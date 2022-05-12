High school district track results, 5/12

Track
C-1 AT MALCOLM
BOYS TEAM SCORES: Lincoln Lutheran 105, Freeman 97, Malcolm 73, Elmwood-Murdock 65½, Centennial 52, Palmyra 38½, Johnson County Central 32, Parkview Christian 24, Lourdes CC 20, Conestoga 20.
BOYS STATE QUALIFIERS: 100--1. Hosier, Elmwood-Murdock, :11.01; 2. Wing, Lincoln Lutheran, :11.11; 200--1. Jurgens, Lincoln Lutheran, :22.80; 3. Erhart, Palmyra, :22.87; 400--1. Lebo, Lincoln Lutheran, :52.63; 2. McGreer, Malcolm, :53.80; 800--1. Lebo, Lincoln Lutheran, 2:06.30; 2. Buhr, Freeman, 2:08.39; 1,600--1. Ruse, Freeman, 5:02.79; 2. Lebo, Lincoln Lutheran, 5:04.96; 3,200--1. Havelka, Freeman, 11:22.46; 2. Franzen, Lincoln Lutheran, 11:25.35; 110 hurdles--1. Wilson, Elmwood-Murdock, :15.77; 2. Jurgens, Freeman, :16.18; 300 hurdles--1. Wilson, Elmwood-Murdock, :41.67; 2. Zoucha, Malcolm, :42.23; 400 relay--1. Malcolm (McGreer, Zoucha, Christensen, Sims), :45.03; 1,600 relay--1. Freeman (Vetrovsky, Buhr, Goes, Jurgens), 3:38.76; 3,200 relay--1. Lincoln Lutheran (Wertz, Kumm, Franzen, Lebo), 8:43.32;
pole vault--1. Svanda, Conestoga, 11-3; 2. Weber, Johnson Co. Central, 10-9; shot put--1. Fehlhafer, Centennial, 52-7; 2. Vetrovsky, Freeman, 48-7 1/2; long jump--1. Lee, Lourdes CC, 22-5 1/4; 2. Hosier, Elmwood-Murdock, 21-6 1/4; high jump--1. Johnson, Malcolm, 6-1; 2. Vetrovsky, Freeman, 6-1; triple jump--1. Lee, Lourdes CC, 43-4 1/2; 2. Hosier, Elmwood-Murdock, 43-4 1/4; discus--1. Fehlhafer, Centennial, 156-4; 2. Gumaer, Centennial, 141-6;
GIRLS TEAM SCORES: Lincoln Lutheran 130⅓, Malcolm 93⅓, Centennial 82⅓, Elmwood-Murdock 60, Palmyra 53, Conestoga 30, Lourdes CC 27, Johnson County Central 26, Freeman 15, Parkview Christian 10.
GIRLS STATE QUALIFIERS: 100--1. Rodencal, Lincoln Lutheran, :12.28; 2. Horne, Centennial, :12.31; 200--1. Rodencal, Lincoln Lutheran, :25.61; 2. Leimbach, Lincoln Lutheran, :25.93; 400--1. Beach, Malcolm, 1:03.60; 2. Lannin, Malcolm, 1:04.25; 800--1. Prochaska, Centennial, 2:38.93; 2. Otto, Freeman, 2:39.37; 1,600--1. Benne, Lincoln Lutheran, 5:55.36; 2. Havranek, Palmyra, 6:04.08; 3,200--1. Parriott, Conestoga, 13:17.18; 2. Benne, Lincoln Lutheran, 13:22.93; 100 hurdles--1. Rodencal, Lincoln Lutheran, :14.24; 2. D. Frahm, Elmwood-Murdock, :16.23; 300 hurdles--1. Rodencal, Lincoln Lutheran, :47.28; 2. D. Frahm, Elmwood-Murdock, :49.35; 400 relay--1. Lincoln Lutheran (Leimbach, Admiraal, Psencik, Martin), :51.77; 1,600 relay--1. Elmwood-Murdock (Rikli, Ross, Backemeyer, Frahm), 4:21.17; 3,200 relay--Elmwood-Murdock (B. Frahm, D. Frahm, Backemeyer, Zierott), 10:27.38;
pole vault--1. Ruether, Centennial, 9-0; 2. Fehlhafer, Centennial, 8-6; shot put--1. Oxley, Lincoln Lutheran, 36-1 1/2; 2. Albrecht, Johnson Co. Central, 34-2 1/2; high jump--1. Elkins, Malcolm, 5-1; 2. Wachal, Lincoln Lutheran, 4-11; long jump--1. Wachal, Lincoln Lutheran, 16-5 3/4; 2. Berkebile, Johnson Co. Central, 15-7 1/2; discus--1. Schweitzer, Malcolm, 123-5; 2. Oxley, Lincoln Lutheran, 123-3; triple jump--1. Davis, Palmyra, 35-10 1/2; 2. Babb, Malcolm, 32-9 1/2;
C-2 AT DAVID CITY
BOYS TEAM SCORES: Bishop Neumann 119, Aquinas 80, Yutan 58, North Bend Central 50, Archbishop Bergan 49, David City 48, Cornerstone Christian 48, Louisville 42, Brownell Talbot 29, Omaha Christian 4.
BOYS STATE QUALIFIERS: 100--1. McIntyre, Archbishop Bergan, :11.04; 2. Klein, Louisville, :11.20; 200--1. McIntyre, Archbishop Bergan, :22.87; 2. McKay, David City, :23.33; 400--1. Denker, David City, :51.04; 2. Cohen, Brownell Talbot, :53.70; 800--1. Heard, Louisville, 2:02.12; 2. Meis, Bishop Neumann, 2:02.12; 1,600--1. Tichota, Yutan, 4:52.49; 2. Hughes, Cornerstone Christian, 4:53.40; 3,200--1. Sherman, Cornerstone Christian, 10:40.56; 2. Hughes, Cornerstone Christian, 10:42.84; 110 hurdles--1. Swartz, Bishop Neumann, :15.48; 2. Rhynalds, North Bend Central, :15.86; 300 hurdles--1. Prochaska, Aquinas, :41.35; 2. Sassaman, Bishop Neumann, :41.79; 400 relay--1. Louisville (Trent, Klein, Heard, Hrdy), :43.75; 1,600 relay--1. Louisville (Heard, Hrdy, Barnes, Klein), 3:31.71; 3,200 relay--1. Bishop Neumann (Lynch, Polacek, Haberman, Meis), 8:34.59.
pole vault--1. Settle, North Bend Central, 13-9; 2. Post, North Bend Central, 12-9; shot put--1. Ortmeier, Archbishop Bergan, 50-8¼; 2. Moudry, Bishop Neumann, 46-6½; high jump--1. Schutt, Bishop Neumann, 6-5; 2. Endorf, North Bend Central, 5-11; long jump--1. Golden, David City, 20-8½; 2. Thege, Aquinas, 20-7½; discus--1. Ortmeier, Archbishop Bergan, 140-10; 2. Moudry, Bishop Neumann, 122-10; triple jump--1. Schutt, Bishop Neumann, 41; 2. Timm, Yutan, 40-4¾.
GIRLS TEAM SCORES: Bishop Neumann 156, North Bend Central 99, Aquinas 68½, David City 53, Yutan 44½, Louisville 30, Cornerstone Christian 30, Archbishop Bergan 28, Omaha Christian 10, Brownell Talbot 7.
GIRLS STATE QUALIFIERS: 100--1. Hilger, Aquinas, :12.60; 2. Behrns, David City, :12.65; 200--1. Hilger, Aquinas, :25.96; 2. Behrns, David City, :26.04; 400--1. Bosak, Bishop Neumann, 1:01.41; 2. Kueck, Omaha Christian, 1:01.52; 800--1. Fosmer, Louisville, 2:29.38; 2. Mlnarik, Archbishop Bergan, 2:34.07; 1,600--1. Mlnarik, Archbishop Bergan, 5:47.64; 2. Kok, Cornerstone Christian, 5:51.32; 3,200--1. Kok, Cornerstone Christian, 13:17.34; 2. Moses, Cornerstone Christian, 13:31.12; 100 hurdles--1. K. Emanuel, North Bend Central, :15.66; 2. Boask, Bishop Neumann, :16.72; 300 hurdles--1. Bosak, Bishop Neumann, :46.68; 2. Jurgensmeier, Bishop Neumann, :48.49; 400 relay--1. Bishop Neumann (Lilly, Johnson, Chvatal, Quinn), Bishop Neumann, :51.39; 1,600 relay--1. North Bend Central (Cleveringa, L. Emanuel, Bourek, S. Emanuel), 4:19.00; 3,200 relay--1. Kok, Cornerstone Christian, 13:17.34.
pole vault--1. Knapp, North Bend Central, 8-9; 2. Bishop, North Bend Central, 8-6; shot put--1. Swartz, Bishop Neumann, 35-11; 2. Johnson, Bishop Neumann, 35-7¾; high jump--1. Jurgensmeier, Bishop Neumann, 5-5; 2. Whitney, Bishop Neumann, 4-11; long jump--1. Behrns, David City, 16-6½; 2. Emanuel, North Bend Central, 16-3½; discus--1. Lloyd, Yutan, 117-10; 2. Settles, North Bend Central, 116-8; triple jump--1. Jurgensmeier, Bishop Neumann, 35-9¼; 2. Couch, David City, 34-11.
C-7 AT SUPERIOR
BOYS TEAM SCORES: Wilber-Clatonia 121, Hastings St. Cecilia 102, Superior 82, Thayer Central 59, Tri County 42, Sandy Creek 39, Doniphan-Trumbull 26, Southern 23, Sutton 20, Fillmore Central.
BOYS STATE QUALIFIERS: 100--1. Wiedel, Thayer Central, :11.54; 2. Anderson, Hastings SC, :11.55; 200--1. Wiedel, Thayer Central, :23.40; 2. Lewandowski, Tri County, :23.40; 400--1. Ekstein, Superior, :51.83; 2. Consbruck, Hastings SC, :52.12; 800--1. Maguire, Southern, 2:03.88; 2. Parr, Hastings SC, 2:04.63; 1,600--1. Maguire, Southern, 4:44.68; 2. Siems, Tri County, 4:47.66; 3,200--1. Jarosik, Sandy Creek, 10:47.92; 2. Hrnchir, Hastings SC, 11:02.97; 110 hurdles--1. Miller, Superior, :15.00; 2. Palmer, Wilber-Clatonia, :16.57; 300 hurdles--1. Miller, Superior, :40.93; 2. Broz, Wilber-Clatonia, :41.55; 400 relay--1. Superior (Colgrove, Ekstein, Humprhies, Miller), :45.02; 1,600 relay--1. Wilber-Clatonia (Keslar, Combs, Pulliam, Broz), 3:32.34; 3,200 relay--1. Hastings SC (Consbruck, Hrnchir, Shaw, Parr), 8:28.05.
pole vault--1. Pullium, Wilber-Clatonia, 13-0; 2. Wells, Thayer Central, 11-9; shot put--1. Schnakenberg, Superior, 53-0; 2. Baldwin, Sutton, 52-1; high jump--1. Biltoft, Sandy Creek, 6-10; 2. Sadd, Doniphan-Trumbull 6-5; long jump--1. Schroop, Hastings SC, 21-0; 2. Combs, Wilber-Clatonia, 20-8¾; discus--1. Baldwin, Sutton, 170-4; 2. Schnakenberg, Superior, 169-1; triple jump--1. Combs, Wilber-Clatonia, 41-10½; 2. Kudlacek, Hastings SC, 41-7.
GIRLS TEAM SCORES: Hastings St. Cecilia 147, Superior 98½; Sutton 70, Sandy Creek 56, Doniphan-Trumbull 44½, Thayer Central 41, Tri County 26, Fillmore Central 24, Wilber-Clatonia 20.
GIRLS STATE QUALIFIERS: 100--1. Gardner, Superior, :12.67; 2. Hatch, Sandy Creek, :13.07; 200--1. Gardner, Superior, :26.55; 2. Dunning, Doniphan-Trumbull, :28.02; 400--1. Parr, Hastings SC, 1:01.51; 2. Heinz, Sandy Creek, 1:02.83; 800--1. Vargas, Hastings SC, 2:29.49; 2. Parr, Hastings SC, 2:30.16; 1,600--1. Vargas, Hastings SC, 5:39.27; 2. Rossow, Hastings SC, 5:43.79; 3,200--1. Vargas, Hastings SC, 12:35.61; 2. Kvols, Hastings SC, 13:32.20; 100 hurdles--1. Huxoll, Sutton, :16.36; 2. Greiss, Sutton, :16.96; 300 hurdles--1. Greiss, Sutton, :47.69; 2. Wells, Thayer Central, :48.73; 400 relay--1. Sandy Creek (Martin, Rempe, Heinz, Hatch), :51.93; 1,600 relay--1. Vargas, Hastings SC, 5:39.27; 2. Rossow, Hastings SC, 5:43.79; 3,200 relay--1. Hastings SC (Parr, Rossow, Sheehy, Vargas), 10:01.64.
pole vault--1. Rempel, Superior, 10-6; 2. Schademann, Fillmore Central, 10-0; shot put--1. Butler, Hastings SC, 39-11½; 2. Meyer, Superior, 37-7; high jump--1. Huxoll, Sutton, 4-11; 2. Vrooman, Hastings SC, 4-11; long jump--1. Gardner, Superior, 19-6¾; 2. Hatch, Sandy Creek, 17-3¾; discus--1. Meyer, Superior, 146-4; 2. Oliver, Wilber-Clatonia, 117-9; triple jump--1. Gardner, Superior, 36-7¼; 2. Heinz, Sandy Creek, 36-0¾.
D-1 AT FALLS CITY
BOYS TEAM SCORES: Falls City SH 130, Sterling 95, Pawnee City 86, Johnson-Brock 56, HTRS 47, Friend 27, Diller-Odell 27, Meridian 26, Exeter-Milligan 15, Lewiston 11, Dorchester 7.
BOYS STATE QUALIFIERS: 100--1. McQueen, HTRS, :11.78; 2. Rathe, Sterling, :11.88; 200--1. McQueen, HTRS, :23.29; 2. Maloley, Pawnee City, :23.38; 400--Maloley, Pawnee City, :53.08; 2. Jones, Diller-Odell, :54.22t, :53.70; 800--1. Farwell, Pawnee City, 2:07.52; 2. Gonzalez-Castillo, Sterling, 2:08.29; 1,600--1. Gyrha, Pawnee City, 5:05.63; 2. Froeschl, Falls City SH, 5:08.47; 3,200--1. McHenry, Pawnee City, 12:03.43; 2. Ray, Lewiston, 12:15.26; 110 hurdles--1. Simon, Falls City SH, :16.73; 2. Harms, Sterling, :16.89; 300 hurdles--1. Rut, Meridian, :42.38; 2. Harms, Sterling, :42.63; 400 relay--1. Falls City SH (Jordan, Keithley, Dunn, Nachtigal), :45.24; 1,600 relay--Falls City SH (Keithley, Nachtigal, Jak. Froeschl, Jordan), 3:35.91; 3,200 relay--1. Falls City SH (Jak. Froeschl, Keithley, Jam. Froeschl, Jordan), 8:40.55.
pole vault--1. Due, Exeter-Milligan, 12-0; 2. Froeschl, Falls City SH, 11-2; shot put--1. Nachtigal, Falls City SH, 48-4½; 2. Richardson, Sterling, 46-5½; high jump--1. Girmus, Friend, 6-4; 2. Knudson, HTRS, 5-10; long jump--1. Froeschl, Falls City SH, 19-7¼; 2. Dunn, Falls City SH, 19-7; discus--1. Richardson, Sterling, 165-0; 2. Nachtigal, Falls City SH; triple jump--1. Foosenbarger, Johnson-Brock, 39-6; 2. Bredthauer, Sterling, 39-1¼.
GIRLS TEAM SCORES: Meridian 127½, Sterling 105, Pawnee City 86, Falls City Sacred Heart 46, Exeter-Milligan 45, Dorchester, 43⅔, Johnson-Brock 27⅔, Lewiston 21⅔, Diller-Odell 15, HTRS 10.
GIRLS STATE QUALIFIERS: 100--1. Ludemann, Sterling, :13.27; 2. Pribyl, Meridian, :13.64; 200--1. Ludemann, Sterling, :27.20; 2. Denner, Diller-Odell, :28.61; 400--1. Lytle, Pawnee City, 1:03.53; 2. Hofstetter, Meridian, 1:04.08; 800--1. Lytle, Pawnee City, 2:38.44; 2. Jansky, Exeter-Milligan, 2:41.66; 1,600--1. Lytle, Pawnee City, 6:10.86; 2. Turrubiates, Exeter-Milligan, 6:51.80; 3,200-1. Simon, Falls City SH, 14:04.70; 2. Alos, Lewiston, 14:27.54; 100 hurdles--1. Richardson, Sterling, :15.86; 2. Gooding, Meridian, :17.60; 300 hurdles--1. Richardson, Sterling, :45.63; 2. Behrens, Dorchester, :51.74; 400 relay--1. Meridian (Gooding, Barnell, Rut, Pribyl), :52.84; 1,600 relay--1. Meridian (Schropfer, Paul, Giussani, Hofstetter), 4:30.47; 3,200 relay--1. Pawnee City (M. Lytle, Maloley, Tegtmeier, E. Lytle), 10:40.13.
pole vault--1. Pribyl, Meridian, 10-; 2. Kanode, Exeter-Milligan, 8-6; shot put--1. Harms, Sterling, 34-0¼; 2. Keller, Falls City SH, 32-11¼; high jump--1. Schropfer, Meridian, 4-11; 2. Fender, Pawnee City, 4-9; long jump--1. Richardson, Sterling, 17-2½; 2. Pribyl, Meridian, 16-8; discus--1. Harms, Sterling, 118-0; 2. Schmutz, Pawnee City, 117-6; triple jump--1. Richardson, Sterling, 35-7¾; 2. Hofstetter, Meridian, 32-10¾.
D-2 AT OSCEOLA
BOYS TEAM SCORES: Osceola 127, McCool Junction 124, Fullerton 64, Mead 46, High Plains 52, Nebraska Lutheran 38, Saint Edward 32, East Butler 22, Cedar Bluffs 20, Hampton 7, Weeping Water 5.
BOYS STATE QUALIFIERS: 100--1. Zelasney, Osceola, :10.92; 2. Blackburn, Osceola, :11.14; 200--1. Zelasney, Osceola, :22.55; 2. Dubas, Fullerton, :23.38; 400--1. Zelasney, Osceola, :51.53; 2. Norman, Fullerton, :52.17; 800--1. Mowrey, Saint Edward, 2:05.24; 2. Winkelman, Osceola, 2:06.37; 1,600--1. J. Brugger, McCool Junction, 5:07.94; 2. Neville, McCool Junction, 5:10.52; 3,200--1. J. Brugger, McCool Junction, 11:14.26; 2. L. Brugger, McCool Junction, 11:21.15; 110 hurdles--1. Cook, Fullerton, :16.36; 2. Pheak, Osceola, :16.40; 300 hurdles--1. Blackburn, Osceola, :43.24; 2. Pheak, Osceola, :44.25; 400 relay--1. Mead (Carritt, T. Else, J. Else, Pickworth), :45.40; 1,600 relay--1. Osceola (Winkelman, Blackburn, Pheak, Zelasney), 3:36.01; 3,200 relay--1. McCool Junction (Orlando, J. Brugger, L. Brugger, Neville), 8:59.84.
pole vault--1. Beversdorf, McCool Junction, 12-2; 2. Patton, Fullerton, 12-2; shot put--1. Pasek, East Butler, 41-11½; 2. Roberts, Saint Edward, 41-9½; high jump--1. Stark, McCool Junction, 6; 2. Blackburn, Osceola, 6; long jump--1. Carlstrom, High Plains, 20-9; 2. Stark, McCool Junction, 20-8¼; discus--1. Urkoski, High Plains, 131-9; 2. Carritt, Mead, 121-6; triple jump--1. Stark, McCool Junction, 41-3½; 2. Pickworth, Mead, 41.
GIRLS TEAM SCORES: Fullerton 115, Osceola 107, McCool Junction 89½, East Butler 74, Cedar Bluffs 43, Nebraska Lutheran 28, High Plains 25½, Weeping Water 19, Mead 18, Hampton 7.
GIRLS STATE QUALIFIERS: 100--1. Kocian, East Butler, :12.58; 2. Wieseman, Osceola, :12.59; 200--1. Winkelman, Osceola, :26.73; 2. Wieseman, Osceola, :26.73; 400--1. Winkelman, Osceola, 1:01.26; 2. Wehrbein, Weeping Water, 1:04.42; 800--1. Maxfield, Fullerton, 2:32.84; 2. Hess, McCool Junction, 2:36.05; 1,600--1. Gerken, McCool Junction, 5:55.15; 2. Maxfield, Fullerton, 5:55.97; 3,200--1. Gerken, McCool Junction, 13:28.62; 2. Kozisek, East Butler, 14:08.80; 100 hurdles--1. Rigatuso, East Butler, :16.86; 2. Malchow, Nebraska Lutheran, :16.92; 300 hurdles--1. Gonsior, Fullerton, :47.74; 2. Sweeney, Cedar Bluffs, :50.13; 400 relay--1. Osceola (Roberts, Boden, winkelman, Wieseman), :52.50; 1,600 relay--1. Fullerton (Gonsior, Dubas, Ziemba, Maxfield), 4:24.32; 3,200 relay--1. McCool Junction (Gerken, Yates, Weisheit, Hess), 10:41.20.
pole vault--1. Vodicka, McCool Junction, 9; 2. Roberts, Osceola, 8-6; shot put--1. Brennan, Mead, 33-1¼; 2. Roberts, Osceola, 31-3½; high jump--1. Yates, McCool Junction, 4-11; 2. Klement, East Butler, 4-11; long jump--1. Gonsior, Fullerton, 18-2½; 2. Sweeney, Cedar Bluffs, 17-1; discus--1. Ackerson, High Plains, 100-11; 2. Thieman, McCool Junction, 98-1; triple jump--1. Gonsior, Fullerton, 35-4¾; 2. Wruble, High Plains, 32-3.