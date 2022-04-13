From freshman spill to a school-record splash, Southwest's Jaida Rowe has come a long way as a hurdler

Jaida Rowe ran the 100-meter hurdles about four times as a freshman.

There may have been a fifth, but after falling during the 100s at the Kearney Invitational, Lincoln Southwest assistant coach Alex Isrealson told Rowe that, yeah, maybe that was enough high hurdles for one season.

Three years later, Rowe was back at the Kearney Invitational, this time setting a school record and shooting up the season and all-time charts.

"I looked up (at the stadium screen) and saw the 14.28 and I said out loud, 'That's kind of fast,'" Rowe recalls.

Fast? You could say that.

Rowe's time was the fourth-fastest in state history and it offered a 14.28-second glimpse of just how far the Silver Hawk senior has come as a hurdler.

More impressive, Rowe's school record came with a program that has produced elite hurdlers like Joslyn Soucie (sixth on the all-time 100 charts) and Caelyn Christiancy (seventh).

Rowe gravitated toward the hurdles in middle school, but she was much more comfortable running the 300 lows. She stood at about 5-foot-3 or 5-4 as a freshman, so that made running the 100s a challenge.

But Rowe hit a growth spurt — she's 5-7 now — and she continued to put in the work. She credits her improvement to the many coaches — Isrealson at Southwest and Raymonn Adams at Olympus Track Club are two of them — that have tutored her.

After finishing in second place in the 100s and fifth in the 300s at last year's state meet, Rowe immediately began working on a seven-step first-hurdle approach, instead of eight, in her training for the 100s.

"I've been seven-stepping to the hurdle and I think that really helps me, because my weak point last year was definitely the beginning of my race," Rowe said. "It took me a while to get to full speed."

That hasn't been the case this year as Rowe is one of the state's top hurdlers, and there are many of them, including two in the Capital City in Lincoln Pius X's Kate Campos and Lincoln Lutheran's Adrianna Rodencal.

Rowe trained with both at The TrackVille in Lincoln over the winter. Campos, the returning 300 hurdles state champ, was someone Rowe could turn to in learning more about the 300s.

"I think it was really helpful to be able to train with her, to hear the critiques that she had, but also the stuff she was doing really good so I could learn from that," said Rowe, who will run track at Hastings College.

Rowe played a lot of sports growing up, but she considered herself a "soccer girl." And yes, she was one of the fastest on the pitch.

But maybe she wasn't as athletic as she thought, Rowe later added, so her interest in track grew.

Truth be told, Rowe is very athletic, Southwest coach Kevin Schrad says.

Rowe focuses on the hurdles, but she can contribute in the 4x100 relay and run the sprints. Just this season she added the triple jump and recorded a leap of 35 feet, 10 inches, which ranks 11th in the state and seventh in Class A.

Rowe ran a :12.48 in the 100 in Kearney, which currently ranks fourth in the state, and the :47.54 she ran in the 300s at the LPS Open ranks third.

"We would like to even throw her into a 200 now and again and see what she could do in the 200, and again go back and see where she could help us at district and state time and where she could get some points for us," Schrad said.

Rowe wants to take aim at a state title in the 100 hurdles, but more importantly to the senior is a chance to lead the team to a state championship. Asked about what she wants to get out of the next few meets, Rowe didn't rattle off individual times, but excitement to see how the Silver Hawks stack up against defending state champion Fremont at Friday's Fremont Invitational.

"I kind of just want to get the team as a whole in their events and kind of see what their strongest points are and where our weaknesses are and where we need to try to build up some points," Rowe said.

For Rowe, if that means running the 100 or 200 or hitting the sand, she'll do it.

"That's what we preach," Schrad said. "We really work hard talking to our kids about … yeah, track is an individual sport, but we really focus on the team and we're looking for people who are willing to do whatever they can for the team, and our kids have really bought into that.

"Jaida is a role model for our younger kids."

