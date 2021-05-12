High school district track results, 5/12

Track
A-1 AT COLUMBUS
BOYS TEAM SCORES: Kearney 157, Fremont 97, Lincoln Southwest 94, North Star 69, Millard South 66, Columbus 34, Omaha Bryan 10.
BOYS STATE QUALIFIERS
100--1. Harris, Millard South, :10.86; 2. Miller, Kearney, :11.08; 3. Alaga, Millard South, :11.11; 4. D'Almeilda, Omaha Bryan, :11.15; 200--1. Harris, Millard South, :22.01; 2. Vo, North Star, :22.71; 3. Reuling, Kearney, :22.92; 4. Stroup, Lincoln Southwest, :23.04; 400--1. Baker, Fremont, :50.10; 2. Mulder, Columbus, :50.52; 3. Moore, Fremont, :50.69; 4. Duttenhoffer, Kearney, :52.02; 800--1. Taylor, Fremont, 1:55.01; 2. Snyder, Lincoln Southwest, 1:56.09; 3. Baker, Fremont, 1:56.67; 4. Miller, Fremont, 1:56.98; 1,600--1. Chot, North Star, 4:21.08; 2. Snyder, Lincoln Southwest, 4:21.99; 3. Taylor, Fremont, 4:22.82; 4. Waters, Fremont, 4:28.97; 3,200--1. Chot, North Star, 9:32.64; 2. Snyder, Lincoln Southwest, 9:35.22; 3. Waters, Fremont, 9:39.98; 4. Myers, Lincoln Southwest, 9:42.76; 100 hurdles--1. Shall, Kearney, :15.03; 2. Dahlgren, Kearney, :15.16; 3. Plahn, North Star, :15.39; 4. Ndugwa, Kearney, :15.47; 300 hurdles--1. Dahlgren, Kearney, :41.19; 2. Schall, Kearney, :41.26; 3. Sagehorn, Fremont, :41.76; 4. Plahn, North Star, :42.46; 400 relay--1. Millard South (Nash, Harris, Gassaway, Alaga), :42.77; 2. Kearney, :42.93; 3. Lincoln Southwest, :44.26; 1,600 relay--1. Fremont (Moore, Sellon, Taylor, Baker), 3:22.76; 2. Kearney, 3:26.43; 3. North Star, 3;30.14; 3,200 relay--1. Fremont (Torres, Wagner, Ladd, Miller), 8:05.82; 2. Lincoln Southwest, 8:07.89; 3. North Star, 8:10.66.
High jump--1. Harbols, Kearney, 6-3; 2. Vaughn, Lincoln Southwest, 6-3; 3. Dunaski, North Star, 6-3; 4. Vanderbeek, Kearney, 6-3; long jump--1. Jackson, North Star, 21-10½; 2. Molina, Kearney, 21-6½; 3. Miller, Kearney, 21-3¾; 4. Spangler, Kearney, 21-¼; triple jump--1. Smolik, Kearney, 44-10; 2. Rice, Millard South, 42-9; 3. Spangler, Kearney, 42-7¾; 4. Trost, Lincoln Southwest, 42-¾; pole vault--1. Sellon, Fremont, 13-2; 2. Marking, Columbus, 12-2; 3. Dahlman, Lincoln Southwest, 12-2; 4. Mendoza, Fremont, 12-2; shot put--1. Rink, Lincoln Southwest, 53-4½; 2. Van Winkle, Kearney, 52-10½; 3. Shaw, Kearney, 48-4; 4. Flegel, Millard South, 48-1; discus--1. Shaw, Kearney, 153-8; 2. Gonzalez, Columbus, 143-0; 3. Rink, Lincoln Southwest, 135-9; 4. Van Winkle, Kearney, 135-7.
GIRLS TEAM SCORES: Lincoln Southwest 157, Fremont 142, Kearney 91, Millard South 62, Columbus 45, North Star 29.
GIRLS STATE QUALIFIERS
100--1. Dilsaver, Lincoln Southwest, :12.21; 2. Dirks, Lincoln Southwest, :12.44; 3. Gleason, Fremont, :12.57; 4. Laing, Millard South, :12.77; 200--1. Dilsaver, Lincoln Southwest, :25.36; 2. Gleason, Fremont, :25.87; 3. Glause, Fremont, :26.31; 4. Olson, Columbus, :26.72; 400--1. Dilsaver, Lincoln Southwest, :57.43; 2. Dillon, Fremont, :57.73; 3. McCabe, Fremont, :59.22; 4. Webb, North Star, :59.48; 800--1. Rinn, Lincoln Southwest, 2:13.07; 2. Dillon, Fremont, 2:17.70; 3. McCabe, Fremont, 2:18.81; 4. Bracker, Fremont, 2:19.05; 1,600--1. E. Dahl, Fremont, 5:02.07; 2. Godwin, Kearney, 5:02.69; 3. Rinn, Lincoln Southwest, 5:15.43; 4. M. Dahl, Fremont, 5:20.71; 3,200--1. Godwin, Kearney, 11:21.24; 2. E. Dahl, Fremont, 11:25.91; 3. M. Dahl, Fremont, 11:30.49; 4. Bond, Kearney, 11:34.79; 100 hurdles--1. Rowe, Lincoln Southwest, :15.02; 2. Garrett, Columbus, :15.36; 3. Zamrzla, Kearney, :16.28; 4. Gomez, Kearney, :16.50; 300 hurdles--1. Rowe, Lincoln Southwest, :46.75; 2. Hill, Lincoln Southwest, :48.72; 3. Smith, Columbus, :49.30; 4. Mihm, Kearney, :49.34; 400 relay--1. Fremont (Cooper, Glause, Sheppard, Gleason), :49.48; 2. Lincoln Southwest, :49.53; 3. Columbus, :50.80; 1,600 relay--1. Lincoln Southwest (Hohl, Rowe, Rinn, Dilsaver), 4:01.16; 2. Fremont, 4:02.95; 3. North Star, 4:09.48; 3,200 relay--1. Lincoln Southwest (Blehm, Schwensen, Vacek, Jonson), 9:45.04; 2. Fremont, 9:47.95; 3. Kearney, 10:03.76;
High jump--1. Dirks, Lincoln Southwest, 5-3; 2. Schafer, North Star, 5-1; 3. Jacobs, North Star, 5-1; 4. Terwillinger, Lincoln Southwest, 5-1; long jump--1. Laing, Millard South, 18-2¾; 2. Kaasch, Millard South, 17-10½; 3. Coen, Lincoln Southwest, 17-4½; 4. Bare, Millard South, 17-2; triple jump--1. Kaasch, Millard South, 38-4; 2. Laing, Millard South, 37-0¾; 3. Coen, Lincoln Southwest, 36-2¾; 4. Issacson, Millard South, 35-4; pole vault--1. Newill, Fremont, 10-6; 2. Brownlow, Columbus, 10-0; 3. Hepner, Kearney, 9-6; 4. Bespalec, Kearney, 9-6; shot put--1. Novacek, Kearney, 42-6; 2. Knigge, Fremont, 39-1; 3. Franzen, Kearney, 38-6¼; 4. Kinning, Fremont, 38-5¼; discus--1. Novacek, Kearney, 133-4; 2. Dowty, Fremont, 118-7; 3. Skeen, Kearney, 115-8; 4. Schroer, Lincoln Southwest, 115-5.
A-2 AT OMAHA BURKE
BOYS TEAM SCORES: Elkhorn South 136, Pius X 105, Omaha Central 60, Omaha Burke 54, Lincoln high 53, Papillion-La vista 44, Omaha North 39, Bellevue West 29.
BOYS STATE QUALIFIERS
100--1. Jackson, Omaha Burke, :10.56; 2. Richardson, Bellevue West, :10.89; 3. Moore, Omaha Burke, :10.95; 4. Calhoun, Papillion-La Vista, :11.12; 200--1. Jackson, Omaha Burke, :21.67; 2. Nelson, Elkhorn South, :22.04; 3. Moore, Omaha Burke, :22.71; 4. Calhoun, Papillion-La Vista, :22.88; 400--1. Easley, Pius X, :50.58; 2. Kuehn, Lincoln High, :51.42; 3. Patzel, Pius X, ;51.48; 4. Jenkins, Bellevue West, :51.74; 800--1. Hinrichs, Elkhorn South, 1:52.61; 2. Easley, Pius X, 1:53.87; 3. Emsick, Omaha Burke, 1:57.75; 4. Plante, Elkhorn South, 1:57.92; 1,600--1. Hinrichs, Elkhorn South, 4:27.58; 2. Johnson, Elkhorn South, 4:36.13; 3. Greisen, Pius X, 4:36.81; 4. Lawrence, Lincoln High, 4:37.67; 3,200--1. Hinrichs, Elkhorn south, 9:38.87; 2. Dustin, Pius X, 10:13.26; 3. Sellhorn, 10:16.76; 4. Schumacher, Omaha Burke, 10:17.57; 110 hurdles--1. Leuty, Lincoln High, :15.07; 2. Gunn, Omaha North, :15.23; 3. Staab, Licnoln Pius X, :15.35; 4. Hoskins, Omaha Central. :15.67; 300 hurdles--1. Hoskins, Omaha Central, :39.83; 2. Gunn, Omaha North, :41.26; 3. Mattern, Pius X, :41.98; 4. Brown, Omaha Central, :42.64; 400 relay--1. Lincoln High (Vyhildal, Kuehn, Ngoyi, Mongtmery), :43.39; 2. Elkhorn south, :43.58; 3. Omaha Central, :43.72; 1,600 relay--1. Pius X (Dalton, Taubenheim, Patzel, Easley), 3:26.24; 2. Elkhorn South, 3:26.63; 3. Omaha Central, 3:29.05; 3,200 relay--1. Elkhorn South (Plante, Hayden, Johnson, Dixon), 8:28.98; 2. Pius X, 8:46.37; 3. Omaha Burke, 9:56.46.
High jump--1. Nelson, Elkhorn South, 6-9; 2. Kardell, Elkhorn South, 6-7; 3. Ngoyi, Lincoln High, 6-1; 4. Axiotes, Elkhorn South, 5-11; long jump--1. Grosserode, Pius X, 21-9¾; 2. Lloyd, Omaha central; 3. Nelson, 21-6½; 4. Moore, Omaha Burke, 21-6; triple jump--1. Lloyd, Omaha Central, 44-8¼; 2. Grosserode, Pius X, 44-¾; 3. Hoesing, Elkhorn South, 43-3¼; 4. Ngoyi, Lincoln High, 42-1¾; pole vault--1. Heldt, Papillion-La Vista, 14-2; 2. VanDenBroeke, 13-8; 3. Cahill, Papillion-La Vista, 13-2; 4. Miller, Papillion-La Vista; shot put--1. Gray, Omaha North, 61-11; 2. Tassemeyer, Pius X, 53-8½; 3. Riley-Ducker, Bellevue West, 53-7¼; 4. Herman, Papillion-La Vista, 53-6; discus--1. Gray, Omaha North, 169-5; 2. Bullion, Omaha Central, 164-06; 3. Herman, Papillion-La Vista, 163-11; 4. Michener, Elkhorn South, 156-1.
GIRLS TEAM SCORES: Pius X 109, Elkhorn South 91, Papillion-La Vista 89, Lincoln High 86, Omaha Central 64, Omaha Burke 43, Bellevue West 26, Omaha North 18.
GIRLS STATE QUALIFIERS
100--1. DeFrand, Lincoln High, :11.79; 2. Johnson, Omaha Burke, :12.25; 3. Hekl, Lincoln High, :12.31; 4. Davis, Omaha Central, :12.51; 200--1. DeFrand, Lincoln High, :24.91; 2. Johnson, Omaha Burke, :25.58; 3. Johnson, Bellevue West, :26.00; 4. Pfannensteil, Elkhorn South, :26.14; 400--1. Johnson, Bellevue West, :59.69; 2. Madden, Elkhorn South, 1:00.55; 3. Dalton, Pius X, 1:00.66; 4. Festersen, Omaha Central, 1:00.90; 800--1. Festersen, Omaha Central, 2:21.11; 2. Sievers, Elkhorn South, 2:21.13; 3. Prichard, Pius X, 2:22.20; 4. Caniglia, Omaha Burke, 2:25.32; 1,600--1. Agena, Lincoln High, 5:26.34; 2. Sievers, Elkhorn South, 5:26.42; 3. Korus, Pius X, 5:30.66; 4. Muller, Bellevue West, 5:32.49; 3,200--1. Sievers, Elkhorn South, 11:48.68; 2. Korus, Pius X, 11:48.72; 3. Muller, Bellevue West, 11:55.04; 4. Tvrdy, Pius X, 11:55.24; 100 hurdles--1. Vedral, Pius X, :15.03; 2. Campos, Pius X, :15.32; 3. Able, Papillion-La Vista, :15.92; 4. Glaser, Papillion-La Vista, :16.18; 300 hurdles--1. Campos, Pius X, :46.58; 2. Thompson, Omaha Burke, :46.75; 3. Glaser, Papillion-La Vista, :47.06; 4. Thichiot, Omaha Central, :47.10; 400 relay--1. Lincoln High (Patterson, Hekl, Funnah, DeFrand), :48.18; 2. Papillion-La Vista, :49.98; 3. Omaha North, :50.15; 1,600 relay--1. Elkhorn South (Wilczewski, Brady, Garlock, Madden), 4:06.80; 2. Pius X, 4:08.04; 3. Papillion-La Vista, 4:09.60; 3,200 relay--1. Elkhorn South (Garlock, Tichota, Neill, Madden), 9:54.15; 2. Pius X, 9:56.51; 3. Lincoln High, 9:57.28.
High jump--1. Sis, Papillion-La Vista, 5-7; 2. Martinez, Omaha Central, 5-3; 3. Peoples, Omaha Burke, 5-3; 4. Glaser, Papillion-La Vista, 5-1; long jump--1. Davis, Omaha Central, 16-11¼; 2. Lesiak, Pius X, 16-6¾; 3. Meyer, Elkhorn South, 16-4; 4. Henry, Elkhorn South, 16-3½; triple jump--1. Thichiot, Omaha Central, 36-2½; 2. Cunningham, Papillion-La Vista, 35-2; 3. Henry, Elkhorn South, 35-0¾; 4. Hanafan, Elkhorn South, 34-9; pole vault--1. Vedral, Pius X, 12-0; 2. Schmidt, Lincoln High, 10-0; 3. Wolsleger, Pius X, 8-6; 4. Hunt, Elkhorn South, 8-6; shot put--1. Dumont, Papillion-La Vista, 38-3½; 2. Mensah, Omaha Central, 35-5½; 3. Holt, Omaha North, 34-9½; 4. Lekouyi, Lincoln High, 34-6¼; discus--1. Rees, Papillion-La Vista, 122-8; 2. Lekouyi, Lincoln High, 110-0; 3. Dumont, Papillion-La Vista, 109-0; 4. Farmer, Lincoln High, 106-9.
A-3 AT GRAND ISLAND
BOYS TEAM SCORES: Creighton Prep 159, Lincoln East 124, North Platte 101, Omaha Westside 56, Grand Island 41, Omaha Northwest 33, Bellevue East 11.
BOYS STATE QUALIFIERS
100--1. K. Sterling, North Platte, :10.68; 2. Bartak, Creighton Prep, :10.74; 3. Dickerson, Omaha Westside, :10.87; 4. Genatone, North Platte, :10.90; 200--1. K. Sterling, North Platte, :21.96; 2. Dickerson, Omaha Westside, :22.35; 3. Nissen, Creighton Prep, :22.37; 4. Bartak, Creighton Prep, :22.61; 400--1. K. Sterling, North Platte, :49.71; 2. McCray, Lincoln East, :50.47; 3. Okafor, Omaha Westside, :50.87; 4. Stessman, Creighton Prep, :51.03; 800--1. Neubauer, Creighton Prep, 2:02.64; 2. Bauman, Lincoln East, 2:03.63; 3. Mahoney, Creighton Prep, 2:03.86; 4. Davis, Creighton Prep, 2:04.22; 1,600--1. Slagle, Creighton Prep, 4:28.36; 2. Long, Grand Island, 4:33.93; 3. Arduser, Lincoln East, 4:34.37; 4. Volkmer, Lincoln East, 4:35.12; 3,200--1. Schembari, Creighton Prep, 9:47.07; 2. Garcia, Grand Island, 9:48.25; 3. Slagle, Creighton Prep, 9:49.66; 4. Caudy, North Platte, 9:52.49; 110 hurdles--1. Okafor, Creighton Prep, :15.44; 2. Ridder, Lincoln East, :15.72; 3. Kieny, Creighton Prep, :15.75; 4. Coubadja-Toure, Omaha Westside, :15.86; 300 hurdles--1. Ridder, Lincoln East, :41.13; 2. Bauman, Lincoln East, :42.26; 3. Gillogly, Creighton Prep, :42.79; 4. Tchibozo, Omaha Northwest, :42.91; 400 relay--1. Creighton Prep (Jones, Okafor, Pargo, Bartak), :42.43; 2. North Platte, :43.25; 3. Lincoln East, :43.39; 1,600 relay--1. Creighton Prep (Rodino, Lanphier, Stessman, Toliver), 2. Lincoln East, 3:27.94; 3. Grand Island, 3:32.22; 3,200 relay--1. Creighton Prep (Davis, Noon, Nizzi, Neubauer), 8:09.64; 2. North Platte, 8:11.38; 3. Lincoln East, 8:12.01.
High jump--1. Henrickson, Lincoln East, 6-3; 2. Chotyiel, Omaha Northwest, 6-1; 3. Stessman, Creighton Prep, 5-11; 4. Hayes, Creighton Prep, 5-11; long jump--1. Bullock, Creighton Prep, 22-5; 2. Chotyiel, Omaha Northwest, 21-8; 3. Haywood, Omaha Westside, 21-4; 4. Stephenson, Lincoln East, 21-1½; pole vault--1. Lampert, Creighton Prep, 14-8; 2. Oettinger, North Platte, 13-2; Diaz, North Platte, 12-8; 4. Geier-Dodson, North Platte, 12-8; triple jump--1. Coleman, Lincoln East, 45-9; 2. Chotyiel, Omaha Northwest, 43-3; 3. Karpf, Omaha Westside, 41-11½; 4. Spivey, Bellevue East, 41-8½; shot put--1. Davis, North Platte, 57-7¾; 2. Cappos, Lincoln East, 54-5½; 3. Chrisman, Grand Island, 49-10; 4. Haberman, Omaha Westside, 49-10; discus--1. Cappos, Lincoln East, 168-6; 2. Davis, North Platte, 161-6; 3. Haberman, Omaha Westside, 157-6; Welch, Bellevue East, 157-2.
GIRLS TEAM SCORES: Lincoln East 150, Omaha Westside 110, Omaha Marian 85, North Platte 61, Grand Island 49, Omaha Northwest 34, Bellevue East 21, Omaha Benson 16.
GIRLS STATE QUALIFIERS
100--1. Davies, Omaha Westside, :12.04; 2. N'Da, Bellevue East, :12.38; 3. Cribbs, Omaha Marian, :12.64; Green, Omaha Westside, :12.70; 200--1. Harris, Omaha Marian, :25.56; 2. Green, Omaha Westside, :26.87; 3. Hastreiter, Omaha Westside, :27.34; 4. Strako, Omaha Marian, :27.47; 400--1. Harris, Omaha Marian, :58.20; 2. Muhammad, Omaha Benson, 1:01.48; 3. Elbert, Omaha Westside, 1:02.14; 4. Shaw, Lincoln East, 1:03.73; 800--1. Miner, Omaha Marian, 2:22.90; 2. Muma, Lincoln East, 2:23.93; 3. Schutz, Lincoln East, 2:23.95; 4. Ritterling, Omaha Marian, 2:24.55; 1,600--1. Muma, Lincoln East, 5:25.25; 2. Schutz, Lincoln East, 5:25.83; 3. Young-Oestmann, Omaha Westside, 5:28.13; 4. White, Omaha Westside, 5:28.17; 3,200--1. Miner, Omaha Marian, 11:20.78; 2. White, Omaha Westside, 11:30.41; 3. Apel, Lincoln East, 11:36.81; 4. Svehla, Lincoln East, 11:38.16; 100 hurdles--1. Ventling-Brown, Lincoln East, :16.30; 2. Smith, Lincoln East, Omaha Northwest, :16.51; 3. Frey, Omaha Northwest, :16.55; 4. Johnson, Omaha Northwest, :16.57; 300 hurdles--1. Ventling-Brown, Lincoln East, :47.83; 2. Cribbs, Omaha Marian, :48.45; 3. Weber, Lincoln East, :49.53; 4. Smith, Lincoln East, :49.69; 400 relay--1. Omaha Westside (Green, Davies, Hastreiter, Siebler), :50.56; 2. North Platte, :50.97; 3. Lincoln East, :51.63; 1,600 relay--1. Lincoln East (Shaw, Wissing, Muma, Ventling-Brown), 4:11.45; 2. Omaha Westside, 4:12.97; 3. Omaha Marian, 4:23.81; 3,200 relay--1. Lincoln East (Wissing, Laessig, Shaw, Muma), 9:55.24; 2. Omaha Marian, 10:14.37; 3. Omaha Westside, :10.36.99.
High jump--1. Tilford, North Platte, 5-1; 2. Tinsley, Omaha Westside, 5-1; 3. Dymacek, Lincoln East, 4-11; 4. Daubendiek, Omaha Marian, 4-11; long jump--1. Davies, Omaha Westside, 18-3½; 2. N'Da, Bellevue East, 18-3; 2. Purdy, North Platte, 17-3¾; 4. Ventling-Brown, Lincoln East, 16-6¾; triple jump--1. Marks, Omaha Northwest, 36-7¾; 2. Hinken, Grand Island, 36-5¾; 3. Purdy, North Platte, 36-0; 4. Waters, Lincoln East, 34-11; pole vault--1. Stumpff, Lincoln East, 10-6; 2. Tilford, North Platte, 10-0; 3. Griffin, Grand Island, 9-0; 4. Buck, North Platte, 8-0; shot put--1. Barrientos, Grand Island, 39-5; 2. Cobos, North Platte, 36-1½; 3. Golden, Omaha Northwest, 35-2; 4. Adams, Lincoln East, 34-8; discus--1. Barrientos, Grand Island, 129-7; 2. Fowler, Omaha Benson, 113-1; 3. Denker, Lincoln East, 109-9; 4. Secora, Omaha Westside, 109-7.
A-4 AT BEECHNER ATHLETIC COMPLEX
BOYS TEAM SCORES: Gretna 111, Millard West 93, Papillion-La Vista South 92, Lincoln Southeast 81½, Millard North 68, Norfolk 44½, Lincoln Northeast 37.
BOYS STATE QUALIFIERS
100--1. Davis, Papillion-La Vista South, :10.74; 2. Yrastorza, Lincoln Southeast, :10.96; 3. Sedlacek, Gretna, :11.02; 4. Hirt, Lincoln Southeast, :11.09; 200--1. Marshall, Gretna, :22.08; 2. Davis, Papillion-La Vista South, :22.10; 3. Yrastorza, Lincoln Southeast, :22.42; 4. Sedlacek, Gretna, :22.52; 400--1. Brokaw, Millard West, :49.72; 2. Eichmann, Millard North, :50.93; 3. Rasmussen, Millard North, :51.77; 4. Ventling, Millard West, :52.18; 800--1. Romary, Lincoln Northeast, 1:57.02; 2. Goldsmith, Millard North, 2:00.19; 3. Anthony, Papillion-La Vista South, 2:00.31; 4. Karas, Papillion-La Vista South, 2:01.85; 1,600--1. Romary, Lincoln Northeast, 4:17.05; 2. Erdkamp, Gretna, 4:20.24; 3. Jones, Papillion-La Vista South, 4:24.90; 4. Kirchner, Millard West, 4:25.19; 3,200--1. Romary, Lincoln Northeast, 9:31.82; 2. Kirchner, Millard West, 9:37.31; 3. Suing, Gretna, 9:38.52; 4. Erdkamp, Gretna, 9:38.89; 110 hurdles--1. Sellin, Norfolk, :15.35; 2. Smith, Gretna, :15.93; 3. Shrader, Millard West, :15.93; 4. Wiese, Papillion-La Vista South, :15.94; 300 hurdles--1. Wiese, Papillion-La Vista South, :41.50; 2. Pick, Gretna, :41.64; 3. Laing, Millard North, :41.97; 4. Stursma, Millard North, :42.10; 400 relay--1. Millard North (Eichmann, Froscheiser, Boganowski, Caruso), :43.56; 2. Millard West, :43.66; 3. Gretna, :43.67; 1,600 relay--1. Millard West (Brokaw, Ventling, Schollmeyer, Pederson), 3:26.46; 2. Millard North, 3:28.17; 3. Gretna, 3:28.81; 3,200 relay--1. Millard North (Shultz, Hawes, Powers, Goldsmith), 8:08.72; 2. Gretna, 8:09.26; 3. Papillion-La Vista South, 8:11.17.
High jump--1. Marshall, Gretna, 6-7; 2. Berggren, Millard West, 6-3; 3. Thompson, Lincoln Southeast, 6-3; 4. Boudreau, Lincoln Southeast, 6-1; long jump--1. King, Norfolk, 22-2¼; 2. O’Neal, Lincoln Southeast, 21-9½; 3. Davis, Papillion-La Vista South, 21-8¼; 4. Fortune, Millard West, 21-3¾; triple jump--1. Williams, Millard West, 45-4½; 2. O’Neal, Lincoln Southeast, 45-3; 3. Fortune, Millard West, 45-1¾; 4. Berggren, Millard West, 43-3; pole vault--1. Koolen, Lincoln Southeast, 15-2; 2. Butler, Papillion-La Vista South, 14-2; 3. Petersen, Lincoln Southeast, 12-8; 4. Gonsior, Gretna, 12-2; shot put--1. Garcia, Gretna, 50-4; 2. Fredrick, Papillion-La Vista South, 48-11½; 3. Hall, Gretna, 48-6½; 4. Mallory, Norfolk, 47-6¼; discus--1. Burton, Lincoln Southeast, 167-3; 2. Fredrick, Papillion-La Vista South, 161-3; 3. Mallory, Norfolk, 151-6; 4. LeMay, Lincoln Northeast, 149-2.
GIRLS TEAM SCORES: Millard West 139.5, Papillion-La Vista South 139.33, Millard North 74.33, Gretna 53.83 , Norfolk 49, Lincoln Southeast 48, Lincoln Northeast 20.
GIRLS STATE QUALIFIERS
100--1. Norblade, Papillion-La Vista South, :12.47; 2. Fontana, Papillion-La Vista South, :12.62; 3. Gifford, Lincoln Southeast, :12.68; 4. Hourigan, Millard West, :12.82; 200--1. Norblade, Papillion-La Vista South, :25.25; 2. Gifford, Lincoln Southeast, :26.38; 3. Heisler, Gretna, :26.84; 4. Lightener, Papillion-La Vista South, :27.14; 400--1. Millard, Millard West, :58.21; 2. Louthan, Millard North, 1:00.02; 3. Rose, Gretna, 1:00.42; 4. Mactaggart, Millard West, 1:01.54; 800--1. Crews, Papillion-La Vista South, 2:17.58; 2. Rosenthal, Papio So., 2:21.36; 3. Charlesworth, Papillion-La Vista South, 2:22.40; 4. Bies, Millard West, 2:22.95; 1,600--1. Crews, Papillion-La Vista South, 5:07.44; 2. Hartnett, Millard West, 5:21.39; 3. Bricker, Gretna, 5:25.58; 4. Deleon, Papillion-La Vista South, 5:26.27; 3,200--1. Crews, Papillion-La Vista South, 11:11.24; 2. Hartnett, Millard West, 11:41.18; 3. Caruso, Millard North, 12:08.83; 4. Vojslavek, Millard West, 12:16.74; 100 hurdles--1. Adams, Millard West, :15.01; 2. Songster, Northeast, :15.31; 3. Webster, Gretna, :15.58; 4. Williams, Norfolk, :15.68; 300 hurdles--1. Adams, Millard West, :46.35; 2. Hourigan, Millard West, :48.46; 3. Williams, Norfolk, :48.84; 4. Whitmarsh, Millard North, :49.26; 400 relay--1. Millard West (Hourigan, Adams, Holl, Millard) :48.95; 2. Papillion-La Vista South :49.50; 3. Millard North :50.86; 1,600 relay--1. Millard West (Bies, Holl, Weitl, Millard) 3:59.82; 2. Papillion-La Vista South 4:06.31; 3. Millard North 4:09.19; 3,200 relay--1. Papillion-La Vista South (Deleon, Swanson, Sunde, Rosenthal) 9:46.00; 2. Millard West 9:48.56; 3. Millard North 9:52.85.
High jump--1. Sadler, Lincoln Northeast, 5-3; 2. LeGrand, Papillion-La Vista South, 5-3; 3. Chambers, Millard North, 5-1; 4. Ries, Norfolk, 4-11; long jump--1. Millard, Millard West, 18-3; 2. Adams, Millard West, 17-10; 3. Holl, Millard West, 17-9; 4. Yates, Millard North, 17-0; triple jump--1. Mactaggart, Millard West, 35-3; 2. Lechtenberger, Lincoln Southeast, 35-0; 3. Wiseman, Gretna, 34-6½; 4. Heftie, Millard West, 33-7; pole vault--1. Evans, Gretna, 10-6; 2. Brummond, Norfolk, 10-0; 3. Kimpson, Papillion-La Vista South, 10-0; 4. Lam, Lincoln Southeast, 9-6; shot put--1. Skiff, Norfolk, 38-4; 2. Beachler, Millard North, 38-3½; 3. Wulf, Lincoln Southeast, 37-8¾; 4. Ramirez, Papillion-La Vista South, 35-7; discus--1. Nichols, Lincoln Southeast, 115-2; 2. Beachler, Millard North, 112-6; 3. Skiff, Norfolk, 110-2; 4. Shubert, Millard North, 108-9.
D-1 AT FALLS CITY
BOYS TEAM SCORES: Falls City SH 113, Sterling 105, Pawnee City 82, Johnson-Brock 49, Diller-Odell 38, Exeter-Milligan 38, HTRS 35, Meridian 31, Dorchester 18, Friend 13, Lewiston 5.
BOYS STATE QUALIFIERS
100--1. Jindra, Exeter-Milligan, :11.34; 2. Boldt, Sterling, :11.45; 200--1. Buss, Sterling, :23.44; 2. Lytle, Pawnee City, :23.45; 400--1. Lytle, Pawnee City, :51.63; 2. Tyser, Dorchester, :53.37; 800--1. Lang, Pawnee City, 2:05.57; 2. Froeschl, Falls City SH, 2:06.77; 1,600--1. Froeschl, Falls City SH, 5:05.25; 2. Behrends, Johnson-Brock, 5:06.83; 3,200--1. Harms, Sterling, 11:11.29; 2. Behrends, Johnson-Brock, 11:13.57; 110 hurdles--1. Casteel, Falls City Sacred Heart, :16.96; 2. Fossenbarger, Johnson-Brock, :17.16; 300 hurdles--1. Fossenbarger, Johnson-Brock, :43.74; 2. Casteel, Falls City SH, :44.50; 400 relay--1. Falls City SH (Jordan, Keithley, Dunn, Casteel), :45.83; 1,600 relay--1. Pawnee City (Maloley, K. Ghyra, Lang, Lytle), 3:35.49; 3,200 relay--1. Pawnee City (Lang, B. Ghyra, K. Ghyra, Lytle), 8:37.16.
High jump--1. Beethe, Exeter-Milligan, 5-10; 2. Froeschl, Falls City SH, 5-10; long jump--1. Boldt, Sterling, 20-5½; 2. Rathem Sterling, 19-3; triple jump--1. Boldt, Sterling, 41-2; 2. Paul, Meridian, 40-0¾; pole vault--1. Dierberger, HTRS, 12-0; 2. Catlin, Falls City SH, 12-0; shot put--1. Nachtigal, Falls City SH, 47-7½; 2. Jurgens, Diller-Odell, 45-2½; discus--1. Osborne, Pawnee City, 158-11; 2. Jurgens, Diller-Odell, 141-10.
GIRLS TEAM SCORES: Sterling 114, Pawnee City 80, Exeter-Milligan 66, Falls City SH 64, Meridian 57, Diller-Odell 51, Friend 24, Johnson-Brock 23, Dorchester 23, HTRS 23, Lewiston 2.
GIRLS STATE QUALIFIERS
100--1. Ludemann, Sterling, :12.54; 2. Pretzer, Diller-Odell, :12.59; 200--1. Ludemann, Sterling, :26.74; 2. Fennell, Friend, :26.78; 400--1. Fennell, Friend, 1:01.14; 2. Nachtigal, Falls City SH, 1:04.33; 800--1. Jansky, Exeter-Milligan, 2:30.24; 2. Swanson, Diller-Odell, 2:30.67; 1,600--1. Papik, Exeter-Milligan, 5:53.04; 2. Simon, Falls City SH, 5:53.92; 3,200--1. Simon, Falls City SH, 13:19.05; 2. Branek, Pawnee City, 13:55.17; 100 hurdles--1. Richardson, Sterling, :16.04; 2. Novak, HTRS, :17.02; 300 hurdles--1. Richardson, Sterling, :47.04; 2. Papik, Exeter-Milligan, :51.14; 400 relay--1. Sterling (Lafferty, Goracke, Boldt, Ludemann), :53.24; 1,600 relay--1. Diller-Odell (Pretzer, L. Swanson, Denner, M. Swanson), 4:19.42; 3,200 relay--1. Exeter-Milligan (Harrrison, Janksy, Krupicka, Papik), 10:29.12.
High jump--1. de Koning, Pawnee City, 5-1; 2. Buchmeier, Johnson-Brock, 4-9; long jump--1. Pribyl, Meridian, 16-6¾; 2. Richardson, Sterling, 15-11½; triple jump--1. Richardson, Sterling, 35-2; 2. Paul, Meridian, 32-4¼; pole vault--1. Pribyl, Meridian, 10-0; 2. Kanode, Exeter-Milligan, 3. Swanson, Diller-Odell, 9-0; shot put--1. Branch, Pawnee City, 37-1; 2. E. Harms, Sterling, 35-1; discus--1. Branch, Pawnee City, 123-8; 2. Janssen, Sterling, 112-7.
D-2 AT OSCEOLA
BOYS TEAM SCORES: Osceola 152, McCool Junction 126, Elmwood-Murdock 77, Parkview Christian 45, East Butler 40, High Plains 25, Omaha Christian 18, Mead 18, Cedar Bluffs 12, Nebraska Lutheran 9, Hampton 5.
BOYS STATE QUALIFIERS
100--1. Zelasney, Osceola, :11.08; 2. Hosier, Elmwood-Murdock, :11.24; 200--1. Zelasney, Osceola, :23.09; 2. Hosier, Elmwood-Murdock, :23.28; 400--1. Zelasney, Osceola, :51.89; 2. Winkleman, Osceola, :53.08; 800--1. Neville, McCool Junction, 2:01.22; 2. Winkleman, Osceola, 2:08.53; 1,600--1. Neville, McCool Junction, 4:55.83; 2. Brugger, McCool Junction, 4:58.08; 3,200--1. Neville, McCool Junction, 10:35.00; 2. J. Brugger, McCool Junction, 10:38.13; 100 hurdles--1. Wilson, Elmwood-Murdock, :16.72; 2. Sterup, Osceola, :18.07; 300 hurdles--1. Wilson, Elmwood-Murdock, :44.48; 2. Hogan, Osceola, :44.91; 400 relay--1. McCool Junction (Garretson, Neville, Lovan McDonald), :45.73; 2. High Plains, :46.36; 1,600 relay--1. Osceola (Winkleman, Blackburn, Tannehill, Zelasney), 3:39.72; 2. McCool Junction, 3:44.03; 3,200 relay--1. Osceola (Winkleman, Tannehill, Rathjen, Blackburn), 8:58.51; 2. Elmwood-Murdock, 9:46.71.
High jump--1. Watts, Osceola, 5-8; 2. Doherty, Omaha Christian, 5-8; long jump--1. Page, Parkview Christian, 21-6¼; 2. Hosier, Elmwood, Murdock, 21-2½; triple jump--1. Hosier, Elmwood-Murdock, 44-½; 2. Page, Parkview Christian, 42-9; pole vault--1. Sterup, Osceola, 12-6; 2. Wood, High Plains, 11-0; shot put--1. Kirkpatrick, McCool Junction, 48-10½; 2. Rezac, East Butler, 48-5; discus--1. Kirkpatrick, McCool Junction, 146-4; 2. Sterup, Osceola, 142-5.
GIRLS TEAM SCORES: McCool Junction 100, Elmwood-Murdock 99, East Butler 85, Osceola 81, Cedar Bluffs 49, Mead 34, High Plains 29, Omaha Christian 24, Nebraska Lutheran 24, Hampton 2.
GIRLS STATE QUALIFIERS
100--1. Kocian, East Butler, :12.79; 2. Shanahan, Cedar Bluffs, :13.05; 200--1. Kocian, East Butler, :26.99; 2. Blum, Omaha Christian, :27.76; 400--1. Yates, McCool Junction, 1:01.99; 2. Winkleman, Osceola, 1:03.29; 800--1. Hess, McCool Junction, 2:30.49; 2. Frahm, Elmwood-Murdock, 2:32.60; 1,600--1. Plock, McCool Junction, 5:58.17; 2. Bartholomaus, Cedar Bluffs, 6:10.06; 3,200--1. Plock, McCool Junction, 12:58.74; 2. Kozisek, East Butler, 13:48.49; 100 hurdles--1. Rigatuso, East Butler, :16.68; 2. Rikli, Elmwood-Murdock, :17.13; 300 hurdles--1. Frahm, Elmwood-Murdock, :49.01; 2. Rigatuso, East Butler, :50.45; 400 relay--1. Osceola (Theis, Winkleman, Drozd, Weiseman), :52.51; 1,600 relay--1. Elmwood-Murdock (Rikli, Backemeyer, Frahm, Ross), 4:21.79; 3,200 relay--1. Elmwood-Murdock (Frahm, Backemeyer, Zierott, Frahm), 10:29.85.
High jump--1. Walker, Osceola, 4-11; 2. Yates, McCool Junction, 4-11; long jump--1. Halbaier, Mead, 16-4; 2. Sukstorf, Cedar Bluffs, 15-1¾; triple jump--1. Halbmaier, Mead, 34-3; 2. Stacy, McCool Junction, 31-6; pole vault--1. Valish, Osceola, 9-6; 2. Vodicka, McCool Junction, 7-0; shot put--1. Wilshusen, High Plains, 35-11; 2. Rhynalds, East Butler, 30-10½; discus--1. Pernicek, East Butler, 97-3; 2. Petersen, Elmwood-Murdock, 95-3.
D-6 AT KENESAW
BOYS TEAM SCORES: Axtell 122, BDS 98, Kenesaw 63, Red Cloud 49, Harvard 48, Alma 41, Lawrence-Nelson 39, Franklin 23, Silver Lake 18, Deshler 14, Wilcox-Hildreth 9.
BOYS STATE QUALIFIERS
100--1. Piper, Harvard, :11.55; 2. Mick, BDS, :11.62; 200--1. Piper, Harvard, :23.18; 2. Denkert, Kenesaw, :23.45; 400--1. Johnson, Axtell, :52.87; 2. Frey, Red Cloud, 53.04; 800--1. Johnson, Axtell, 2:07.07; 2. Russell, Alma, 2:08.23; 1,600--1. Menke, Lawrence-Nelson, 4:59.19; 2. Bergstrom, Axtell, 5:01.66; 3,200--1. Bergstrom, Axtell, 10:39.11; 2. Troudt, Lawrence-Nelson, 10:40.56; 110 hurdles--1. McCleary, Red Cloud, :16.06; 2. Hansen, Deshler, :16.37; 300 hurdles--1. McCleary, Red Cloud, :41.39; 2. Kasson, Silver Lake, :41.62; 400 relay--1. BDS (Philippi, Oglesby, Stengel, Mick), :46.06; 2. Kenesaw (Denkert, Kennedy, Sidders, Duffy), 46.35; 1,600 relay--1. Axtell (Miller, Bertrand, Kappelmann, Johnson), 3:42.86; 2. BDS, 3:47.55; 3,200 relay--1. Axtell (Miller, Kappelmann, Lorenzo, Johnson), 8:45.47; 2. Lawrence-Nelson, 8:48.68.
High jump--1. Kennedy, Kenesaw, 5-10; 2. Oglesby, BDS, 5-8; long jump--1. Denkert, Kenesaw, 20-5; 2. Piper, Harvard, 20-4; pole vault--1. Mick, BDS, 14-0; 2. Okraska, Harvard, 14-0; triple jump--1. Thulin, Alma, 40-11; 2. Marburger, Harvard, 40-0½; shot put--1. Ardissono, BDS, 47-¼; 2. Weber, BDS, 44-2¼; discus--1. Ardissono, BDS, 144-4; 2. Weber, BDS, 137-10.
GIRLS TEAM SCORES: Axtell 129, BDS 65, Lawrence-Nelson 64, Kenesaw 62, Wilcox-Hildreth 50, Deshler 34, Harvard 34, Alma 31, Silver Lake 26, Franklin 24, Red Cloud 7.
GIRLS STATE QUALIFIERS
100--1. Callan, Axtell, :13.41; 2. Sliva, BDS, :13.54; 200--1. Callan, Axtell, :27.72; 2. Gallagher, Kenesaw, :27.83; 400--1. Jensen, Wilcox-Hildreth, 1:02.24; 2. Quadhamer, Wilcox-Hildreth, 1:02.98; 800--1. Neal, Alma, 2:30.64; 2. Schmidt, Deshler, 2:34.30; 1,600--1. Houchin, Axtell, 5:59.24; 2. Schmidt, Deshler, 6:17.57; 3,200--1. Smidt, Axtell, 13:30.19; 2. Dinkler, Silver Lake, 13:30.36; 100 hurdles--1. Nordhausen, Axtell, :15.73; 2. Epley, Lawrence-Nelson, :16.06; 300 hurdles--1. Nierman, Harvard, :48.78; 2. Biltoft, Lawrence-Nelson, :49.12; 400 relay--1. Axtell (Snell, Callan, Wehrer, Lienemann), :53.58; 1,600 relay--1. Lawrence-Nelson (Biltoft, Heikkinen, Himmelberg, Jorgensen), 4:29.24; 3,200 relay--Alma (Siebels, Scott, Tischner, Neal), 10:33.17.
High jump--1. Nordhausen, Axtell, 4-9; 2. Sliva, BDS, 4-7; long jump--1. Gallagher, Kenesaw, 16-6½; 2. Epley, Lawrence-Nelson, 16-3½; triple jump--1. Gallagher, Kenesaw, 34-5½; 2. Hindal, Franklin, 31-10½; pole vault--1. Nierman, Harvard, 10-0; 2. Legg, Kenesaw, 8-6; shot put--1. Yelken, Franklin, 38-10½; 2. Hudson, BDS, 37-6¾; discus--1. Hudson, BDS, 111-0; 2. Billington, Wilcox-Hildreth, 106-10.