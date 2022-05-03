HAC boys track: Hitting new mark in discus has East's Sam Cappos ready for 'the next big one'

NORFOLK — Moments after shot put, his second event of the day, was completed, Sam Cappos walked to the nearby scoring display and set the numbers to 1-8-1-4, and had his dad snap a picture.

On a picture-perfect weather day for throwers — a tad cool, but, hey, no wind! — Cappos uncorked another personal-best mark Tuesday at the Heartland Athletic Conference track and field meet at Norfolk High School.

The Lincoln East senior won the discus title with a throw of 181 feet, 4 inches, and followed by keeping his unbeaten season going in the shot put.

Many of Cappos' previous winning throws in the discus this season — his previous best was 177-8½ — had come throwing into the wind.

On Tuesday, he capitalized on the calm conditions.

"I knew when I was throwing in that weather it was going to translate to once it got warmer," Cappos said. "I've had some really good practices. I have two amazing coaches at East (coach Dave Brown and Shelby Brown). They have really guided me to that big discus run.

"… 180 feels really good because I've been chasing that mark for a while now," said Cappos, who added he's hoping to go 190 at some point.

Cappos became the fourth thrower to go over 180 feet this year, and he currently ranks fourth in the state and second in Class A behind North Platte's Nic Davis (182-8).

Consistency has been key, Cappos notes. Consistency was on display in the shot put, where Cappos threw 61-4 three times, including on his final two attempts, while setting a stadium record.

"Just being able to do it feels so good, because consistency is the key," the three-sport athlete said. "I didn't PR today in shot put, but is being very consistent.

"That's going to lead me to the next big one."

Cappos threw a state-best 62-8¾ in the shot put at the Harold Scott Invitational nearly two weeks ago, and he'll be among the all-class gold favorites in both of his events at state.

A new 800 contender: More of a mile runner, Thomas Greisen didn't start running the 800-meter run until this year. The Lincoln Pius X senior may be finding his signature event.

Greisen won the boys 800 in 1 minute, 54.45 seconds Tuesday, narrowly edging Fremont's Tyson Baker to set a HAC meet record.

"I was really excited (about HAC) because usually 800s, I don't really have people that push me along like that," Greisen said. "They were right up there with me."

Greisen ran a 1:55.83 last week to shoot up the season charts. After Tuesday, he's second in the state to Elkhorn South's Gabe Hinrichs (1:53.36).

"Honestly, I just kind of started out and try and do the best I can each week," Greisen said. "Just trying to set little goals for myself and accomplish those and hope to get my major goal at state."

Bolt strikes twice again: Lincoln Pius X's Reece Grosserode continued the sweep theme by winning the boys long and triple jumps.

The junior matched a personal best in the triple jump, winning with a leap of 47-10, which came during the qualifying flight. Earlier in the day, he won the long jump in 22-6.

Grosserode ranks second in the state in the triple jump and fourth in the long jump.

Moving fast: Lincoln East junior Malachi Coleman won the 100 in :10.94, going under 11 for the second time this season.

Lincoln High junior Javon Leuty was the HAC champion in the 100 hurdles (:14.75), and Pius X's JP Mattern won the 300s in a personal-best :39.37, which moves him to second on the all-class season charts.

Fremont scored 119 points to win the boys title. Lincoln East scored 88 to take second.

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

