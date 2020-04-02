Hahn, Hausmann denied the opportunity for more state track gold medals in sprints by NSAA decisions

Ty Hahn had been looking forward to this year’s state track meet ever since last year, when a hamstring injury at districts sidelined him, ending any hope he had of defending the boys Class D 200-meter gold medal he won as a sophomore.
That 2018 state title will be the last one in track for the Johnson-Brock senior sprinter and future Nebraska football wide receiver.
In a move widely expected, the Nebraska School Activities Association canceled its spring sports season Thursday following Gov. Pete Ricketts’ announcement Wednesday night that all of the state’s schools would be closed until May 31 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The governor's edict Wednesday night effectively sealed the fate of the season, which brings emotional and logistical issues to the table.
“I was really hoping it (track season) would be a go, especially after the way last year ended,” Hahn said. “I was really excited for this year and the chance to go back and win some gold medals.
“But it’s (canceling the track season) something that had to be done with people’s lives on the line and trying to keep everyone healthy and safe."
Hahn was hoping to make it three straight years with at least one state gold medal. As a junior, Hahn propelled the Eagles’ football and basketball teams to Class D-2 state championships as an all-stater in both sports.
This year, Johnson-Brock reached the second round of the D-2 playoffs and fell in the quarterfinals of the D-2 boys state basketball tournament to eventual champion Falls City Sacred Heart.
The track workouts filled with weightlifting and running will now become football sessions in preparation for the Shrine Bowl and the Eight-Man All-Star game on June 6 and 20, respectively, as well as the upcoming season at Nebraska.
Both of those contests are still on as scheduled.
Joining Hahn in the Shrine Bowl is Norris senior Ashton Hausmann, a Nebraska walk-on football player who also doesn’t get an opportunity to defend state track gold. After hernia surgery in the winter a year ago, Hausmann won the Class B 100 last season and anchored the Titans’ state champion 400 relay that brought back all four members — Hausmann, sophomore Dylan Mostek, senior Ethan Schmidt and junior James Carnie.
Hausmann was OK with the NSAA’s final decision. “It’s disappointing, but we need to do whatever it takes to get rid of this virus and keep people safe,” he said.
Hausmann, a 6-foot, 205-pounder, had started shedding weight in February and early March to maximize his speed for track season. Then when the season was put on hold on March 16, he reversed course during his workouts in the weight room he has at home.
“I got back to 200, then held it there knowing I could get it back to 195 or 190 if there was a track season,” said Hausmann, who will be a hybrid safety/linebacker at Nebraska. “Now I’m going to put on as much weight as I can and start getting ready for the Shrine Bowl and (NU) fall camp.”
