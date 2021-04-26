Girls track and field charts, 4/26

Here's a look at the latest state leaders heading into the final week of April.
(Class leaders noted)
100
A: DeFrand, Lincoln High | :11.67
Davies, O. Westside | :12.15
Dilsaver, Lincoln Southwest | :12.23
Hekl, Lincoln High | :12.28
Johnson, O. Burke | :12.33
B: Aitken, Cozad | :12.38
Dirks, Lincoln Southwest | :12.42
Davis, O. Central | :12.49
Gleason, Fremont | :12.50
C: Loseke, Clarkson/Leigh | :12.50
Other class leaders
D: Ostrand, Pender | :12.61
200
A: DeFrand, Lincoln High | :24.36
Norblade, Papillion-LV South | :25.31
Dilsaver, Lincoln Southwest | :25.40
Davies, O. Westside | :25.71
Harris, O. Marian | :25.78
Dirks, Lincoln Southwest | :25.87
Millard, Millard West | :25.90
B: Mahoney, Beatrice | :25.94
Bredthauer, Norris | :26.03
Wilkinson, McCook | :26.14
Other class leaders
D: Eisenhauer, Bloomfield | :26.24
C: Svoboda, Wisner-Pilger | :26.39
400
A: Harris, O. Marian | :57.68
Dilsaver, Lincoln Southwest | :58.23
Dillon, Fremont | :58.24
C: McNail, Chase County | : 58.40
B: Lierman, Fairbury | :59.14
Wilkinson, McCook | :59.37
Millard, Millard West | :59.74
D: Weidner, Humphrey SF | :59.77
Baker, Cozad | 1:00.08
Davies, O. Westside | 1:00.11
800
A: Miner, O. Marian | 2:17.41
B: Hirschfeld, York | 2:19.58
Rinn, Lincoln Southwest | 2:19.86
C: McNair, Chase County | 2:20.61
Blehm, Lincoln Southwest | 2:20.64
Tanquary, Sidney | 2:20.93
Charlesworth, Papillion-LV South | 2:21.50
DeLeon, Papillion-LV South | 2:21.72
Schwartz, Lincoln Southwest | 2:22.27
Prince, Elkhorn South | 2:22.43
Dillon, Fremont | 2:22.79
Other class leaders
D: Meier, Overton | 2:31.02
1,600
A: Crews, Papillion-LV South | 5:02.04
Miner, O. Marian | 5:05.73
E. Dahl, Fremont | 5:08.24
B: Hirschfeld, York | 5:11.02
Godwin, Kearney | 5:11.10
Bracker, Fremont | 5:17.07
Portwine, York | 5:18.35
Schwartz, Lincoln Southwest | 5:19.08
M. Dahl, Fremont | 5:19.31
Sievers, Elkhorn South | 5:20.07
Other class leaders
C: Arens, Crofton | 5:29.68
D: Papik, Exeter-Milligan | 5:45.7
3,200
A: Miner, O. Marian | 10:56.99
Crews, Papillion-LV South | 10:59.85
Godwin, Kearney | 11:02.21
E. Dahl, Fremont | 11:19.71
Oestmann, O. Westside | 11:22.22
Hartnett, Millard West | 11:24.43
M. Dahl, Fremont | 11:31.09
C: Arens, Crofton | 11:32.24
B: Stuckey, York | 11:40.71
White, O. Westside | 11:42.10
Other class leaders
D: Coble, Mullen | 12:25.64
100 high hurdles
B: Gubbels, Arlington | :14.69
A: Vedral, Lincoln Pius X | :15.02
Adams, Millard West | :15.11
Rowe, Lincoln Southwest | :15.18
Campos, Lincoln Pius X | :15.18
C: Rodencal, Lincoln Lutheran | :15.23
Garrett, Columbus | :15.35
Lauenstein, Waverly | :15.40
Songster, Lincoln Northeast | :15.45
Zohner, Battle Creek | :15.54
Other class leaders
D: Richardson, Sterling | :15.71
300 low hurdles
B: Lauenstein, Waverly | :45.60
A: Rowe, Lincoln Southwest | :46.30
Campos, Lincoln Pius X | :46.37
Gubbels, Arlington | :46.50
C: Rodencal, Lincoln Lutheran | :46.82
Adams, Millard West | :46.90
Mustard, Columbus Scotus | :47.44
D: Bailey, Ansley-Litchfield | :47.47
Zohner, Battle Creek | :47.72
400 relay
A: Lincoln High | :48.93
Millard West | :49.46
Lincoln Southeast | :49.87
B: Blair | :49.94
Fremont | :49.98
Papillion-LV South | :50.10
Lincoln Southwest | :50.34
Northwest | :50.39
O’Neill | :59.84
Ogallala | :50.89
Other class leaders
C: David City | :51.16
C: Clarkson/Leigh | :51.16
D: Wynot | :52.01
1,600 relay
B: Waverly | 4:05.65
Elkhorn North | 4:06.85
A: Fremont | 4:07.66
Cozad | 4:07.78
Elkhorn South | 4:09.18
Lincoln Southwest | 4:09.95
Millard North | 4:10.70
Kearney Catholic | 4:10.86
Lincoln North Star | 4:12.08
Lincoln Pius X | 4:12.90
Other class leaders
C: Chase County | 4:13.53
D: Anselmo-Merna | 4:17.44
3,200 relay
A: Fremont | 9:32.21
Papillion-LV South | 9:52.54
Lincoln Southwest | 9:55.98
Lincoln East | 9:58.80
B: York | 10:01.29
Elkhorn | 10:03.44
Millard West | 10:04.07
C: Hastings SC | 10:04.79
Elkhorn South | 10:07.22
Boone Central | 10:08.35
Other class leaders
D: McCool Junction | 10:37.6
High jump
A: Sis, Papillion-La Vista | 5-8
B: Lauenstein, Waverly | 5-7
C: Wiebelhaus, North Central | 5-7
Moss, Syracuse | 5-6
Gubbels, Arlington | 5-6
Bailey, Chadron | 5-6
Martinez, O. Central | 5-5
Haarberg, Kearney Cath. | 5-5
Leeling, Sidney | 5-5
Coggins, Ogallala | 5-4
Harsh, Scottsbluff | 5-4
Glaser, Papillion-La Vista | 5-4
McNair, Chase County | 5-4
Freiberg, S. Sioux City | 5-4
Other class leaders
D: Blum, O. Christian | 5-2
Long jump
B: Kate Langford, Bennington | 18-7¾
A: N’Da, Bellevue East | 18-6
Davies, O. Westside | 18-5½
Adams, Millard West | 18-5¼
C: Renee Brummels, Battle Creek | 18-4
Harsh, Scottsbluff | 18-2½
Mueller, Raymond Central | 18-2
Millard, Millard West | 18-2
Holl, Millard West | 18-2
Carr, Tri Co. Northeast | 18-1½
Other class leaders
D: Gonsior, Fullerton | 16-8
Triple jump
A: Kaasch, Millard South | 38-3½
C: Brummels, Battle Creek | 37-6
Thiyang, Papillion-LV South | 37-2¾
B: Thomas, Elkhorn | 37-2
Thichiot, O. Central | 37-1¼
Purdy, North Platte | 36-7¾
Laing, Millard South | 36-7
Marks, O. Northwest | 36-6½
Mueller, Raymond Central | 36-0
Young, O’Neill | 35-11
Other class leaders
D: Richardson, Sterling | 35-6
Pole vault
A: Vedral, Lincoln Pius X | 11-9
D: Schemper, Loomis | 11-8
B: Driewer, York | 10-9
Brummond, Norfolk | 10-6
C: Zohner, Battle Creek | 10-6
C: Knapp, Elm Creek | 10-6
Knust, Aurora | 10-3
Wagner, Central City | 10-3
Rerucha, Grand Island CC | 10-3
Medina, Holdrege | 10-3
Shot put
C: Languis, Ponca | 44-5½
Fennessy, Norfolk Cath. | 43-1
B: Guenther, Platteview | 42-7¾
Sylvester, Sidney | 42-5
Stieb, Arcadia-LC | 42-2½
Burbach, Norris | 41-5½
Caspersen, Northwest | 41-5
A: Beachler, Millard North | 41-2
Novacek, Kearney | 40-10½
Mitchell, Nebraska City | 40-9
Other class leaders
D: Yelkin, Franklin | 38-6¾
Discus
C: Meyer, Superior | 140-2
B: Baker, Blair | 134-3
Stieb, Arcadia-LC | 134-3
Fennessy, Norfolk Cath. | 134-0
Sylvester, Sidney | 132-11
D: Stout, Scribner-Snyder | 132-5
Halladay, North Bend Central | 130-2
Piper, Norfolk Cath. | 131-5
Halladay, N. Bend Central | 130-2
A: Barrientos, Grand Island | 128-9
Lindgren, Wahoo | 128-3