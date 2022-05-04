Girls track and field leaders, 5/5

Here's a look at the top performers from around the state.
100
A: DeFrand, Lincoln High, :11.80
Hekl, Lincoln High, :12.10
B: Bredthauer, Norris, :12.12
Mahoney, Beatrice, :12.22
Johnson, Omaha Burke, :12.25
Wade, Bennington, :12.26
Thompson, Falls City, :12.30
Urbanski, Northwest, :12.31
Penne, South Sioux City, :12.34
Wemhoff, Columbus, :12.35
Other leaders
C: Kniefl, Wisner-Pilger, :12.40
D: Holt, Loomis, :12.77
200
A: DeFrand, Lincoln High, :23.84
Davies, Omaha Westside, :24.92
B: Wade, Bennington, :25.13
C: Rasby, Sutherland, :25.18
Bredthauer, Norris, :25.28
Johnson, Omaha Burke, :25.50
Mahoney, Beatrice, :25.62
Millard, Millard West, :25.69
Rodencal, Lincoln Lutheran, :25.70
Penne, South Sioux City, :25.71
Other leaders
D: Hejmanek, Maywood-Hayes Center, :26.50
400
C: Rasby, Sutherland, :57.36
B: Stodden, Elkhorn North, :57.65
A: Dillon, Fremont, :57.68
Mader, Northwest, :57.89
McNair, Chase County, :58.05
Depalma, Waverly, :58.10
D: Bailey, Ansley-Litchfield, :58.39
Rinn, Lincoln Southwest, :58.51
Rose, Gretna, :58.51
Miner, Omaha Westside, :58.64
Millard, Millard West, :58.75
800
A: Miner, Omaha Westside, 2:12.10
Rinn, Lincoln Southwest, 2:13.49
Sievers, Elkhorn South, 2:17.34
B: Hirschfeld, York, 2:17.98
Dillon, Fremont, 2:18.52
C: Rasby, Sutherland, 2:18.63
Green, Arlington, 2:19.17
Deleon, Papillion-LV South, 2:19.31
McCabe, Fremont, 2:19.94
Dahl, Fremont, 2:20.89
Other leaders
D: Meier, Overton, 2:22.92
1,600
A: Milner, Omaha Westside, 4:53.90
Rinn, Lincoln Southwest, 4:54.74
Dahl, Fremont, 4:55.77
Sievers, Elkhorn South, 4:56.95
White, Omaha Westside, 5:08.95
Murray, Lincoln East, 5:09.13
Hartnett, Millard West, 5:09.86
Schutz, Lincoln East, 5:13.16
Deleon, Papillion-LV South, 5:16.51
Svehla, Lincoln East, 5:17.88
Other leaders
B: Seiler, Gering, 5:19.37
C: Arens, Crofton, 5:23.74
D: Benish, Leyton, 5:39.42
3,200
A: Sievers, Elkhorn South, 10:38.49
Rinn, Lincoln Southwest, 11:02.71
White, Omaha Westside, 11:10.67
Hartnett, Millard West, 11:13.64
B: Stuckey, York, 11:21.39
Bricker, Gretna, 11:21.70
C: Arens, Crofton, 11:28.52
Murray, Lincoln East, 11:31.00
Karmazin, Elkhorn North, 11:31.36
Dahl, Fremont, 11:32.88
Other leaders
D: Nelson, Wausa, 12:16.03
100 hurdles
A: Campos, Lincoln Pius X, :14.19
Rowe, Lincoln Southwest, :14.21
C: Rodencal, Lincoln Lutheran, :14.38
Songster, Lincoln Northeast, :14.79
B: Gubbels, Arlington, :14.81
Schuster, Lincoln Southwest, :15.01
Krafka, Northwest, :15.08
D: Nordhausen, Axtell, :15.13
Horne, Scottsbluff, :15.17
Svoboda, Wisner-Pilger, :15.20
Mustard, Columbus Scotus, :15.22
300 hurdles
A: Campos, Lincoln Pius X, :43.10
Rowe, Lincoln Southwest, :44.69
Thompson, Omaha Burke, :44.89
C: Rodencal, Lincoln Lutheran, :45.14
Thomas, Omaha North, :45.96
Jurgensmeier, Bishop Neumann, :46.35
D: Bailey, Ansley-Litchfield, :46.37
Milner, Chase County, :46.54
Svoboda, Wisner-Pilger, :45.66
B: Gubbels, Arlington, :46.67
4x100 relay
A: Lincoln High, :47.92
Omaha Burke, :48.97
Lincoln Southwest, :49.46
B: Northwest, :49.71
Beatrice, :49.78
Omaha Westside, :49.83
Omaha North, :50.02
Norris, :50.07
Bennington, :50.08
Papillion-La Vista South, :50.21
Other leaders
C: Wood River, :50.58
D: Osceola, :51.77
4x400 relay
B: Elkhorn North, 3:59.72
A: Fremont, 4:03.09
Millard West, 4:03.83
Lincoln Southwest, 4:06.74
Arlington, 4:07.74
Waverly, 4:07.92
Lincoln Pius X, 4:08.23
Scottsbluff, 4:08.42
Bennington, 4:08.52
Omaha Westside, 4:08.80
Other leaders
C: Hartington CC, 4:12.49
D: Crawford, 4:17.07
4x800 relay
A: Lincoln Southwest, 9:20.94
Lincoln East, 9:32.42
Omaha Westside, 9:37.23
Papillion-La Vista South, 9:46.04
Elkhorn South, 9:48.40
Millard West, 9:52.32
B: Waverly, 9:55.92
Fremont, 9:57.58
Elkhorn, 10:00.35
Beatrice, 10:00.84
Other leaders
C: Hastings SC, 10:06.49
D: Lawrence-Nelson, 10:21.06
Shot put
B: E. Piper, Pierce, 44-9
J. Piper, Pierce, 44-3
Burbach, Norris, 44-0 3/4
A: Beachler, Millard North, 43-8
C: Stieb, Arcadia-Loup City, 43-6
Ragland, Lincoln North Star, 43-1 1/2
Vollertson, Syracuse, 43-0
Diew, South Sioux City, 42-4 1/2
D: Hudson, BDS, 41-10
Schneider, Humphrey/LHF, 41-0
Discus
B: Hibbert, Seward, 145-9
C: Meyer, Superior, 145-5
Stieb, Arcadia-Loup City, 144-2 1/4
Smith, Gothenburg, 142-5
J. Piper, Pierce, 142-1
D: Bergland, Shelton, 140-0
E. Piper, Pierce, 137-9
Poppert, St. Paul, 137-4
Walker, Columbus Scotus, 134-10
Kotschwar, McCook, 134-6 1/2
Other leaders
A: Beachler, Millard North, 132-2
High jump
B: Gubbels, Arlington, 5-7
A: Peoples, Omaha Burke, 5-6 1/4
Martinez, Omaha Central, 5-6
C: McNair, Chase County, 5-6
Brown, Elkhorn South, 5-5
Bailey, Chadron, 5-5
Leeling, Sidney, 5-5
Haarberg, Kearney Catholic, 5-5
Hopkins, Millard West, 5-5
Other leaders
D: Sucha, Niobrara/Verdigre, 5-4
Pole vault
A: Kimpson, Papillion-LV South, 12-5
C: Rerucha, Grand Island CC, 12-1
Evans, Gretna, 11-6
Watermeier, Lincoln Southwest, 11-6
Newill, Fremont, 11-6
B: Swanson, Beatrice, 11-0
Stanley, Syracuse, 11-0
Medina, Holdrege, 10-10
Dutoit, Elkhorn North, 10-10
Lierman, Fairbury, 10-9
D: Pribyl, Meridian, 10-9
Long jump
A: Davies, Omaha Westside, 18-9
B: Bredthauer, Norris, 18-9
Green, Arlington, 18-6 1/4
Millard, Millard West, 18-5
Kaasch, Millard South, 18-3 3/4
Leeling, Sidney, 18-3 3/4
Doele, Norfolk, 18-1
C: Gardner, Superior, 18-0 1/4
Skanes, Omaha Northwest, 18-0 1/4
Fleming, Bellevue West, 17-11 3/4
Other leaders
D: Gonsior, Fullerton, 17-5 1/2
Triple jump
A: Davies, Omaha Westside, 38-4
Kaasch, Millard South, 37-11 3/4
C: Roggasch, Kearney Catholic, 37-2 3/4
B: Green, Arlington, 37-0 3/4
Gardner, Superior, 36-11
Couch, Davis City, 36-8 3/4
Jurgensmeier, Bishop Neumann, 36-7
Skanes, Omaha Northwest, 36-6 1/2
Noble, Cross County, 36-6 1/2
Rich, Kearney, 36-6
Other leaders
D: Richardson, Sterling, 35-9 1/4