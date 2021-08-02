Geneva native Maggie Malone advances to women's javelin final at Olympics

Geneva native Maggie Malone moved a step closer to the medal stand with a strong opening round in the women's javelin at the Tokyo Olympics.

Malone's second launch traveled 63.07 meters (about 207 feet), which placed her second overall after Tuesday's qualifying in Tokyo.

Poland's Maria Andrejczyk had the top qualifying mark (65.24 meters or 214 feet). The top 12 advanced to Friday's finals, which will take place at 6:50 a.m. (Central time).

Malone, a Fillmore Central graduate, was the only American to advance to the finals. She entered the Olympics ranked 12th in the world.

Tuesday's performance continued a big summer for Malone. She set a U.S. Track and Field Trials record with a throw of 208 feet, 4 inches in June. She popped for an American-record mark of 221-1 at the American JavFest a couple weeks later in East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania.

Malone, who competed at Nebraska and later Texas A&M, is making her second Olympics appearance. She placed 25th in Rio in 2016 with a throw of 56.47 meters (185-3).

