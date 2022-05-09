Here's a look at district track and field assignments

Track
DISTRICT ASSIGNMENTS
Classes A and B Tuesday; Classes C and D Thursday
A-1 at Kearney: Columbus, Fremont, Grand Island, Kearney, Millard West, Omaha South, Omaha Westside, Papillion-La Vista.
A-2 at Gretna: Bellevue East, Gretna, Lincoln East, North Platte, Omaha Bryan, Omaha Burke, Omaha Central, Omaha North.
A-3 at Millard South: Bellevue West, Elkhorn South, Lincoln High, Lincoln Pius X, Lincoln Southwest, Millard South, Omaha Northwest, Papillion-La Vista South.
A-4 at Beechner Athletic Complex: Creighton Prep, Lincoln North Star, Lincoln Northeast, Lincoln Southeast, Millard North, Norfolk, Omaha Benson, Omaha Marian.
B-1 at Springfield: Ashland-Greenwood, Auburn, Falls City, Nebraska City, Omaha Gross, Omaha Skutt, Platteview, Plattsmouth, Ralston, Syracuse.
B-2 at Wahoo: Bennington, Boys Town, DC West, Elkhorn, Elkhorn North, Fort Calhoun, Mount Michael, Omaha Concordia, Omaha Mercy, Omaha Roncalli/Duchesne, Wahoo.
B-3 at Waverly: Beatrice, Crete, Fairbury, Lincoln Christian, Milford, Norris, Raymond Central, Seward, Waverly, York.
B-4 at Columbus: Arlington, Blair, Boone Central, Columbus Lakeview, Columbus Scotus, O'Neill, Pierce, Schuyler, South Sioux City, Wayne, West Point-Beemer.
B-5 at Broken Bow: Adams Central, Aurora, Broken Bow, Central City, Hastings, Holdrege, Kearney Catholic, Minden, Northwest, St. Paul.
B-6 at Ogallala: Alliance, Chadron, Cozad, Gering, Gothenburg, Lexington, McCook, Ogallala, Scottsbluff, Sidney.
C-1 at Malcolm: Centennial, Conestoga, Elmwood-Murdock, Freeman, Johnson County Central, Lincoln Lutheran, Lourdes CC, Malcolm, Palmyra, Parkview Christian.
C-2 at Aquinas: Aquinas, Archbishop Bergan, Bishop Neumann, Brownell Talbot, Cornerstone Christian, David City, Louisville, North Bend Central, Omaha Christian, Yutan.
C-3 at Oakland-Craig: BRLD, Clarkson/Leigh, Guardian Angels CC, Howells-Dodge, Logan View, Madison, Oakland-Craig, Stanton, Tekamah-Herman, Wisner-Pilger.
C-4 at Hartington: Crofton, Hartington CC, Hartington-Newcastle, Homer, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, Omaha Nation, Ponca, Tri County Northeast, Wakefield, Winnebago.
C-5 at West Holt: Ainsworth, Battle Creek, Elkhorn Valley, Lutheran High Northeast, Norfolk Catholic, North Central, Summerland, Valentine, West Holt.
C-6 at Centura: Arcadia/Loup City, Centura, Cross County, Grand Island CC, Heartland, Nebraska Christian, Ord, Ravenna, Shelby-Rising City, Twin River.
C-7 at Superior: Doniphan-Trumbull, Fillmore Central, Hastings SC, Sandy Creek, Southern, Superior, Sutton, Thayer Central, Tri County, Wilber-Clatonia.
C-8 at Southern Valley: Alma, Amherst, Gibbon, Hershey, Hi-Line, Maxwell, South Loup, Southern Valley, Sutherland, Wood River.
C-9 at Mitchell: Bayard, Bridgeport, Chase County, Gordon-Rushville, Hemingford, Kimball, Mitchell, Morrill, Perkins County.
D-1 at Pawnee City: Diller-Odell, Dorchester, Exeter-Milligan, Falls City SH, Friend, HTRS, Johnson-Brock, Lewiston, Meridian, Pawnee City, Sterling.
D-2 at Osceola: Cedar Bluffs, East Butler, Fullerton, Hampton, High Plains, McCool Junction, Mead, Nebraska Lutheran, Osceola, St. Edward, Weeping Water.
D-3 at Humphrey: Bloomfield, Humphrey SF, Humphrey/LHF, Osmond, Pender, Randolph, Scribner-Snyder, Walthill, Wausa, Winside, Wynot.
D-4 at Plainview: Boyd County, CWC, Cody-Kilgore, Creighton, Elgin/PJ, Neligh-Oakdale, Niobrara/Verdigre, Plainview, Santee, St. Mary's, Stuart.
D-5 at Burwell: Burwell, Central Valley, Elba, Elm Creek, Giltner, Heartland Lutheran, Palmer, Pleasanton, Riverside, Shelton, Spalding Academy.
D-6 at Lawrence-Nelson: Axtell, BDS, Blue Hill, Deshler, Franklin, Harvard, Kenesaw, Lawrence-Nelson, Red Cloud, Silver Lake, Wilcox-Hildreth.
D-7 at Cambridge: Arapahoe, Bertrand, Cambridge, Dundy Co.-Stratton, Hitchcock County, Loomis, Maywood-Hayes Center, Medicine Valley, Southwest, Wallace, Wauneta-Palisade.
D-8 at Broken Bow: Anselmo-Merna, Ansley-Litchfield, Brady, Mullen, North Platte St. Pat's, Overton, Paxton, Sandhills Valley, Sandhills/Thedford, S-E-M, Twin Loup.
D-9 at Leyton: Arthur County, Banner County, Crawford, Creek Valley, Garden County, Hay Springs, Hyannis, Leyton, Minatare, Potter-Dix, Sioux County, South Platte.