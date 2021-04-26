 Skip to main content
Girls track and field charts, 4/26
agate

Girls track and field charts, 4/26

Here's a look at the latest state leaders heading into the final week of April.

(Class leaders noted)

100

A: DeFrand, Lincoln High | :11.67

Davies, O. Westside | :12.15

Dilsaver, Lincoln Southwest | :12.23

Hekl, Lincoln High | :12.28

Johnson, O. Burke | :12.33

B: Aitken, Cozad | :12.38

Dirks, Lincoln Southwest | :12.42

Davis, O. Central | :12.49

Gleason, Fremont | :12.50

C: Loseke, Clarkson/Leigh | :12.50

Other class leaders

D: Ostrand, Pender | :12.61

200

A: DeFrand, Lincoln High | :24.36

Norblade, Papillion-LV South | :25.31

Dilsaver, Lincoln Southwest | :25.40

Davies, O. Westside | :25.71

Harris, O. Marian | :25.78

Dirks, Lincoln Southwest | :25.87

Millard, Millard West | :25.90

B: Mahoney, Beatrice | :25.94

Bredthauer, Norris | :26.03

Wilkinson, McCook | :26.14

Other class leaders

D: Eisenhauer, Bloomfield | :26.24

C: Svoboda, Wisner-Pilger | :26.39

400

A: Harris, O. Marian | :57.68

Dilsaver, Lincoln Southwest | :58.23

Dillon, Fremont | :58.24

C: McNail, Chase County | : 58.40

B: Lierman, Fairbury | :59.14

Wilkinson, McCook | :59.37

Millard, Millard West | :59.74

D: Weidner, Humphrey SF | :59.77

Baker, Cozad | 1:00.08

Davies, O. Westside | 1:00.11

800

A: Miner, O. Marian | 2:17.41

B: Hirschfeld, York | 2:19.58

Rinn, Lincoln Southwest | 2:19.86

C: McNair, Chase County | 2:20.61

Blehm, Lincoln Southwest | 2:20.64

Tanquary, Sidney | 2:20.93

Charlesworth, Papillion-LV South | 2:21.50

DeLeon, Papillion-LV South | 2:21.72

Schwartz, Lincoln Southwest | 2:22.27

Prince, Elkhorn South | 2:22.43

Dillon, Fremont | 2:22.79

Other class leaders

D: Meier, Overton | 2:31.02

1,600

A: Crews, Papillion-LV South | 5:02.04

Miner, O. Marian | 5:05.73

E. Dahl, Fremont | 5:08.24

B: Hirschfeld, York | 5:11.02

Godwin, Kearney | 5:11.10

Bracker, Fremont | 5:17.07

Portwine, York | 5:18.35

Schwartz, Lincoln Southwest | 5:19.08

M. Dahl, Fremont | 5:19.31

Sievers, Elkhorn South | 5:20.07

Other class leaders

C: Arens, Crofton | 5:29.68

D: Papik, Exeter-Milligan | 5:45.7

3,200

A: Miner, O. Marian | 10:56.99

Crews, Papillion-LV South | 10:59.85

Godwin, Kearney | 11:02.21

E. Dahl, Fremont | 11:19.71

Oestmann, O. Westside | 11:22.22

Hartnett, Millard West | 11:24.43

M. Dahl, Fremont | 11:31.09

C: Arens, Crofton | 11:32.24

B: Stuckey, York | 11:40.71

White, O. Westside | 11:42.10

Other class leaders

D: Coble, Mullen | 12:25.64

100 high hurdles

B: Gubbels, Arlington | :14.69

A: Vedral, Lincoln Pius X | :15.02

Adams, Millard West | :15.11

Rowe, Lincoln Southwest | :15.18

Campos, Lincoln Pius X | :15.18

C: Rodencal, Lincoln Lutheran | :15.23

Garrett, Columbus | :15.35

Lauenstein, Waverly | :15.40

Songster, Lincoln Northeast | :15.45

Zohner, Battle Creek | :15.54

Other class leaders

D: Richardson, Sterling | :15.71

300 low hurdles

B: Lauenstein, Waverly | :45.60

A: Rowe, Lincoln Southwest | :46.30

Campos, Lincoln Pius X | :46.37

Gubbels, Arlington | :46.50

C: Rodencal, Lincoln Lutheran | :46.82

Adams, Millard West | :46.90

Mustard, Columbus Scotus | :47.44

D: Bailey, Ansley-Litchfield | :47.47

Zohner, Battle Creek | :47.72

400 relay

A: Lincoln High | :48.93

Millard West | :49.46

Lincoln Southeast | :49.87

B: Blair | :49.94

Fremont | :49.98

Papillion-LV South | :50.10

Lincoln Southwest | :50.34

Northwest | :50.39

O’Neill | :59.84

Ogallala | :50.89

Other class leaders

C: David City | :51.16

C: Clarkson/Leigh | :51.16

D: Wynot | :52.01

1,600 relay

B: Waverly | 4:05.65

Elkhorn North | 4:06.85

A: Fremont | 4:07.66

Cozad | 4:07.78

Elkhorn South | 4:09.18

Lincoln Southwest | 4:09.95

Millard North | 4:10.70

Kearney Catholic | 4:10.86

Lincoln North Star | 4:12.08

Lincoln Pius X | 4:12.90

Other class leaders

C: Chase County | 4:13.53

D: Anselmo-Merna | 4:17.44

3,200 relay

A: Fremont | 9:32.21

Papillion-LV South | 9:52.54

Lincoln Southwest | 9:55.98

Lincoln East | 9:58.80

B: York | 10:01.29

Elkhorn | 10:03.44

Millard West | 10:04.07

C: Hastings SC | 10:04.79

Elkhorn South | 10:07.22

Boone Central | 10:08.35

Other class leaders

D: McCool Junction | 10:37.6

High jump

A: Sis, Papillion-La Vista | 5-8

B: Lauenstein, Waverly | 5-7

C: Wiebelhaus, North Central | 5-7

Moss, Syracuse | 5-6

Gubbels, Arlington | 5-6

Bailey, Chadron | 5-6

Martinez, O. Central | 5-5

Haarberg, Kearney Cath. | 5-5

Leeling, Sidney | 5-5

Coggins, Ogallala | 5-4

Harsh, Scottsbluff | 5-4

Glaser, Papillion-La Vista | 5-4

McNair, Chase County | 5-4

Freiberg, S. Sioux City | 5-4

Other class leaders

D: Blum, O. Christian | 5-2

Long jump

B: Kate Langford, Bennington | 18-7¾

A: N’Da, Bellevue East | 18-6

Davies, O. Westside | 18-5½

Adams, Millard West | 18-5¼

C: Renee Brummels, Battle Creek | 18-4

Harsh, Scottsbluff | 18-2½

Mueller, Raymond Central | 18-2

Millard, Millard West | 18-2

Holl, Millard West | 18-2

Carr, Tri Co. Northeast | 18-1½

Other class leaders

D: Gonsior, Fullerton | 16-8

Triple jump

A: Kaasch, Millard South | 38-3½

C: Brummels, Battle Creek | 37-6

Thiyang, Papillion-LV South | 37-2¾

B: Thomas, Elkhorn | 37-2

Thichiot, O. Central | 37-1¼

Purdy, North Platte | 36-7¾

Laing, Millard South | 36-7

Marks, O. Northwest | 36-6½

Mueller, Raymond Central | 36-0

Young, O’Neill | 35-11

Other class leaders

D: Richardson, Sterling | 35-6

Pole vault

A: Vedral, Lincoln Pius X | 11-9

D: Schemper, Loomis | 11-8

B: Driewer, York | 10-9

Brummond, Norfolk | 10-6

C: Zohner, Battle Creek | 10-6

C: Knapp, Elm Creek | 10-6

Knust, Aurora | 10-3

Wagner, Central City | 10-3

Rerucha, Grand Island CC | 10-3

Medina, Holdrege | 10-3

Shot put

C: Languis, Ponca | 44-5½

Fennessy, Norfolk Cath. | 43-1

B: Guenther, Platteview | 42-7¾

Sylvester, Sidney | 42-5

Stieb, Arcadia-LC | 42-2½

Burbach, Norris | 41-5½

Caspersen, Northwest | 41-5

A: Beachler, Millard North | 41-2

Novacek, Kearney | 40-10½

Mitchell, Nebraska City | 40-9

Other class leaders

D: Yelkin, Franklin | 38-6¾

Discus

C: Meyer, Superior | 140-2

B: Baker, Blair | 134-3

Stieb, Arcadia-LC | 134-3

Fennessy, Norfolk Cath. | 134-0

Sylvester, Sidney | 132-11

D: Stout, Scribner-Snyder | 132-5

Halladay, North Bend Central | 130-2

Piper, Norfolk Cath. | 131-5

Halladay, N. Bend Central | 130-2

A: Barrientos, Grand Island | 128-9

Lindgren, Wahoo | 128-3

