Girls state track: Two-time defending A state champion Silver Hawks want three-peat for last year's seniors as well

Since Lincoln Southwest won its last Class A girls state track title in 2019, the Silver Hawks have had two different head coaches and the landscape surrounding their upcoming run for a third straight crown Wednesday and Thursday at Omaha Burke Stadium has changed significantly in two years.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic wiping out high school spring sports a year ago, Southwest never got a chance to go for its three-peat in 2020. And with Lindsey Blehm ('19 800 state champion), Abbie Squier (’19 shot put state champion) and Katie Thompson (’19 state runner-up in the long jump and 100) sidelined for their senior season last year, a Silver Hawk state championship this spring will be for them, as well.

Southwest won the 2019 state title by a wide margin, 106.6-59, over runner-up Papillion-La Vista South, and it appeared it would be more of the same in 2020.

“I feel really bad for last year’s seniors because we really liked the spot we were going to be in last year,” said senior Kate Dilsaver, the Class A 100- and 200-meter state champion two years ago as a sophomore. “We want to go out there and run as hard as we can because we’re getting this chance that they didn’t get last year.”