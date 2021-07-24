From small-town Nebraska to Tokyo, Maggie Malone has chance at American history at Olympics

Malone once again placed first at the Olympic Trials, and she recently set an American record with a throw of 67.4 meters. She was set to arrive in Japan on Sunday, over a week before women’s javelin competition begins on Aug. 3.

There will certainly be plenty of eyeballs on javelin in Geneva and in Texas, where custom shirts are on their way for Malone’s most hard-core supporters, who also have a watch party in the works.

“She has a way of bringing people together, and this is just one of those ways,” Audrey Malone said.

Malone’s goal for the Olympics is to become the first American woman to make it to the javelin finals, with thoughts of a medal only coming when a finals appearance is secured. If Malone were to reach the final podium, it’s safe to say she might think about her parents, who encouraged her athletic journey and never put too much pressure on her.

She might think about her boyfriend, Sam Hardin, who helped coach her leading up the Olympics, and of all the former coaches who meant so much. And last of all, Malone might think back to the days of simply playing sports with Audrey, and a time where she likely would have never imagined all she would accomplish in the future.

But it all started there, at the Malone family home in Geneva.

“I’m so thankful to have grown up in Nebraska and in Geneva, and I’m so thankful for the way I was raised and the people that I got to be around because I think I’m better for it,” Malone said. “To know I have all these prayer warriors in Nebraska who are committed to praying for me and encouraging me along this journey means everything to me. People don’t get that when they live in huge towns or cities.”

