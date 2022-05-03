HAC girls track: Competition fuels Pius X's Campos, Southwest's Rinn to new spots on the all-time charts

NORFOLK — The adrenaline rush that fueled two of the best hurdle performances in state history was matched by the anticipation of hearing her finals time.

Minutes after crushing the 300-meter girls final at the Heartland Athletic Conference track and field meet, Kate Campos eagerly awaited the PA announcer to report the official winning time.

She knew she was super-close to a state record.

The time: 43.1 seconds — just .6 off the state record of :43.03.

That close.

Happy, but not satisfied, the Lincoln Pius X junior said.

Still, what a day for Campos, who left Norfolk High School ranked second (300 hurdles) and third (100 hurdles) on the all-time charts. Earlier in the day, Campos won the 100s in :14.19.

The conditions — the sun popped out making for a pleasant late afternoon — helped. Adrenaline? More like nervous energy, Campos said.

But the biggest push came from Campos' biggest challenger, Jaida Rowe of Lincoln Southwest, who went :14.21 in the 100s earlier this year.

They finished 1-2 in both hurdle events Tuesday, with Rowe going :14.39 in the 100s. Though both hurdlers hail from the Capital City, this was the first time they competed against each other this season.

"I wish I got to compete against Jaida (more) because I think she's the one who pushes me the most," said Campos, who entered the day ranked sixth on the all-time charts in the 300s. "It's nice to have competition.

"It definitely ups (confidence) a little, but still, she's (Rowe) there, she can come back."

Campos, who is receiving Division I college interest, won a state title in the 300s last year, and now she is emerging as the one to beat in the 100s. Tuesday's performance only excites her more about chasing her goals.

Campos said she is ripping her trail leg better this year, making sure she gets it over the top more cleanly. Her offseason training included track meets in Chicago and Texas where she competed against elite hurdlers.

Rinn paces chart-making day for Southwest: Campos-Rowe was one of the highly anticipated girls duels at Tuesday's HAC meet. Another came in the 1,600 where Lincoln Southwest's Brianna Rinn blazed her way to fourth on the all-time charts, finishing in 4:54.74.

Rinn, a Utah recruit, was in a great battle with Fremont senior and Nebraska recruit Elli Dahl, who finished in 4:55.77, which places her sixth on the all-time charts.

"I know she has a nasty kick … so I knew I really had to kick it in," Rinn said of the final 100 meters. "I was really focusing on my form, just trying to use all that speed that I have. Honestly, I was just having so much fun."

Wanting to run a great 1,600, Rinn bypassed running in the 800 Tuesday.

"I've had an opportunity to run a lot of fresh 800s, but I haven't had an opportunity to run a fresh 1,600 since probably the first meet of the season," said Rinn, who won state gold in the 800 last year. "So we really wanted to get a fast one in there."

Earlier in the day, Southwest's 3,200 relay team reached sixth on the all-time charts. The team of Rinn, Lauren Blehm, Mya Kafka and Lily Schwartz won in 9:20.94.

Southwest won the girls team title with 147½ points. Fremont (124) was second and Lincoln East (84) was third.

More meet records: Lincoln High's Dejaz DeFrand set HAC meet records last year. She did it again in prelims Tuesday and again in the 100 finals, barreling her way to the finish in :11.98.

The Florida State recruit, who did not run the 200, also anchored the Links' 400 relay team, which won in a meet-record time of :48.36.

In all, six girls meet records were set Tuesday.

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

