Girls track and field leaders, 5/5

  • Updated
Here's a look at the top performers from around the state.

See an athlete missing that should be on the charts? Send information to sports@journalstar.com.

100

A: DeFrand, Lincoln High, :11.80

Hekl, Lincoln High, :12.10

B: Bredthauer, Norris, :12.12

Mahoney, Beatrice, :12.22

Johnson, Omaha Burke, :12.25

Wade, Bennington, :12.26

Thompson, Falls City, :12.30

Urbanski, Northwest, :12.31

Penne, South Sioux City, :12.34

Wemhoff, Columbus, :12.35

Other leaders

C: Kniefl, Wisner-Pilger, :12.40

D: Holt, Loomis, :12.77

200

A: DeFrand, Lincoln High, :23.84

Davies, Omaha Westside, :24.92

B: Wade, Bennington, :25.13

C: Rasby, Sutherland, :25.18

Bredthauer, Norris, :25.28

Johnson, Omaha Burke, :25.50

Mahoney, Beatrice, :25.62

Millard, Millard West, :25.69

Rodencal, Lincoln Lutheran, :25.70

Penne, South Sioux City, :25.71

Other leaders

D: Hejmanek, Maywood-Hayes Center, :26.50

400

C: Rasby, Sutherland, :57.36

B: Stodden, Elkhorn North, :57.65

A: Dillon, Fremont, :57.68

Mader, Northwest, :57.89

McNair, Chase County, :58.05

Depalma, Waverly, :58.10

D: Bailey, Ansley-Litchfield, :58.39

Rinn, Lincoln Southwest, :58.51

Rose, Gretna, :58.51

Miner, Omaha Westside, :58.64

Millard, Millard West, :58.75

800

A: Miner, Omaha Westside, 2:12.10

Rinn, Lincoln Southwest, 2:13.49

Sievers, Elkhorn South, 2:17.34

B: Hirschfeld, York, 2:17.98

Dillon, Fremont, 2:18.52

C: Rasby, Sutherland, 2:18.63

Green, Arlington, 2:19.17

Deleon, Papillion-LV South, 2:19.31

McCabe, Fremont, 2:19.94

Dahl, Fremont, 2:20.89

Other leaders

D: Meier, Overton, 2:22.92

1,600

A: Milner, Omaha Westside, 4:53.90

Rinn, Lincoln Southwest, 4:54.74

Dahl, Fremont, 4:55.77

Sievers, Elkhorn South, 4:56.95

White, Omaha Westside, 5:08.95

Murray, Lincoln East, 5:09.13

Hartnett, Millard West, 5:09.86

Schutz, Lincoln East, 5:13.16

Deleon, Papillion-LV South, 5:16.51

Svehla, Lincoln East, 5:17.88

Other leaders

B: Seiler, Gering, 5:19.37

C: Arens, Crofton, 5:23.74

D: Benish, Leyton, 5:39.42

3,200

A: Sievers, Elkhorn South, 10:38.49

Rinn, Lincoln Southwest, 11:02.71

White, Omaha Westside, 11:10.67

Hartnett, Millard West, 11:13.64

B: Stuckey, York, 11:21.39

Bricker, Gretna, 11:21.70

C: Arens, Crofton, 11:28.52

Murray, Lincoln East, 11:31.00

Karmazin, Elkhorn North, 11:31.36

Dahl, Fremont, 11:32.88

Other leaders

D: Nelson, Wausa, 12:16.03

100 hurdles

A: Campos, Lincoln Pius X, :14.19

Rowe, Lincoln Southwest, :14.21

C: Rodencal, Lincoln Lutheran, :14.38

Songster, Lincoln Northeast, :14.79

B: Gubbels, Arlington, :14.81

Schuster, Lincoln Southwest, :15.01

Krafka, Northwest, :15.08

D: Nordhausen, Axtell, :15.13

Horne, Scottsbluff, :15.17

Svoboda, Wisner-Pilger, :15.20

Mustard, Columbus Scotus, :15.22

300 hurdles

A: Campos, Lincoln Pius X, :43.10

Rowe, Lincoln Southwest, :44.69

Thompson, Omaha Burke, :44.89

C: Rodencal, Lincoln Lutheran, :45.14

Thomas, Omaha North, :45.96

Jurgensmeier, Bishop Neumann, :46.35

D: Bailey, Ansley-Litchfield, :46.37

Milner, Chase County, :46.54

Svoboda, Wisner-Pilger, :45.66

B: Gubbels, Arlington, :46.67

4x100 relay

A: Lincoln High, :47.92

Omaha Burke, :48.97

Lincoln Southwest, :49.46

B: Northwest, :49.71

Beatrice, :49.78

Omaha Westside, :49.83

Omaha North, :50.02

Norris, :50.07

Bennington, :50.08

Papillion-La Vista South, :50.21

Other leaders

C: Wood River, :50.58

D: Osceola, :51.77

4x400 relay

B: Elkhorn North, 3:59.72

A: Fremont, 4:03.09

Millard West, 4:03.83

Lincoln Southwest, 4:06.74

Arlington, 4:07.74

Waverly, 4:07.92

Lincoln Pius X, 4:08.23

Scottsbluff, 4:08.42

Bennington, 4:08.52

Omaha Westside, 4:08.80

Other leaders

C: Hartington CC, 4:12.49

D: Crawford, 4:17.07

4x800 relay

A: Lincoln Southwest, 9:20.94

Lincoln East, 9:32.42

Omaha Westside, 9:37.23

Papillion-La Vista South, 9:46.04

Elkhorn South, 9:48.40

Millard West, 9:52.32

B: Waverly, 9:55.92

Fremont, 9:57.58

Elkhorn, 10:00.35

Beatrice, 10:00.84

Other leaders

C: Hastings SC, 10:06.49

D: Lawrence-Nelson, 10:21.06

Shot put

B: E. Piper, Pierce, 44-9

J. Piper, Pierce, 44-3

Burbach, Norris, 44-0 3/4

A: Beachler, Millard North, 43-8

C: Stieb, Arcadia-Loup City, 43-6

Ragland, Lincoln North Star, 43-1 1/2

Vollertson, Syracuse, 43-0

Diew, South Sioux City, 42-4 1/2

D: Hudson, BDS, 41-10

Schneider, Humphrey/LHF, 41-0

Discus

B: Hibbert, Seward, 145-9

C: Meyer, Superior, 145-5

Stieb, Arcadia-Loup City, 144-2 1/4

Smith, Gothenburg, 142-5

J. Piper, Pierce, 142-1

D: Bergland, Shelton, 140-0

E. Piper, Pierce, 137-9

Poppert, St. Paul, 137-4

Walker, Columbus Scotus, 134-10

Kotschwar, McCook, 134-6 1/2

Other leaders

A: Beachler, Millard North, 132-2

High jump

B: Gubbels, Arlington, 5-7

A: Peoples, Omaha Burke, 5-6 1/4 

Martinez, Omaha Central, 5-6

C: McNair, Chase County, 5-6

Brown, Elkhorn South, 5-5

Bailey, Chadron, 5-5

Leeling, Sidney, 5-5

Haarberg, Kearney Catholic, 5-5

Hopkins, Millard West, 5-5

Other leaders

D: Sucha, Niobrara/Verdigre, 5-4

Pole vault

A: Kimpson, Papillion-LV South, 12-5

C: Rerucha, Grand Island CC, 12-1

Evans, Gretna, 11-6

Watermeier, Lincoln Southwest, 11-6

Newill, Fremont, 11-6

B: Swanson, Beatrice, 11-0

Stanley, Syracuse, 11-0

Medina, Holdrege, 10-10

Dutoit, Elkhorn North, 10-10

Lierman, Fairbury, 10-9

D: Pribyl, Meridian, 10-9

Long jump

A: Davies, Omaha Westside, 18-9

B: Bredthauer, Norris, 18-9

Green, Arlington, 18-6 1/4

Millard, Millard West, 18-5

Kaasch, Millard South, 18-3 3/4

Leeling, Sidney, 18-3 3/4

Doele, Norfolk, 18-1

C: Gardner, Superior, 18-0 1/4

Skanes, Omaha Northwest, 18-0 1/4

Fleming, Bellevue West, 17-11 3/4

Other leaders

D: Gonsior, Fullerton, 17-5 1/2

Triple jump

A: Davies, Omaha Westside, 38-4

Kaasch, Millard South, 37-11 3/4

C: Roggasch, Kearney Catholic, 37-2 3/4

B: Green, Arlington, 37-0 3/4

Gardner, Superior, 36-11

Couch, Davis City, 36-8 3/4

Jurgensmeier, Bishop Neumann, 36-7

Skanes, Omaha Northwest, 36-6 1/2

Noble, Cross County, 36-6 1/2

Rich, Kearney, 36-6

Other leaders

D: Richardson, Sterling, 35-9 1/4

High school track and field logo 2014
