Final boys track and field leaders, 5/23

Here's a look at the top performers from around the state.
See an athlete missing that should be on the charts? Send information to sports@journalstar.com.
100
A: Lloyd, Omaha Central, :10.43
Coleman, Lincoln East, :10.46
Genatone, North Platte, :10.50
Jones, Creighton Prep, :10.56
C: Ko. McIntyre, Archbishop Bergan, :10.60
Gillogly, Creighton Prep, :10.62
B: Baessler, Blair, :10.69
Miles, Lincoln East, :10.77
Richardson, Bellevue West, :10.77
Schere, Waverly, :10.77
Other leaders
People are also reading…
D: Miller, Brady, :10.84
200
A: Coleman, Lincoln East, :21.31
Lloyd, Omaha Central, :21.32
Gillogly, Creighton Prep, :21.33
Knox, Omaha North, :21.61
W. Okafor, Omaha Westside, :21.72
Moore, Fremont, :21.76
B: Van Cleave, Columbus Lakeview, :21.80
C: McIntyre, Archbishop Bergan, :21.89
Richardson, Bellevue West, :21.97
Miles, Lincoln East, :21.98
Other leaders
D: Miller, Brady, :22.34
400
B: Deer, Sidney, :49.18
Wells, St. Paul, :49.26
D: Zelasney, Osceola, :49.31
A: Baker, Fremont, :49.48
Birkby, St. Paul, :49.50
Knox, Omaha North, :49.66
Mulder, Columbus, :49.84
Stewart, Platteview, :49.93
Miles, Lincoln East, :49.98
Lanphier, Creighton Prep, :49.99
Other leaders
C: Johnson, Grand Island CC, :50.09
800
A: Hinrichs, Elkhorn South, 1:52.32
Taylor, Fremont, 1:54.17
B: Murray, Waverly, 1:54.36
Cooper, Norris, 1:54.52
Greisen, Lincoln Pius X, 1:54.45
Baker, Fremont, 1:54.45
Witte, Millard West, 1:55.22
Miller, Fremont, 1:55.65
C: Alberts, Grand Island CC, 1:55.83
Emsick Omaha Burke, 1:55.96
Other leaders
D: Johnson, Axtell, 2:01.89
1,600
A: Hinrichs, Elkhorn South, 4:10:35
Taylor, Fremont, 4:18.32
Waters, Fremont, 4:18.73
Erdkamp, Gretna, 4:19.45
C: Noecker, Hartington CC, 4:19.61
Witte, Millard West, 4:20.38
Wasserman, Lincoln North Star, 4:21.60
Kircher, Millard West, 4:22.17
Ochoa, Norfolk, 4:22.44
Haith, Millard West, 4:22.49
Other leaders
B: Bonifas, Adams Central, 4:25.32
D: Miles, North Platte St. Pat's, 4:40.66
3,200
A: Hinrichs, Elkhorn South, 8:57.80
C: Noecker, Hartington CC, 9:11.07
Waters, Fremont, 9:21.34
Wasserman, Lincoln North Star, 9:23.26
Erdkamp, Gretna, 9:24.33
Kirchner, Millard West, 9:27.04
Myers, Lincoln Southwest, 9:27.82
Ochoa, Norfolk, 9:28.11
Johnson, Elkhorn South, 9:28.67
Marshall, Millard West, 9:28.93
Other leaders
B: Salazar-Molina, Lexington, 9:36.81
D: Kuncl, Mullen, 10:06.87
110 hurdles
A: N'Dugwa, Kearney, :14.28
B: Provance, Chadron, :14.44
Smith, Gretna, :14.50
Leuty, Lincoln High, :14.52
Carroll, Central City, :14.53
D: Berger, Riverside, :14.63
C: Puppe, Laurel-C-C, :14.66
Bauman, Lincoln East, :14.69
Fries, Minden, :14.71
Roberts: Boone Central, :14.72
300 hurdles
B: Roberts, Boone Central, :38.17
C: Ruskamp, Wisner-Pilger, :39.10
A: Brown, Omaha Central, :39.17
Mattern, Lincoln Pius X, :39.28
Fries, Minden, :39.31
Bauman, Lincoln East, :39.39
Archer, Omaha Skutt, :39.44
Young, Omaha Central, :39.52
Swallow, Chadron, :39.57
Swartz, Bishop Neumann, :39.98
Other leaders
D: Moore, Mullen, :40.56
4x100 relay
A: Bellevue West, :41.69
North Platte, :42.10
Millard North, :42.49
Creighton Prep, :42.60
Lincoln East, :42.63
Lincoln Southwest, :42.68
Kearney, :42.71
Omaha Westside, :42.79
B: Waverly, :42.84
Gretna, :43.03
Other leaders
C: Archbishop Bergan, :43.30
D: North Platte St. Pats, :43.37
4x400 relay
B: Waverly, 3:22.51
A: Fremont, 3:22.68
Creighton Prep, 3:23.91
Millard West, 3:23.98
Norris, 3:24.10
Omaha Central, 3:24.56
Millard North, 3:24.85
Platteview, 3:26.67
Lincoln Pius X, 3:27.11
Wahoo, 3:27.32
Other leaders
C: Boone Central, 3:27.50
D: Osceola, 3:29.05
4x800 relay
A: Fremont, 7:42.42
Millard West, 7:56.69
B: Sidney, 7:56.63
Lincoln Pius X, 7:56.92
Lincoln North Star, 7:59.71
Millard North, 7:59.77
Omaha Skutt, 8:01.44
Lincoln East, 8:04.81
Papillion-La Vista South, 8:05.35
Blair, 8:07.02
Other leaders
C: Hartington CC, 8:22.40
D: Axtell, 8:30.27
Shot put
A: Cappos, Lincoln East, 62-8 3/4
B: Griffith, Aurora, 60-11
Davis, North Platte, 60-0 3/4
C: Baldwin, Sutton, 59-6 1/4
Rink, Lincoln Southwest, 58-5
Pieper, Norfolk Catholic, 57-8 1/2
Fredrick, Papillion-LV South, 57-7
Ballard, Boys Town, 57-2 1/4
D: Dimmitt, Sandhills Valley, 56-10 1/2
Brands, Oakland-Craig, 56-8 1/2
Discus
B: Griffith, Aurora, 186-3
A: Fredrick, Papillion-LV South, 185-6
Davis, North Platte, 182-8
Lavaley, Wahoo, 182-4
Cappos, Lincoln East, 181-4
Kieny, Creighton Prep, 181-4
C: Baldwin, Sutton, 179-0
Bullion, Omaha Central, 175-1 1/2
Nelson, Ainsworth, 175-0
Barrett, Millard North, 172-2
Other leaders
D: Richardson, Sterling, 167-7
High jump
C: Nelson, Ainsworth, 7-0
Biltoft, Sandy Creek, 6-10
Olson, Battle, Creek: 6-10
A: Kessler, Lincoln Pius X, 6-8
B: Samuelson, Adams Central, 6-8
Dickman, Sidney, 6-7
Hall, Bellevue West, 6-6
Otto, Raymond Central, 6-6
Tonje, Omaha Central, 6-6
Dowse, Sidney, 6-6
Other leaders
D: Myers, Shelton, 6-4
D: Girmus, Friend, 6-4
Pole vault
B: McDonald, McCook, 15-2
A: Sellon, Fremont, 15-0
Lampert, Creighton Prep, 15-0
Carlson, Aurora, 14-9
Lampert, Creighton Prep, 14-8
Price, Scottsbluff, 14-6
Oettinger, North Platte, 14-6
Knott, Seward, 14-2
C: Steinke, Grand Island CC, 14-3
Flodman, Lincoln East, 14-0
Petersen, Lincoln Southeast, 14-0
Watson, Kearney, 14-0
Ostermeyer, Crofton, 14-0
D: Kaps, Bertrand, 14-0
Long jump
A: Lloyd, Omaha Central, 24-6
B: Dugger, McCook, 23-5 3/4
C: Olson, Battle Creek, 23-1 1/4
Bynes, Chadron, 23-1 1/4
Grosserode, Lincoln Pius X, 23-1
Tonje, Omaha Central, 22-8
Witulski, Beatrice, 22-8
Mostek, Bennington, 22-7
D: Hammer, Creighton, 22-5 3/4
Lee, Lourdes CC, 22-5 1/4
Bauer, Norfolk, 22-5
Triple jump
A: Lloyd, Omaha Central, 50-3 1/2
Grosserode, Pius X, 49-0 1/2
B: Bynes, Chadron, 47-5 3/4
Staehr, Aurora, 47-5
Dugger, McCook, 46-6
Coleman, Lincoln East, 46-4 1/2
Fraker, McCook, 46-2 3/4
D: Berger, Riverside, 45-11
Messinger, McCook, 45-8
Gninefou, Omaha Skutt, 45-6 3/4
Other leaders
C: Lee, Lourdes CC, 45-1