Girls state track: Two-time defending A state champion Silver Hawks want three-peat for last year's seniors as well

Since Lincoln Southwest won its last Class A girls state track title in 2019, the Silver Hawks have had two different head coaches and the landscape surrounding their upcoming run for a third straight crown Wednesday and Thursday at Omaha Burke Stadium has changed significantly in two years.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic wiping out high school spring sports a year ago, Southwest never got a chance to go for its three-peat in 2020. And with Lindsey Blehm ('19 800 state champion), Abbie Squier (’19 shot put state champion) and Katie Thompson (’19 state runner-up in the long jump and 100) sidelined for their senior season last year, a Silver Hawk state championship this spring will be for them, as well.
Southwest won the 2019 state title by a wide margin, 106.6-59, over runner-up Papillion-La Vista South, and it appeared it would be more of the same in 2020.
“I feel really bad for last year’s seniors because we really liked the spot we were going to be in last year,” said senior Kate Dilsaver, the Class A 100- and 200-meter state champion two years ago as a sophomore. “We want to go out there and run as hard as we can because we’re getting this chance that they didn’t get last year.”
As opposed to two years ago, Dilsaver is an underdog in all three sprint races at state. Lincoln High junior Dajaz DeFrand has burst onto the scene and moved into fourth on the state’s all-time charts in both the 100 (11.67 seconds) and 200 (:24.36).
Dilsaver’s top 100 and 200 times this season are :12.21 and :25.36, respectively. Dilsaver, third in the 400 at state two years ago, is second on the charts this spring in that event with a :57.12, behind 2019 state champion Lauren Harris of Omaha Marian, who has run :56.86.
“I just want to run as well as I can and beat as many people as I can because I care more about the team race,” said Dilsaver, a Fort Hays State basketball recruit. “It’s much faster than it was two years ago. There’s a lot of fast girls, and I’m just excited to get another chance to run against them.”
Southwest junior Brianna Rinn gave notice to the rest of her 800 competition at state with a 2:13.07 at districts, a PR time which landed her sixth on the all-time charts in that event. She’s also in the mix in the 1,600 with a season-best 5:15.43, which is fifth in Class A.
The 1,600 field includes the two-time state champion, Lincoln East senior Jenna Muma, as well as the top four in the A charts — seniors Kaylie Crews of Papillion-La Vista South and Hannah Godwin of Kearney, Fremont junior Elli Dahl and Omaha Marian freshman Stella Miner, last fall’s state cross country champion.
Rinn has her sights set on going 2:10 at state, a time that would move her into the top three on the all-time charts heading into her senior year.
“I’m definitely looking to run faster at state, and I think the increased competition will help that a lot,” Rinn said. “The sky’s the limit on just how fast I can go.”
Every event that’s a strength for the Silver Hawks is also hotly contested, with numerous gold medal contenders. Junior Jaida Rowe faces that scenario in the hurdle events, where she’s tied for third in the A charts in the 100 highs (:15.02) and sits second in the 300 lows (:46.06).
That’s why no one seems to have a clear pre-meet advantage to the championship hardware between Southwest, Fremont, Millard West, Papillion-La Vista South, Kearney and Lincoln Pius X.
“It’s tight, we have to do our best. There’s no room for error,” Southwest coach Kevin Schrad said. “We’ve talked about all year how we’re trying to peak at this time of the season. If we run our best times and somebody else does better, then good for them. But they’re going to have to be pretty good.”
