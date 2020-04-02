Hahn, Hausmann denied the opportunity for more state track gold medals in sprints by NSAA decisions

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Ty Hahn had been looking forward to this year’s state track meet ever since last year, when a hamstring injury at districts sidelined him, ending any hope he had of defending the boys Class D 200-meter gold medal he won as a sophomore.

That 2018 state title will be the last one in track for the Johnson-Brock senior sprinter and future Nebraska football wide receiver.

In a move widely expected, the Nebraska School Activities Association canceled its spring sports season Thursday following Gov. Pete Ricketts’ announcement Wednesday night that all of the state’s schools would be closed until May 31 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I was really hoping it (track season) would be a go, especially after the way last year ended,” Hahn said. “I was really excited for this year and the chance to go back and win some gold medals.

“But it’s (canceling the track season) something that had to be done with people’s lives on the line and trying to keep everyone healthy and safe."