By quitting football, Reece Grosserode hoped to preserve his body for a full track and field schedule. The idea was sound, and he cruised into October without the typical bumps and bruises from gridiron collisions.

He couldn't possibly account for a freak accident, though. So it was a cruel twist of fate that sidelined the Lincoln Pius X track and field star, who was coming off silver medals in both the triple and long jumps at the Class A state meet. He fell short to Nebraska football commit Jaylen Lloyd in both events.

A charity dodgeball event. That's the unassuming culprit of a torn ACL and MCL, leaving Grosserode's knee in rugged shape. One innocent leap followed by a wonky landing earned Grosserode a trip to the doctor for a MRI.

Six months of crutches, rehabilitation and uncertainty followed.

"I was going to physical therapy three or four times a week," Grosserode said. "Then I just started gradually passing tests on the BioTechs machine so I dropped to two times for the next four weeks."

First good jump of the year! State next week pic.twitter.com/VvIPTb14lo — Reece Grosserode (@GrosserodeReece) May 9, 2023

Grosserode has had a plan since that injury, and it came full-circle Tuesday when he jumped 21 feet, 9 inches to win the boys long jump at the A-3 district meet Beechner Athletic Complex. It was his first competitive jump of the season.

And with that, Grosserode will be at the state meet later this month, hoping to build off his runner-up finish last season. He jumped 23-1 and says he will be content with any mark 23 feet to close the book on a most unusual season.

The boys long jump was one of 21 events won by a city athlete at the meet, hosted by Lincoln Northeast. Among them are the usual suspects — Pius X Kate Campos swept the girls hurdles, East's Gabe Miles won the 100-, 200- and 400-meter dashes and East's Berlyn Schutz made the girls 800 and 1,600 runs look easy, while teammate Mia Murray cleaned up the 3,200.

Also, East's Isaac Graff won both boys distance runs as the Spartans swept the team titles.

Pius X's Sara Iburg won the girls triple and long jumps, and, yes, Sam Cappos of East won the boys discus and shot put. Find complete results on Page C6.

