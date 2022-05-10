High school district track results, 5/10

Track
A-1 AT KEARNEY
BOYS TEAM SCORES: Kearney 138, Fremont 126, Millard West 94, Columbus 52, Omaha Westside 48, Papillion-La Vista 36, Grand Island 32, Omaha South 1.
BOYS STATE QUALIFIERS
100--1. Moore, Fremont, :10.87; 2. P. Okafor, Omaha Westside, :10.97; 3. W. Okafor, Omaha Westside, :11.06; 4. Kiefer, Omaha Westside, :11.14; 200--1. W. Okafor, Omaha Westside, :21.72; 2. Moore, Fremont, :21.76; 3. Mulder, Columbus, :22.23; 4. P. Okafor, Omaha Westside, :22.30; 400--1. Baker, Fremont, :49.48; 2. Mulder, Columbus, :49.84; 3. Carlson, Grand Island, :50.76; 4. PEderson, Millard West, :51.15; 800--1. Witte, Millard West, 1:56.70; 2. Taylor, Fremont, 1:56.83; 3. Miller, Fremont, 1:58.60; 4. Baker, Fremont, 2:00.11; 1,600--1. Miller, Fremont, 4:25.10; 2. Witte, Millard West, 4:25.47; 3. Waters, Fremont, 4:26.93; 4. Taylor, Fremont, 4:26.95; 3,200--1. Waters, Fremont, 9:39.66; 2. Gonzalez, Fremont, 9:39.74; 3. Haith, Millard West, 9:39.74; 4. Kirchner, Millard West, 9:43.71; 110 hurdles--1. Dahlgren, Kearney, :14.81; 2. N'Dugwa, Kearney, :15.13; 3. Malone, Papio-La Vista, :15.33; 4. Shrader, Millard West, :15.29; 300 hurdles--1. Dahlgren, Kearney, :40.27; 2. Barrett, Millard West, :40.33; 3. Sagehorn, Fremont, :41.70; 4. Malone, Papio-La Vista :42.14; 400 relay--1. Omaha Westside (W. Okafor, Kiefer, Hurst, P. Okafor), :42.79; 2. Kearney, :43.02; 3. Millard West, :43.34; 1,600 relay--1. Fremont (Moore, Sellon, Taylor, Baker), 3:22.96; 2. Millard West, 3:28.40; 3. Kearney, 3:30.77; 3,200 relay--1. Millard West (Murphy, Figura, Fey, Naujokaitis), 8:22.23; 2. Fremont, 8:32.20; 3. Columbus, 8:32.80;
high jump--1. Buman, Grand Island, 6-5; 2. Vanderbeek, Kearney, 6-5; 3. Cauble, Millard West, 6-3; 4. Cumpston, Kearney, 6-1; discus--1. Shaw, Kearney, 150-7; 2. Schmitz, Papio-LV, 145-6; 3. Gonzalez, Columbus, 144-8; 4. Brandt, Kearney, 143-5; long jump--1. Miller, Kearney, 21-6½; 2. Cauble, Millard West, 21-5; 3. Curtis, Papio-LV, 21-4¾; 4. Hurst, Omaha Westside, 20-10; shot put--1. Shaw, Kearney, 52-10¾; 2. Schmitz, Papio-LV, 51-1; 3. Blaser, Columbus, 49-9½; 4. Suer, Fremont, 48-7¾; triple jump--1. Nichols, Kearney, 42-0¼; 2. Harbols, Kearney, 41-10½; 3. Cumpston, Kearney, 41-5; 4. Wal, Grand Island, 41-3¾; pole vault--1. Sellon, Fremont, 14-6; 2. Watson, Kearney, 14-0; 3. Marking, Columbus, 13-6; 4. Kern, Kearney, 13-0.
GIRLS TEAM SCORES: Fremont 124, Omaha Westside, 115, Kearney 76½, Millard West 76, Papillion-La Vista 67, Grand Island 38, Columbus 29½, Omaha South 1.
GIRLS STATE QUALIFIERS
100--1. Gleason, Fremont, :12.44; 2. Green, Omaha Westside, :12.45; 3. Lewis, Omaha Westside, :12.65; 4. Martinez, Kearney, :12.76; 200--1. Davies, Omaha Westside, :24.64; 2. Gleason, Fremont, :25.42; 3. Glause, Fremont, :26.37; 4. Green, Omaha Westside, :26.04; 400--1. Dillon, Fremont, :56.70; 2. Millard, Millard West, :57.88; 3. Hopkins, Millard West, 1:00.07; 4. Glause, Fremont, 1:00.32; 800--1. Miner, Omaha Westside, 2:21.11; 2. Dillon, Fremont, 2:22.88; 3. McCabe, Fremont, 2:24.72; 4. Johnson, Columbus, 2:27.11; 1,600--1. Dahl, Fremont, 5:14.76; 2. Miner, Omaha Westside, 5:20.28; 3. Hartnett, Millard West, 5:21.83; 4. White, Omaha Westside, 5:23.10; 3,200--1. Dahl, Fremont, 11:32.20; 2. Hartnett, Millard West, 11:37.31; 3. White, Omaha Westside, 11:47.06; 4. Bonsall, Kearney, 11:51.03; 400 relay--1. Omaha Westside (Green, Davies, Berry, Lewis), :49.19; 2. Fremont, :49.40; 3. Millard West, :49.92; 1,600 relay--1. Millard West (Kutash, Ahrens, Millard, Hopkins), 3:58.54; 2. Fremont, 4:01.89; 3. Omaha Westside, 4:04.50; 3,200 relay--1. Millard West (Hartnett, Kutash, Ullman, Beaudin), 9:47.18; 2. Omaha Westside, 9:56.15; 3. Kearney, 9:59.10.
high jump--1. Glaser, Papio-La Vista, 5-3; 2. Tinsley, Omaha Westside, 5-1; 3. Hopkins, Millard West, 5-1; 4. Barth, Kearney, 4-11; discus--1. Rees, Papio-La Vista, 118-8; 2. Carrico, Papio-La Vista, 112-0; 3. Dowty, Fremont, 111-4; 4. Skeen, Kearney, 110-9; long jump--1. Davis, Omaha Westside, 19-7½; 2. Olson, Columbus, 17-8; 3. Millard, Millard West, 17-6¼; 4. Rauch-Word, Grand Island, 16-10; shot put--1. Franzen, Kearney, 40-4¾; 2. Knigge, Fremont, 37-4¼; 3. Skeen, Kearney, 37-4; 4. Kinning, Fremont, 36-1; triple jump--1. Davis, Omaha Westside, 36-11; 2. Hinken, Grand Island, 36-1; 3. Rich, Kearney, 34-11¼; 4. Zoucha, Papio-LV, 34-3½; pole vault--1. Newill, Fremont, 11-2; 2. Degen, Grand Island, 10-2; 3. Bespalec, Kearney, 9-8; 4. Kutschkau, Grand Island, 9-2.
A-2 AT GRETNA
BOYS TEAM SCORES: Lincoln East 141, Omaha Central 130, Gretna 111, North Platte 79, Omaha North 27, Omaha Burke 24, Bellevue East 10, Omaha Bryan 4.
BOYS STATE QUALIFIERS
100--1. Lloyd, Omaha Central, :10.43; 2. Coleman, Lincoln East, :10.46; 3. Genatone, North Platte, :10.50; 4. Sedlacek, Gretna, :10.80; 200--1. Coleman, Lincoln East, :21.31; 2. Lloyd, Omaha Central, :21.32; 3. Knox, Omaha North, :22.06; 4. Sedlacek, Gretna, :22.09; 400--1. Knox, Omaha North, :49.66; 2. Miles, Lincoln East, :49.98; 3. Muse, Omaha Central, :50.46; 4. Gould, Omaha North, :51.23; 800--1. Emsick, Omaha Burke, 1:58.36; 2. Muse, Omaha Central, 1:58.68; 3. Schutt, Bellevue East, 2:00.24; 4. Arduser, Lincoln East, 2:00.40; 1,600--1. Erdkamp, Gretna, 4:21.15; 2. Graff, Lincoln East, 4:27.53; 3. Caudy, North Platte, 4:27.86; 4. Liewer, Gretna, 4:30.82; 3,200--1. Graff, Lincoln East, 9:44.85; 2. Erdkamp, Gretna, 9:45.40; 3. Volkmer, Lincoln East, 9:51.24; 4. Liewer, Gretna, 9:54.82; 110 hurdles--1. Smith, Gretna, :14.50; 2. Bauman, Lincoln East, :14.69; 3. Brown, Omaha Central, :15.11; 4. Joneson, North Platte, :15.16; 300 hurdles--1. Young, Omaha Central, :39.52; 2. Brown, Omaha Central, :39.52; 3. Bauman, Lincoln East, :40.27; 4. Dobberstein, Gretna, :40.62; 400 relay--1. North Platte (Vak, Tilford, Koif, Genatone), :42.47; 2. Lincoln East, :42.63; 3. Gretna, :43.57; 1,600 relay--1. Omaha Central (Brown, Smith, Young, Muse), 3:26.47; 2. Gretna, 3:28.52; 3. Omaha Burke, 3:31.33; 3,200 relay--1. North Plate (Lowe, Castillo, Teets, Caudy), 8:14.24; 2. Gretna, 8:15.11; 3. Omaha Burke, 8:21.32.
high jump--1. Tonje, Omaha Central, 6-6; 2. Sims, Gretna, 6-3; 3. Templemeyer, Lincoln East, 6-1; 4. Kramer, Gretna, 5-11; discus--1. Davis, North Platte, 174-1; 2. Cappos, Lincoln East, 172-6; 3. Bullion, Omaha Central, 169-10; 4. Jansen, Gretna, 152-2; long jump--1. Lloyd, Omaha Central, 24-6; 2. Tonje, Omaha Central, 22-8; 3. Tilford, North Platte, 21-9¾; 4. Koif, North Platte, 21-7¼; shot put--1. Cappos, Lincoln East, 60-1; 2. Davis, North Platte, 55-7¼; 3. Bullion, Omaha Central, 49-6¼; 4. Ackerman, Omaha Central, 48-7½; triple jump--1. Lloyd, Omaha Central, 48-0; 2. Coleman, Lincoln East, 46-4½; 3. Kelly, Gretna, 44-1¾; 4. Flores, Gretna, 42-5¾; pole vault--1. Flodman, Lincoln East, 14-0; 2. Oettinger, North Platte, 14-0; 3. Moss, North Platte, 13-0; 4. Hudak, Lincoln East, 13-0.
GIRLS TEAM SCORES: Lincoln East 153⅔, Gretna 149, Omaha Burke 90, Omaha Central 60, North Platte 38⅔, Omaha North 32.
GIRLS STATE QUALIFIERS
100--1. Johnson, Omaha Burke, :12.09; 2. Heck, Gretna, :12.65; 3. Davis, Omaha Central, :12.66; 4. Harbour, Omaha North, :12.69; 200--1. Johnson, Omaha Burke, :24.84; 2. Harbour, Omaha North, :25.97; 3. Rose, Gretna, :26.27; 4. Heck, Gretna, :26.28; 400--1. Rose, Gretna, :59.13; 2. Johnson, Omaha Burke, :59.82; 3. Hildebrand, Gretna, 1:02.59; 4. Walters, Gretna, 1:03.06; 800--1. Schutz, Lincoln East, 2:19.37; 2. Svehla, Lincoln East, 2:24.88; 3. Als. Alkhalil, Omaha Central, 2:30.66; 4. Wissing, Lincoln East, 2:33.18; 1,600--1. Murray, Lincoln East, 5:16.95; 2. Schutz, Lincoln East, 5:17.13; 3. Svehla, Lincoln East, 5:23.49; 4. Bricker, Gretna, 5:24.76; 3,200--1. Murray, Lincoln East, 11:14.63; 2. Bricker, Gretna, 11:33.82; 3. Holm, North Platte, 12:06.70; 4. Saksena, Lincoln East, 12:30.92; 100 hurdles--1. Thompson, Omaha Burke, :15.42; 2. Webster, Gretna, :15.60; 3. Smith, Lincoln East, :16.24; 4. Trevarrow, Gretna, :16.85; 300 hurdles--1. Thompson, Omaha Burke, :45.60; 2. Thomas, Omaha North, :46.33; 3. Smith, Lincoln East, :47.20; 4. Ngamulue, Omaha Central, :48.78; 400 relay--1. Omaha Burke (Franklin, Johnson, Thompson, Carbonella-Smith), :49.70; 2. Omaha North, :50.24; 3. Gretna, :50.73; 1,600 relay--1. Gretna (Marshall, Hildebrand, Walters, Rose), 4:09.76; 2. Lincoln East, 4:13.12; 3. Omaha Central, 4:20.46; 3,200 relay--1. Omaha Central (Williams, Leighter, Alm. Alkhalil, Als. Alkhalil), 10:25.14; 2. Gretna, 10:25.90; 3. Lincoln East, 10:35.41.
high jump--1. Peoples Omaha Burke, 5-5; 2. Heckenlively, Gretna, 5-3; 3. Ajogbeje, Omaha Burke, 5-3; 4. Martinez, Omaha Central, 5-3; discus--1. Ma. Adams, Lincoln East, 129-9; 2. Denker, Lincoln East, 113-10; 3. Reimer, Gretna, 110-4; 4. Williams, Omaha Central, 109-4; long jump--1. Musiel, Lincoln East, 17-1½; 2. Witherspoon, Lincoln East, 17-0½; 3. Wiseman, Gretna, 17-0; 4. Purdy, North Platte, 16-10½; shot put--1. Heckenlively, Gretna, 38-11¾; 2. Mo. Adams, Lincoln East, 38-3; 3. Ma. Adams. Lincoln East, 36-10¼; 4. Robinson, Omaha Burke, 33-8½; triple jump--1. Reath, Omaha Central, 35-9; 2. Wiseman, Gretna, 35-3½; 3. Purdy, North Platte, 35-0½; 4. Evans, Gretna, 34-10; pole vault--1. Evans, Gretna, 11-0; 2. Tilford, North Platte, 9-8; 3. Glatter, Gretna, 9-8; 4. Hudak, Lincoln East, 9-8.
A-3 AT MILLARD SOUTH
BOYS TEAM SCORES: Lincoln Pius X 103, Lincoln Southwest 81, Papillion-La Vista South 79, Elkhorn South 75, Bellevue West 72, Millard South 60, Lincoln High 42, Omaha Northwest 12.
BOYS STATE QUALIFIERS
100--1. Richardson, Bellevue West, :10.77; 2. Alaga, Millard South, :10.78; 3. Jordan, Bellevue West, :10.89; 4. Fritton, Lincoln Southwest, :10.90; 200--1. Jordan, Bellevue West, :22.33; 2. Jenkins, Bellevue West, :22.39; 3. Richardson, Bellevue West, :22.49; 4. Nash, Millard South, :22.62; 400--1. Jenkins, Bellevue West, :50.05; 2. Springer, Pius X, :50.09; 3. Foneag, Omaha Northwest, :50.93; 4. Allen, Papillion-La Vista South, :51.26; 800--1. Hinrichs, Elkhorn South, 1:52.73; 2. Greisen, Pius X, 1:58.74; 3. Dixon, Elkhorn South, 1:59.27; 4. Dalton, Pius X, 2:00.25; 4. Myers, Lincoln Southwest, 4:30.07; 1,600--1. Hinrichs, Elkhorn South, 4:22.79; 2. Johnson, Elkhorn South, 4:29.63; 3. Heller, Millard South, 4:29.86; 4. Myers, Lincoln Southwest, 4:30.07; 3,200--1. Hinrichs, Elkhorn South, 9:34.18; 2. Myers, Lincoln Southwest, 9:40.95; 3. Johnson, Elkhorn South, 9:45.92; 4. Dixon, Elkhorn South, 9:46.23; 110 hurdles--1. Leuty, Lincoln High, :14.58; 2. Staab, Pius X, :15.41; 3. Mattern, Pius X, :15.65; 4. Tasset, Lincoln Southwest, :15.80; 300 hurdles--1. Mattern, Pius X, :40.72; 2. Tchibozo, Omaha Northwest, :40.75; 3. Valenta, Papillion-La Vista South, :42.23; 4. Leuty, Lincoln High, :42.47; 400 relay--1. Millard South (Scheef, Ortiz, Meckna, Woolridge), :51.91; 2. Papillion-La Vista South, :56.69; 3. Bellevue West, 1:02.19; 1,600 relay--1. Pius X (Steuter, Diedrichsen, Butler, Dalton), 8:08.09; 2. Lincoln Southwest, 8:08.40; 3. Papillion-La Vista South, 8:13.19; 3,200 relay--1. Pius X (Steuter, Diedrichsen, Butler, Dalton), 8:08.09; 2. Lincoln Southwest, 8:08.40; 3. Papio South, 8:13.19;
high jump--1. Kessler, Pius X, 6-6; 2. Hunzeker, Lincoln Southwest, 6-3; 3. Allen, Lincoln High, 6-3; 4. Ngoyi, Lincoln High, 6-1; discus--1. Fredrick, Papio South, 168-4; 2. Rink, Lincoln Southwest, 151-11; 3. Wilson, Millard South, 149-2; 4. Scarpello, Papio South, 147-8; long jump--1. Grosserode, Pius X, 21-9; 2. Hunzeker, Lincoln Southwest, 21-2; 3. DeFrand, Lincoln High, 21-1¼; 4. Williams, Lincoln High, 20-6½; shot put--1. Rink, Lincoln Southwest, 58-0; 2. Fredrick, Papio South, 57-7; 3. Murphy, Elkhorn South, 55-7; 4. Jenkins, Bellevue West, 53-5¾; triple jump--1. Grosserode, Pius X, 47-1½; 2. Diu, Lincoln High, 43-8; 3. Cochran, Papio South, 42-4¾; 4. Akohin, Millard South, 41-8¼; pole vault--1. Johnson, Papillion La-Vista South, 13-6; 2. Vanicek, Millard South, 13; 3. Headrick, Millard South, 12; 4. McGlynn, Elkhorn South, 12.
GIRLS TEAM SCORES: Lincoln Southwest 171, Elkhorn South 85½, Lincoln Pius X 76½, Papillion-La Vista South 63, Millard South 48, Lincoln 43, Omaha Northwest 20, Bellevue West 19.
GIRLS STATE QUALIFIERS
100--1. DeFrand, Lincoln High, :11.60; 2. Hekl, Lincoln High, :12.21; 3. Madsen, Elkhorn South, :12.39; 4. Kaasch, Millard South, :12.53; 200--1. DeFrand, Lincoln High, :24.11; 2. Fleming, Bellevue West, :25.62; 3. Oelling, Lincoln Southwest, :25.75; 4. Madsen, Elkhorn South, :25.78; 400--1. Oelling, Lincoln Southwest, :59.14; 2. Dalton, Pius X, :59.32; 3. Hohl, Lincoln Southwest, :59.72; 4. Fleming, Bellevue West, 1:00.65; 800--1. Rinn, Lincoln Southwest, 2:18.72; 2. Deleon, Papillion-La Vista South, 2:19.14; 3. Rosenthal, Papillion-La Vista South, 2:21.09; 4. Rinn, Lincoln Southwest, 2:18.72; 1,600--1. Sievers, Elkhorn South, 5:03.03; 2. Rinn, Lincoln Southwest, 5:14.11; 3. Swartz, Papillion-La Vista South, 5:23.08; 4. Schwartz, Lincoln Southwest, 5:24.23; 3,200--1. Sievers, Elkhorn South, 11:00.65; 2. Rinn, Lincoln Southwest, 11:39.98; 3. Coen, Lincoln Southwest, 11:44.98; 4. Deutsch, Lincoln Southwest, 11:46.03; 100 hurdles--1. Campos, Pius X, :14.23; 2. Rowe, Lincoln Southwest, :14.25; 3. Schuster, Lincoln Southwest, :14.99; 4. Pham, Papillion-La Vista South, :15.46; 300 hurdles--1. Campos, Pius X, :45.14; 2. Schuster, Lincoln Southwest, :45.90; 3. Frey, Omaha Northwest, :46.19; 4. Rowe, Lincoln Southwest, :47.86; 400 relay--1. Lincoln High (Giebelhaus, Hekl, Funnah, DeFrand), :47.94; 2. Lincoln Southwest, :49.44; 3. Elkhorn South, :50.23; 1,600 relay--1. Lincoln Southwest (Hohl, Oelling, Wood, Rinn), 4:00.75; 2. Pius X, 4:03.93; 3. Papillion-La Vista South, 4:10.64; 3,200 relay--1. Lincoln Southwest (Vacek, Schwensen, Schmidt, Kafka), 9:46.54; 2. Elkhorn South, 9:56.77; 3. Pius X, 9:59.75;
high jump--1. Lambe, Lincoln Southwest, 5-2; 2. Moats, Elkhorn South, 5-1; 3. Belcastro, Bellevue West, 5-1; 4. Terwilliger, Lincoln Southwest, 5-1; pole vault--1. Kimpson, Papio South, 13-0; 2. Watermeier, Lincoln Southwest, 10-8; 3. Savice, Lincoln Southwest, 10-2; 4. Wolsleger, Pius X, 9-8; discus--1. Decker, Pius X, 118-7; 2. Fritz, Lincoln Southwest, 114-5; 3. Shelton, Lincoln Southwest, 110-6; 4. Burge, Elkhorn South, 109-6; long jump--1. Iburg, Pius X, 18-¾; 2. Kaasch, Millard South, 17-11½; 3. Skanes, Omaha Northwest, 17-6¼; 4. Laing, Millard South, 17-4; triple jump--1. Kaasch, Millard South, 38-11; 2. Iburg, Pius X, 38-7¼; 3. Hanafan, Elkhorn South, 35-7; 4. Laing, Millard South, 35-6¼; shot put--1. Carroll, Millard South, 38-3½; 2. Burge, Elkhorn South, 38-2½; 3. Ullery, Papio South, 37-11½; 4. Holsteen, Lincoln Southwest, 37-10½.
A-4 at BEECHNER ATHLETIC COMPLEX
BOYS TEAM SCORES: Creighton Prep 141¾, Millard North 130½, Lincoln North Star 108, Lincoln Southeast 65, Norfolk 57¾, Lincoln Northeast 17, Omaha Benson 6.
BOYS STATE QUALIFIERS
100--1. Jones, Creighton Prep, :10.56; 2. Gillogly, Creighton Prep, :10.62; 3. Eichman, Millard North, :10.86; 4. Laing, Millard North, :10.93; 200--1. Gillogly, Creighton Prep, :21.85; 2. Jones, Creighton Prep, :22.21; 3. Eichman, Millard North, :22.33; 4. Vo, Lincoln North Star, :22.63; 400--1. Lanphier, Creighton Prep, :50.63; 2. Ratledge, Millard North, :51.34; 3. Woods, Lincoln Southeast, :52.57; Krohn, Norfolk, :52.73; 800--1. Dunaski, Lincoln Northeast, 1:59.03; 2. Wasserman, Lincoln North Star, 1:59.62; 3. Neubauer, Creighton Prep, 1:59.70; 4. Schultz, Millard North, 1:59.96; 1,600--1. Wasserman, Lincoln North Star, 4:30.72; 2. Lauterbach, Lincoln Southeast, 4:31.03; 3. Schultz, Millard North, 4:31.51; 4. Ochoa, Norfolk, 4:34.74; 3,200--1. Montes, Lincoln North Star, 10:11.36; 2. Ochoa, Norfolk, 10:11.76; 3. Wasserman, Lincoln North Star, 10:11.91; 4. Ramsey, Millard North, 10:18.21; 110 hurdles--1. Plahn, Lincoln North Star, :14.86; 2. Hunsaker, Millard North, :15.02; 3. Kieny, Creighton Prep, :15.21; 4. Stursma, Millard North, :15.41; 300 hurdles--1. Hunsaker, Millard North, :40.55; 2. Plahn, Lincoln North Star, :40.87; 3. Stursma, Millard North, :41.15; 4. Heck, Creighton Prep, :41.74; 400 relay--1. Millard North (Boganowski, Eichman, McMorris, Laing), :42.49; 2. Creighton Prep, :42.73; 3. Lincoln Southeast :43.39; 1,600 relay--1. Millard North (Ratledge, Rasmussen, Hunsaker, Eichman), 3:26.43; 2. Creighton Prep, 3:29.26; 3. Lincoln Southeast, 3:29.5S; 3,200 relay--1. Millard North (Schultz, Powers, Zhu, Goldsmith), 8:07.62; 2. Creighton Prep, 8:08.30; 3. Lincoln North Star, 8:10.30.
high jump--1. Koebernick, Lincoln North Star, 6-3; 2. Dunaski, Lincoln North Star, 6-1; 3. John, Omaha Benson, 5-9; 4. Martin, Lincoln Southeast, 5-9; long jump--1. Bauer, Norfolk, 22-3; 2. Bagonowski, Millard North, 21-3½; 3. Jackson, Lincoln North Star, 20-6½; 4. Jackson, Creighton Prep, 20-1½; triple jump--1. Joppa, Creighton Prep, 43-11; 2. Goodwin, Lincoln Northeast, 41-5; 3. Martin, Lincoln Southeast, 41-3; 4. Hunt, Millard North, 41-2; pole vault--1. Lampert, Creighton Prep, 14-8; 2. Petersen, Lincoln Southeast, 13-6; 3. Gustman, Norfolk, 11-6; 4. Luna, Norfolk, 11-0; shotput--1. Mallory, Norfolk, 55-8; 2. Anthony, Lincoln Southeast, 51-3; 3. Kieny, Creighton Prep, 50-11; 4. Gottula, Lincoln Southeast, 50-3½; discuss--1. Kieny, Crieghton Prep, 179-4; 2. Luce, Millard North, 165-5; 3. Lemay, Lincoln Northeast, 155-5; 4. Krusczak, Creighton Prep, 148-5.
GIRLS TEAM SCORES: Millard North 180½, Lincoln Southeast 96½, Norfolk 83, Lincoln North Star 76, Omaha Marian 48, Lincoln Northeast 32, Omaha Benson 6.
GIRLS STATE QUALIFIERS
100--1. Bumgarner, Lincoln Southeast, :12.62; 2. Behen, Omaha Marian, :12.86; 3. Watts, Millard North, :12.94; 4. Bornemeier, Millard North, :12.98; 200--1. Bumgarner, Lincoln Southeast, :26.48; 2. Jacobs, Lincoln North Star, :26.83; 3. Strako, Omaha Marian, :27.24; 4. Freudenberg, Lincoln Southeast, :27.27; 400--1. Jacobs, Lincoln North Star, 1:00.21; 2. Skiff, Norfolk, 1:02.08; 3. Webb, Lincoln Northeast, 1:03.00; 4. Mooberry, Millard North, 1:03.10; 800--1. E. Rhode, Millard North, 2:29.11; 2. Chambers, Millard North, 2:32.25; 3. Meier, Norfolk, 2:33.08; 4. Ruda, Norfolk, 2:33.23; 1,600--1. E. Rhode, Millard North, 5:41.84; 2. Foster, Norfolk, 5:46.26; 3. Riedel, Lincoln North Star, 5:47.19; 4. Jonas, Millard North, 5:47.20; 3,200--1. Caruso, Millard North, 12:44.33; 2. Travis, Lincoln North Star, 12:54.58; 3. Anderson, Millard North, 13:01.29; 4. Hall, Norfolk, 13:03.15; 100 hurdles--1. Songster, Lincoln Northeast, :15.00; 2. Boggs, Millard North, :16.10; 3. Fleming, Lincoln Southeast, :16.41; 4. Whitmarsh, Millard North, :17.08; 300 hurdles--1. Young, Millard North, :48.40; 2. Boggs, Millard North, :49.98; 3. Boltz, Lincoln North Star, :50.14; 4. Whitmarsh, Millard North, :50.69; 400 relay--1. Millard North (Watts, Yates, Flaschner, Bornemeier), :51.17; 2. Lincoln Southeast, :51.20; 3. Omaha Marian, :51.70; 1,600 relay--1. Millard North (Ruwe, Caruso, Mooberry, Young), 4:14.99; 2. Lincoln Southeast, 4:18.31; 3. Norfolk, 4:23.04; 3,200 relay--1. Millard North (Caruso, Chambers, A. Rhode, E. Rhode), 10:05.71; 2. Norfolk, 10:17.45; 3. Lincoln Southeast, 10:36.52;
high jump--1. Sadler, Lincoln Northeast, 5-3; 2. Chambers, Millard North, 5-3; 3. Jacobs, Lincoln North Star, 5-1; 4. McWilliams, Norfolk, 5-1; long jump--1. Mooberry, Millard North, 17-4; 2. Yates, Millard North, 16-10.5; 3. Maxey, Norfolk, 15-11¾; 4. Skiff, Norfolk, 15-11¾; triple jump--1. Okafor, Omaha Marian, 35-7½; 2. Lechtenberger, Lincoln Southeast, 35-2½; 3. Sadler, Lincoln Northeast, 33-5; 4. Herbel, Lincoln Southeast, 33-0½; pole vault--1. Billips, Lincoln Southeast, 9-8; 2. Keodouangdy, Lincoln North Star, 9-2; 3. Miller, Norfolk, 9-2; 4. Driver, Lincoln Southeast, 8-8; shot put--1. Ragland, Lincoln North Star, 42-5.50; 2. Beachler, Millard North, 39-9.5; 3. Bollen, Lincoln Southeast, 38-3; 4. Arthur, Omaha Marian, 35-7½; discus--1. Beachler, Millard North, 136-3; 2. Tso, Norfolk, 115-0; 3. Fowler, Omaha Marian, 110-8; 4. Ragland, Lincoln North Star, 108-0.
B-1 AT PLATTEVIEW
BOYS TEAM SCORES: 1. Omaha Skutt 157, Platteview 89, Ashland-Greenwood 66, Plattsmouth 64, Nebraska City 34, Auburn 33, Syracuse 27, Ralston 25, Omaha Gross 24, Falls City 8.
BOYS STATE QUALIFIERS
100--1. Archer, Omaha Skutt, :11.32; 2. Nelson, Nebraska City, :11.32; 3. Hinton, Plattsmouth, :11.35; 200--1. Nelson, Nebraska City, :22.91; 2. Fulmer, Plattsmouth, :22.98; 3. Haney, Omaha Skutt, :23.01; 400--1. Stewart, Platteview, :50.51; 2. Milikan, Platteview, :51.21; 3. Binder, Auburn, :51.45; 800--1. Wade, Omaha Skutt, 1:59.06; 2. T. Rice, Omaha Skutt, 2:02.46; 3. A. Rice, Omaha Skutt, 2:03.46; 1,600--1. A. Rice, Omaha Skutt, 4:44.73; 2. T. Rice, Omaha Skutt, 4:45.10; 3. Dix, Plattsmouth, 4:49.76; 3,200--1. Dix, Plattsmouth, 10:17.39; 2. Baumert, Omaha Skutt, 10:18.45; 3. Raszler, Platteview, 10:21.84; 110 hurdles--1. Turman, Omaha Skutt, :15.72; 2. Buettenback, Ralston, :16.05; 3. Sohl, Plattsmouth, :16.30; 300 hurdles--1. Shepard, Ashland-Greenwood, :40.40; 2. Archer, Omaha Skutt, :41.04; 3. Voorhees, Syracuse, :43.00; 400 relay--1. Omaha Skutt (Pike, Archer, Haney, Smith), :44.57; 2. Platteview, :44.69; 1,600 relay--1. Platteview (Rudie, Millikan, Alexander, Stewart), 3:31.34; 2. Omaha Skutt, 3:31.35; 3,200 relay--1. Omaha Skutt (T. Rice, A. Rice, Kennedy, Wade), 8:06.24; 2. Nebraska City, 8:50.17;
high jump--1. Adams, Platteview, 6-3; 2. Shepard, Ashland-Greenwood, 6-3; 3. Buettenback, Ralston, 6-3; discus--1. Voorhees, Syracuse, 147-8; 2. Lambert, Ashland-Greenwood, 138-9; 3. Tagoai, Ralston, 130-7; long jump--1. Rahbein, Platteview, 21-11¾; 2. Binder, Auburn, 21-5; 3. Dvorak, Omaha Skutt, 21-2½; shot put--; triple jump--1. Gninefou, Omaha Skutt, 45-6¾; 2. Dvorak, Omaha Skutt, 42-8¼; 3. Smith, Plattsmouth, 41-1¾; pole vault--1. Davis, Platteview, 12-2; 2. Beetison, Ashland-Greenwood, 11-2; 3. Perry, Auburn, 11-2.
GIRLS TEAM SCORES: Syracuse 110, Omaha Skutt 91, Platteview 71, Falls City 63, Omaha Gross 57, Auburn 47, Ashland-Greenwood 35, Plattsmouth 29, Ralston 12, Nebraska City 12.
GIRLS STATE QUALIFIERS
100--1. Thompson, Falls City, :12.27; 2. Knox, Syracuse, :13.01; 3. Williams, Platteview, :13.02; 200--1. Thompson, Falls City, :25.82; 2. Leuck, Omaha Skutt, :26.95; 3. Derby, Platteview, :27.03; 400--1. Meyer, Syracuse, 1:00.39; 2. Smith, Omaha Skutt, 1:00.98; 3. Kreifels, Falls City, 1:02.19; 800--1. Meyer, Syracuse, 2:26.21; 2. Jansen, Omaha Gross, 2:27.48; 3. Pogge, Omaha Skutt, 2:29.08; 1,600--1. Lawrence, Platteview, 5:37.66; 2. Westfall, Omaha Skutt, 5:44.21; 3. Jansen, Omaha Gross, 5:45.13; 3,200--1. Westfall, Omaha Skutt, 12:57.73; 2. Richards, Omaha Skutt, 13:06.79; 3. Clarke, Platteview, 13:13.75; 100 hurdles--1. Grant, Auburn, :15.72; 2. Kirkendall, Falls City, :16.35; 3. Laughlin, Ashland-Greenwood, :16.37; 300 hurdles--1. Grant, Auburn, :47.74; 2. Smith, Omaha Skutt, :48.39; 3. Rice, Omaha Gross, :48.82; 400 relay--1. Falls City (Kirkendall, Kreifels, Thomas, Thompson), :51.14; 2. Syracuse, :51.63; 1,600 relay--1. Platteview (Tagel, Wiebelhaus, Clarke, Lawrence), 4:17.70; 2. Syracuse, 4:17.89; 3,200 relay--1. Platteview (Stewart, Wiebelhaus, Clarke, Lawrence), 10:01.07; 2. Plattsmouth, 10:01.44.
high jump--1. Gerdes, Ashland-Greenwood, 5-3; 2. Connealy, Omaha Gross, 5-1; 3. Vitera, Omaha Skutt, 5-1; discus--1. Vollertson, Syracuse, 121-3; 2. Darnell, Auburn, 120-5; 3. Johnson, Ralston, 108-6; long jump--1. Stanley, Syracuse, 18-2¼; 2. Connealy, Omaha Gross, 17-4; 3. Thompson, Falls City, 17-3¾; shot put--1. Vollertson, Syracuse, 39-6½; 2. Darnell, Auburn, 37-10; 3. Johnson, Ralston, 37-3½ ; triple jump--1. Connealy, Omaha Gross, 36-2½; 2. Meyer, Syracuse, 34-5¾; 3. Jones, 34-0¾; pole vault--1. Stanley, Syracuse, 11-6; 2. Maher, Auburn, 9-4; 3. Pike, Ashland-Greenwood, 8-10.
B-2 AT WAHOO
BOYS TEAM SCORES: Wahoo 138, Elkhorn 77½, Elkhorn North 71½, Bennington 69, DC West 44, Mount Michael 40, Omaha Roncalli 36, Boys Town 35, Fort Calhoun 14, Omaha Concordia 1.
BOYS STATE QUALIFIERS
100--1. Mostek, Bennington, :10.95; 2. Sherman, Wahoo, :11.25; 3. Swahn, Wahoo, :11.36; 200--1. Sherman, Wahoo, :23.03; 2. Murray, Boys Town, :23.05; 3. Tingelhoff, Elkhorn North, :23.09; 400--1. Bordovsky, Wahoo, :52.02; 2. Young, Elkhorn North, :52.30; 3. Sherman, Elkhorn, :52.73; 800--1. Spanke, DC West, 2:02.44; 2. Pithan, Elkhorn North, 2:02.69; 3. Gaston, DC West, 2:03.76; 1,600--1. Lampe, Omaha Roncalli, 4:43.36; 2. Schroll, Mount Michael, 4:44.87; 3. Gaston, DC West, 4:45.55; 3,200--1. Lampe, Omaha Roncalli, 10:14.17; 2. Ross, Elkhorn North, 10:19.88; 3. McCoy, Mount Michael, 10:16.77; 110 hurdles--1. Horner, Elkhorn North, :15.14; 2. Pendles, Boys Town, :15.17; 3. Fox, Wahoo, :15.42; 300 hurdles--1. Diamond, Bennington, :40.39; 2. Fox, Wahoo, :40.69; 3. Horner, Elkhorn North, :41.42; 400 relay--1. Bennington (Taffa, Mostek, Jenkins, Colvert), :43.46; 2. Elkhorn, :43.90; 1,600 relay--1. Wahoo (Fox, Edmonds, Grandgenett, Bordovsky), 3:29.74; 2. Elkhorn, 3:30.09; 3,200 relay--1. Mount Michael (McCoy, Storch, Kuon, Schroll), 8:31.90; 2. Wahoo, 8:32.24;
high jump--1. Kabore, Omaha Roncalli, 5-11; 2. 2. Scott, DC West, 5-9; 3. Carda, Mount Michael, 5-9; discus--1. Betz, Elkhorn, 161-3½; 2. Lavaley, Wahoo, 158-0½; 3. Scanlon, Wahoo, 148-8; long jump--1. Mostek, Bennington, 21-5¼; 2. Swahn, Wahoo, 20-5¾; 3. Colvert, Bennington, 20-4; shot put--1. Thomas, Elkhorn North, 54-0¼; 2. Betz, Elkhorn, 53-8¾; 3. Ballard, Boys Town, 53-4¼; triple jump--1. Nelson, Wahoo, 43-3½; 2. Peterson, Elkhorn, 43-0; 3. Jensen, DC West, 42-0¼ ; pole vault--1. Robinson, Wahoo, 13-2; 2. Leinen, Elkhorn, 12-2; 3. Utech, Bennington, 11-8.
GIRLS TEAM SCORES: Elkhorn North 190½, Bennington 154½, Elkhorn 74, Fort Calhoun 34, Omaha Roncalli 27, DC West 25, Wahoo 16, Omaha Concordia 3, Boys Town 2, Omaha Mercy 1.
GIRLS STATE QUALIFIERS
100--1. Wade, Bennington, :12.51; 2. Langford, Bennington, :12.81; 3. Harrison, Elkhorn North, :12.98; 200--1. Wade, Bennington, :25.71; 2. Shanahan, Omaha Roncalli, :26.72; 3. Dalton, Elkhorn, :26.94; 400--1. Stodden, Elkhorn North, :58.82; 2. Prince, Elkhorn North, :59.06; 3. Heaney, Elkhorn North, :59.19; 800--1. Prince, Elkhorn North, 2:21.75; 2. Stodden, Elkhorn North, 2:23.14; 3. Calderon, Bennington, 2:23.67; 1,600--1. Karmazin, Elkhorn North, 5:36.30; 2. Calderon, Bennington, 5:39.65; 3. Mansour, Omaha Roncalli, 5:40.38; 3,200--1. Karmazin, Elkhorn North, 12:06.47; 2. Mead, Elkhorn North, 12:36.64; 3. Malousek, DC West, 12:36.64; 100 hurdles--1. Dutoit, Elkhorn North, :16.24; 2. Bishop, Elkhorn North, :16.44; 3. Bertucci, Elkhorn, :17.56; 300 hurdles--1. Langford, Bennington, :47.75; 2. Wempen, Bennington, :50.25; 3. Bertucci, Elkhorn, :51.08; 400 relay--1. Bennington (Jensen, Wade, Dowding, Langford), :49.81; 2. Elkhorn, :51.25; 1,600 relay--1. Elkhorn North (Heaney, Prince, Sachs, Stodden), 4:00.73; 2. Bennington, 4:01.91; 3,200 relay--1. Elkhorn North (Sachs, Ford, Prince, Stodden), 9:52.39; 2. Elkhorn, 9:53.07;
high jump--1. Anibal, Bennington, 5-3; 2. Drowne, Fort Calhoun, 5-1; 3. Bench, Fort Calhoun, 4-11; discus--1. Dierks, Bennington, 114-7½; Lajara, Elkhorn North, 112-7; 3. Brown, Bennington, 107-2½; long jump--1. Madden, Bennington, 16-6½; 2. Jensen, Bennington, 16-0; 3. Appiah, Bennington, 15-11½; shot put--1. Lajara, Elkhorn North, 39j-4; 2. Swerczek, Elkhorn, 36-11¼; triple jump--1. Hague, Elkhorn, 33-10; 2. Taylor, Fort Caloun, 32-9; 3. Wilson, Elkhorn North, 32-4¼; pole vault--1. Bishop, Elkhorn North, 10-10; 2. Dutoit, Elkhorn North, 9-10; 3. Dowding, Bennington, 9-10.
B-3 AT WAVERLY
BOYS TEAM SCORES: Norris 151, Waverly 140, Seward 58, Crete 41, Lincoln Christian 40, Milford 34, Beatrice 22, Raymond Central 15, York 15, Fairbury 11.
BOYS STATE QUALIFIERS
100--1. Schere, Waverly, :10.87; 2. Hausmann, Norris, :11.00; 3. Shook, Milford, :11.11; 200--1. Schere, Waverly, :22.36; 2. Hausmann, Norris, :22.72; 3. Ozenbaugh, Norris, :22.82; 400--1. Leuenberger, Waverly, :50.44; 2. Pittman, Norris, :50.63; 3. Heffelfinger, Waverly, :50.87; 800--1. Cooper, Norris, 1:59.63; 2. Murray, Waverly, 2:00.71; 3. Roth, Milford, 2:01.24; 1,600--1. Boonstra, Norris, 4:39.15; 2. Cooper, Norris, 4:42.59; 3. Peery, Seward, 4:43.11; 3,200--1. Nottingham, Seward, 10:19.56; 2. Pinneo, York, 10:22.23; 3. Boonstra, Norris, 10:26.33; 110 hurdles--1. Buxton, Fairbury, :15.75; 2. Languis, Norris, :15.76; 3. Sukup, Seward, :16.13; 300 hurdles--1. Fisher, Lincoln Christian, :41.85; 2. Harms, Waverly, :41.92; 3. Sukup, Seward, :42.03; 400 relay--1. Waverly (Harms, Rose, Johnson, Schere), :43.18; 2. Norris, :43.48; 1,600 relay--1. Waverly, 3:22.51; 2. Norris, 3:31.65; 3,200 relay--1. Lincoln Christian (Hohlen, Opp, Fisher, Feauto), 8:10.35; 2. Norris, 8:11.53;
high jump--1. Shook, Milford, 6-2; 2. Burhoop, Waverly, 6-1; 3. Scott, Waverly, 6-1; pole vault--1. Knott, Seward, 14-2; 2. Witulski, Beatrice, 13-2; 3. Jacobs, Norris, 12-8; discus--1. Bessler, Crete, 156-2; 2. Wubbels, Norris, 139-8; 3. Roth, Lincoln Christian, 139-7; long jump--1. Witulski, Beatrice, 22-8; 2. Willey, Crete, 21-10¾; 3. Brooks, Seward, 21-¼; triple jump--1. Otto, Raymond Central, 41-8; 2. Hartman, Waverly, 41-6½; 3. Borchardt, Norris, 40-11¼ ; shot put--1. Brown, Waverly, 52-2½; 2. Holt, Norris, 50-5½; 3. Bessler, Crete, 50-2½.
GIRLS TEAM SCORES: Norris 113, Beatrice 91, Waverly 76, Seward 64, York 61, Lincoln Christian 36, Fairbury 30, Crete 20, Milford 20, Raymond Central 15.
GIRLS STATE QUALIFIERS
100--1. Mahoney, Beatrice, :12.12; 2. Bredthauer, Norris, :12.23; 3. Barnard, Beatrice, :12.30; 200--1. Mahoney, Beatrice, :25.14; 2. Bredthauer, Norris, :25.22; 3. Barnard, Beatrice, :25.65; 400--1. Depalma, Waverly, 1:01.02; 2. Rexilius, Lincoln Christian, 1:01.31; 3. Swanson, Beatrice, 1:02.28; 800--1. Thomas, Norris, 2:24.45; 2. Zavala, Norris, 2:25.51; 3. Waldo, Waverly, 2:26.33; 1,600--1. Stuckey, York, 5:25.36; 2. Zavala, Norris, 5:32.40; 3. Daniell, Lincoln Christian, 5:32.54; 3,200--1. Stuckey, York, 11:50.90; 2. Hirschfeld, York, 11:53.24; 3. Daniell, Lincoln Christian, 12:04.76; 100 hurdles--1. Miller, Seward, :15.66; 2. Maly, Crete, :16.00; 3. Mans, Fairbury, :16.13; 300 hurdles--1. Miller, Seward, :48.35; 2. Lubischer, Raymond Central, :49.33; 3. Portwine, York, :49.62; 400 relay--1. Beatrice (Schwisow, Barnard, Gleason, Mahoney), :50.02; 2. Seward, :50.81; 1,600 relay--1. Waverly (Rice, Clarke, Waldo, Depalma), 4:12.24; 2. Seward, 4:15.08; 3,200 relay--1. Waverly (Gross, Benes, Depalma, Waldo), 9:49.36; 2. Beatrice, 9:53.17;
high jump--1. Spahr, Milford, 5-3; 2. Walker, Milford, 5-1; 3. Rice, Norris, 5-1; pole vault--1. Driewer, York, 10-10; 2. Lierman, Fairbury, 10-4; 3. Swanson, Beatrice, 10-4; discus--1. Hoblyn, York, 123-4; 2. Kircher, Norris, 121-6; 3. Viger, Seward, 118-4; long jump--1. Bredthauer, Norris, 18-1¾; 2. Williams, Norris, 16-10; 3. Barnard, Beatrice, 16-4¾; triple jump--1. Williams, Norris, 36-1½; 2. Dubas, Waverly, 35-3; 3. Kosmos, Beatrice, 34-10; shot put--1. Burbach, Norris, 43-3; 2. Kircher, Norris, 38-11½; 3. Cotton, York, 37-3½.