilber-Clatonia, 4:47.66; 2. Ca. Siems, Tri County, 4:48.27; 3,200--1. Lokken, Wilber-Clatonia, 10:30.40; 2. Larson, Tri County, 10:37.92; 110 hurdles--1. Jantzen, Tri County, :15.50; 2. Brandt, Syracuse, :15.61; 300 hurdles--1. Brandt, Syracuse, :40.38; 2. Sugden, Freeman, :41.05; 400 relay--1. Tri County (Co. Siems, Lewandowski, Holsing, Jantzen), :44.89; 1,600 relay--1. Freeman (Ruse, T. Sugden, Jurgens, C. Sugden), 3:27.84; 3,200 relay--1. Wilber-Clatonia (Broz, Hoover, Wenz, Lokken), 8:10.77.
High jump--1. Combs, Wilber-Clatonia, 6-1; 2. Osterhaus, Freeman, 5-11; long jump--1. Lee, Lourdes CC, 21-1; 2. Combs, Wilber-Clatonia, 20-6¼; triple jump--1. Combs, Wilber-Clatonia, 42-9¼; 2. Lee, Lourdes CC, 42-7; pole vault--1. Garrison, Tri County, 12-11; 2. Pulliam, Wilber-Clatonia, 12-5; shot put--1. Marr, Lincoln Lutheran, 51-0; 2. Kotas, Wilber-Clatonia, 48-10.25; discus--1. Marr, Lincoln Lutheran, 156-11; 2. Kreshel, Wilber-Clatonia, 146-7.
GIRLS TEAM SCORES: Syracuse 137, Lincoln Lutheran 92, Lourdes CC 54, Wilber-Clatonia 53½; Tri County 49½, Freeman 44, Johnson County Central 43, Palmyra 41.
GIRLS STATE QUALIFIERS
100--1. Rodencal, Lincoln Lutheran, :12.73; 2. Leimbach, Lincoln Lutheran, :13.10; 200--1. Fulton, Lourdes CC, :26.52; 2. Leimbach, Lincoln Lutheran, :26.88; 400--1. Fulton, Lourdes CC, 1:01.01; 2. Otto, Freeman, 1:02.55; 800--1. Wilkinson, Syracuse, 2:25.85; 2. Schuerman, Wilber-Clatonia, 2:29.70; 1,600--1. Wilkinson, Syracuse, 5:30.36; Holtmeier, Tri County, 5:30.62; 3,200--1. McDonald, JCC, 12:15.91; 2 Palm, Palmyra, 12:55.96; 100 hurdles--1. Rodencal, Lincoln Lutheran, :15.04; 2. Rains, Wilber-Clatonia, :17.15; 300 hurdles--1. Rodencal, Lincoln Lutheran, :47.75; 2. Stanley, Syracuse, :48.87; 400 relay--1. Syracuse (Ke. Stanley, Ka. Stanley, Knox, Cast), :51.07; 1,600 relay--1. Syracuse (Sisco, Cast, Ke. Stanley, Wilkinson), 4:15.33; 3,200 relay--1. Syracuse (Ortiz, Brammier, Sisco, Wilkinson), 10:21.79.
High jump--1. Moss, Syracuse, 5-2; 2. Oxley, Lincoln Lutheran, 4-10; long jump--1. Stanley, Syracuse, 16-7; 2. Box, Lourdes CC, 16-5¾; triple jump--1. Davis, Palmyra, 34-1½; 2. Cast, Syracuse, 33-6½; pole vault--1. Stanley, Syracuse, 10-4; 2. Schmidt, Tri County, 9-4; shot put--1. Albrecht, JCC, 40-0; 2. Wohlgemuth, Lincoln Lutheran, 38-2½; discus--1. Wohlgemuth, Lincoln Lutheran, 118-11; 2. Oliver, Wilber-Clatonia, 110-9.
C-2 AT LOUISVILLE
BOYS TEAM SCORES: Bishop Neumann 133, Archbishop Bergan 103, Louisville 54, North Bend Central 49, Brownell Talbot 41, Yutan 34, Raymond Central 34, Cornerstone Christian 33, Conestoga 30, Weeping Water 16.
BOYS STATE QUALIFIERS
100--1. Ko. McIntyre, Archbishop Bergan, :11.08; 2. Jessen, Yutan, :11.17; 200--1. Ko. McIntyre, Archbishop Bergan, :22.72; 2. Jessen, Yutan, :23.01; 400--1. Wiese, Bishop Neumann, :51.01; 2. Ball, Louisville, :51.18; 800--1. Schinzel, Brownell Talbot, 2:01.63; 2. Fairbanks, Bishop Neumann, 2:03.39; 1,600--1. Hughes, Cornerstone Christian, 4:48.88; 2. Wyllie, Bishop Neumann, 4:53.04; 3,200--1. Hughes, Cornerstone Christian, 10:22.53; 2. Euans, Louisville, 10:32.12; 110 hurdles--1. Swartz, Bishop Neumann, :15.54; 2. Rhynalds, North Bend Central, :16.20; 300 hurdles--1. Fox, Conestoga, :41.22; 2. Swartz, Bishop Neumann, :42.31; 400 relay--1. Archbishop Bergan (Pinales, Ka. McIntyre, Weitzel, Ko. McIntyre), :44.35;1,600 relay--1. Bishop Neumann (Fairbanks, Meis, Cada, Wiese), 3:28.37; 3,200 relay--1. Bishop Neumann (Fairbanks, Wyllie, Meis, Cada), 8:27.15.
High jump--1. Alli, Brownell Talbot, 5-11; 2. Otto, Raymond Central, 5-11; long jump--1. Wiese, Bishop Neumann, 20-8; 2. Gossett, Archbishop Bergan, 20-5½; triple jump--1. Moxey, Louisville, 41-10½; 2. Gossett, Archbishop Bergan, 41-10¼; pole vault--1. Pruss, Archbishop Bergan, 11-5; 2. Settles, North Bend Central, 11-5; shot put--1. Schweitzer, Raymond Central, 49-7½; 2. Ortmeier, Archbishop Bergan, 49-5; discus--1. Schweitzer, Raymond Central, 139-8; 2. Ortmeier, Archbishop Bergan, 136-10.
GIRLS TEAM SCORES: Bishop Neumann 134, North Bend Central 127, Raymond Central 79, Brownell Talbot 45, Louisville 38, Conestoga 31, Cornerstone Christian 28, Yutan 23, Archbishop Bergan 12, Weeping Water 7.
GIRLS STATE QUALIFIERS
100--1. Shipley, Brownell Talbot, :12.90; 2. Stenger, Louisville, :13.12; 200--1. Stenger, Louisville, :26.80; 2. Mueller, Raymond Central, :27.30; 400--1. Jurgensmeier, Bishop Neumann, 1:01.28; 2. Shipley, Brownell Talbot, 1:04.77; 800--1. Emanuel, North Bend Central, 2:22.42; 2. Coufal, Bishop Neumann, 2:22.84; 1,600--1. Parriott, Conestoga, 5:33.31; 2. Coufal, Bishop Neumann, 5:34.24; 3,200--1. Parriott, Conestoga, 11:55.94; 2. Kok, Cornerstone Christian, 11:58.29; 100 hurdles--1. Emanuel, North Bend Central, :15.60; 2. Birch, Brownell Talbot, :17.00; 300 hurdles--1. Jurgensmeier, Bishop Neumann, :47.13; 2. Shipley, Brownell Talbot, :48.28; 400 relay--1. Raymond Central (Heiss, Mueller, Gehle, Lubischer), :51.73; 1,600 relay--1. North Bend Central (Pojar, Cleveringa, Williams, Emanuel), 4:14.19; 3,200 relay--1. North Bend Central (Williams, Pojar, Bourek, Emanuel), 10:07.01;
High jump--1. Jurgensmeier, Bishop Neumann, 5-2; 2. Pojar, North Bend Central, 5-0; long jump--1. Muller, Raymond Central, 17-11½; 2. Emanuel, North Bend Central, 16-7¼; triple jump--1. Mueller, Raymond Central, 36-4¼; 2. Jurgensmeier, Bishop Neumann, 34-11½; pole vault--1. Bishop, North Bend Central, 8-4; 2. Kube, Yutan, 7-4; shot put--1. Swartz, Bishop Neumann, 35-11; 2. Prososki, Raymond Central, 34-1; discus--1. Halladay, North Bend Central, 118-6; 2. Swartz, Bishop Neumann, 108-2.
C-6 AT WOOD RIVER
BOYS TEAM SCORES: Grand Island CC 115, Aquinas 112, Centura 73, Twin River 68, Centennial 52, Wood River 37, David City 28, Nebraska Christian 24, Cross County 13, Shelby-Rising City 5.
BOYS STATE QUALIFIERS
100--1. Steinke, GICC, :11.05; 2. Jarecki, Twin River, :11.13; 200--1. Denker, David City, :22.32; 2. Jarecki, Twin River, :22.48; 400--1. Johnson, GICC, :51.39; 2. Denker, David City, :52.41; 800--1. Davis, Aquinas, 2:00.20; 2. Alberts, GICC, 2:03.85; 1,600--1. Davis, Aquinas, 4:47.80; 2. Cloud, GICC, 4:54.03; 3,200--1. Davis, Aquinas, 10:19.74; 2. Strain, Twin River, 10:29.78; 110 hurdles--1. Witter, Aquinas, :15.17; 2. Saunders, Centennial, :15.61; 300 hurdles--1. Witter, Aquinas, :40.44; 2. Huxtable, Wood River, :41.53; 400 relay--1. GICC (Herbek, Johnson, Martinez, Steinke), :44.32; 1,600 relay--1. GICC (Johnson, Alberts, Steinke, Martinez), 3:32.11; 3,200 relay--1. GICC (Alberts, Cloud, Turek, Martinez), 8:33.25.
High jump--1. Herbek, GICC, 6-3; 2. Napier, Aquinas, 6-3; long jump--1. Wooden, Centura, 21-11¾; 2. Boersen, Nebraska Christian, 21-3¼; triple jump--1. Herbek, GICC, 43-3; 2. Boersen, Nebraska Christian, 42-0; pole vault--1. Wooden, Centura, 13-5; 2. Shonka, Aquinas, 12-11; shot put--1. Engstrom, Twin River, 49-8; 2. Gorecki, Centura, 48-10½; discus--1. Fehlhafer, Centennial, 157-11; 2. Gorecki, Centura, 136-10.
GIRLS TEAM SCORES: David City 96, Nebraska Christian 71½, Centennial 64, Wood River 62, Shelby-Rising City 51, Grand Island CC 51, Centura 49, Cross County 48½, Aquinas 28, Twin River 6.
GIRLS STATE QUALIFIERS
100--1. M. Couch, David City, :12.70; 2. Horne, Centennial, :12.79; 200--1. M. Couch, David City, :26.03; 2. Behrns, David City, :26.26; 400--1. Noble, Cross County, 1:01.30; 2. Rauert, Wood River, 1:02.03; 800--1. Herbek, GICC, 2:31.83; 2. Prochaska, Centennial, 2:34.43; 1,600--1. Swanson, Nebraska Christian, 5:39.39; 2. Dey, Centennial, 5:42.70; 3,200--1. Swanson, Nebraska Christian, 12:00.61; 2. O'Boyle, GICC, 12:03.04; 100 hurdles--1. Seip, Nebraska Christian, :15.73; 2. Baker, Shelby-Rising City, :16.28; 300 hurdles--1. Noble, Cross County, :48.96; 2. Rauert, Wood River, :50.01; 400 relay--1. David City (Behrns, A. Couch, Blum, M. Couch), :51.20; 1,600 relay--1. Shelby-Rising City (Av. Larmon, Perry, Baker, Al. Larmon), 4:25.38; 3,200 relay--1. Centennial (Prochaska, Hirschfeld, Butzke, Dey), 10:16.51.
High jump--1. Davis, Centura, 5-5; 2. Crawford, Centura, 5-0; long jump--1. Couch, David City, 15-11½; 2. Davis, Centura, 15-9; triple jump--1. Noble, Cross County, 36-2½; 2. Couch, David City, 35-7½; pole vault--1. Rerucha, GICC, 10-0; 2. Pavlik, Shelby-Rising City, 8-10; shot put--1. Vandenberg, David City, 40-5¾; 2. Zessin, Wood River, 37-3¼; discus--1. Moutray, Cross County, 115-8; 2. Vandenberg, David City, 113-5.
C-7 AT THAYER CENTRAL
BOYS TEAM SCORES: Superior 91, Thayer Central 71, Doniphan-Trumbull 64, Fillmore Central 59, Sutton 51, Hastings SC 50, Southern Valley 44, Heartland 36, Sandy Creek 32, Blue Hill 29.
BOYS STATE QUALIFIERS
100--1. Heinrichs, Thayer Central, :11.43; 2. King, Doniphan-Trumbull, :11.52; 200--1. King, Doniphan-Trumbull, :23.10; 2. Heusinkvelt, Superior, :23.72; 400--1. Miller, Superior, :51.61; 2. Consbruck, Hastings SC, :51.91; 800--1. Fischer, Thayer Central, 2:00.12; 2. Wiseman, Sutton, 2:00.38; 1,600--1. Fischer, Thayer Central, 4:44.41; 2. Nichols, Fillmore Central, 4:45.01; 3,200--1. Jarosik, Sandy Creek, 10:42.16; 2. Leibel, Superior, 10:49.18; 110 hurdles--1. Berry, Southern Valley, :15.23; 2. Miller, Superior, :15.68; 300 hurdles--1. Miller, Superior, :40.53; 2. Heinrichs, Thayer Central, :40.91; 400 relay--1. Superior (Zoltenko, Miller, Morris, Heusinkvelt), :45.01; 1,600 relay--1. Sutton (Wiseman, Bergen, Haight, Jones), 3:35.41; 3,200 relay--1. Sutton (Jones, Haight, Bergen, Wiseman), 8:26.14;
High jump--1. Biltoft, Sandy Creek, 6-5; 2. Arbuck, Heartland, 6-5; long jump--1. Sadd, Doniphan-Trumbull, 20-10½; 2. Berry, Southern Valley, 20-9½; triple jump--1. Berry, Southern Valley, 41-2½; 2. Kudlacek, Hastings SC, 40-9; pole vault--1. Nun, Fillmore Central, 14-3; 2. Hiebner, Heartland, 13-11; shot put--1. Asche, Fillmore Central, 50-9; 2. Baldwin, Sutton, 47-10½; discus--1. Horne, Doniphan-Trumbull, 143-4; 2. Baldwin, Sutton, 142-9.
GIRLS TEAM SCORES: Hastings SC 133, Doniphan-Trumbull 89, Sutton 74, Superior 71, Sandy Creek 55, Thayer Central 42, Southern Valley 20, Heartland 19, Blue Hill 15, Fillmore Central 9.
GIRLS STATE QUALIFIERS
100--1. Andorno, Doniphan-Trumbull, :12.80; 2. Hatch, Sandy Creek, :13.27; 200--1. Andorno, Doniphan-Trumbull, :26.02; 2. Gardner, Superior, :26.56; 400--1. Esch, Hastings SC, :59.96; 2. Parr, Hastings SC, 1:00.88; 800--1. Esch, Hastings SC, 2:23.89; 2. Vargas, Hastings SC, 2:25.11; 1,600--1. Vargas, Hastings SC, 5:35.65; 2. Danielson, Heartland, 5:52.21; 3,200--1. Vargas, Hastings SC, 11:46.68; 2. Hazen, Blue Hill, 12:57.97; 100 hurdles--1. Rader, Doniphan-Trumbull, :16.09; 2. Griess, Sutton, :16.24; 300 hurdles--1. Rader, Doniphan-Trumbull, :47.85; 2. Griess, Sutton, :48.04; 400 relay--1. Doniphan-Trumbull (Baland, Dunning, Rader, Andorno), :51.36; 1,600 relay--1. Hastings SC (Parr, Reifert, Krikac, Esch), 4:09.66; 3,200 relay--1. Hastings SC (Esch, Parr, Sheehy, Vargas), 9:43.84;
High jump--1. Russell, Southern Valley, 5-3; 2. Souerdyke, Thayer Central, 5-2; long jump--1. Gardner, Superior, 17-8; 2. Hatch, Sandy Creek, 16-11; triple jump--1. Gardner, Superior, 37-2; 2. Rempe, Sandy Creek, 36-2; pole vault--1. Rempel, Superior, 9-7; 2. Tessman, Heartland, 9-4; shot put--1. Butler, Hastings SC, 40-6¼; 2. Meyer, Superior, 37-5½; discus--1. Meyer, Superior, 140-7; 2. Kobza, Superior, 107-7.