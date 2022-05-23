 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Final boys track and field leaders, 5/23

  • Updated
  • 0

Here's a look at the top performers from around the state.

See an athlete missing that should be on the charts? Send information to sports@journalstar.com.

100

A: Lloyd, Omaha Central, :10.43

Coleman, Lincoln East, :10.46

Genatone, North Platte, :10.50

Jones, Creighton Prep, :10.56

C: Ko. McIntyre, Archbishop Bergan, :10.60

Gillogly, Creighton Prep, :10.62

B: Baessler, Blair, :10.69

Miles, Lincoln East, :10.77

Richardson, Bellevue West, :10.77

Schere, Waverly, :10.77

Other leaders

D: Miller, Brady, :10.84

200

A: Coleman, Lincoln East, :21.31

Lloyd, Omaha Central, :21.32

Gillogly, Creighton Prep, :21.33

Knox, Omaha North, :21.61

W. Okafor, Omaha Westside, :21.72

Moore, Fremont, :21.76

B: Van Cleave, Columbus Lakeview, :21.80

C: McIntyre, Archbishop Bergan, :21.89

Richardson, Bellevue West, :21.97

Miles, Lincoln East, :21.98

Other leaders

D: Miller, Brady, :22.34

400

B: Deer, Sidney, :49.18

Wells, St. Paul, :49.26

D: Zelasney, Osceola, :49.31

A: Baker, Fremont, :49.48

Birkby, St. Paul, :49.50

Knox, Omaha North, :49.66

Mulder, Columbus, :49.84

Stewart, Platteview, :49.93

Miles, Lincoln East, :49.98

Lanphier, Creighton Prep, :49.99

Other leaders

C: Johnson, Grand Island CC, :50.09

800

A: Hinrichs, Elkhorn South, 1:52.32

Taylor, Fremont, 1:54.17

B: Murray, Waverly, 1:54.36

Cooper, Norris, 1:54.52

Greisen, Lincoln Pius X, 1:54.45

Baker, Fremont, 1:54.45

Witte, Millard West, 1:55.22

Miller, Fremont, 1:55.65

C: Alberts, Grand Island CC, 1:55.83

Emsick Omaha Burke, 1:55.96

Other leaders

D: Johnson, Axtell, 2:01.89

1,600

A: Hinrichs, Elkhorn South, 4:10:35

Taylor, Fremont, 4:18.32

Waters, Fremont, 4:18.73

Erdkamp, Gretna, 4:19.45

C: Noecker, Hartington CC, 4:19.61

Witte, Millard West, 4:20.38

Wasserman, Lincoln North Star, 4:21.60

Kircher, Millard West, 4:22.17

Ochoa, Norfolk, 4:22.44

Haith, Millard West, 4:22.49

Other leaders

B: Bonifas, Adams Central, 4:25.32

D: Miles, North Platte St. Pat's, 4:40.66

3,200

A: Hinrichs, Elkhorn South, 8:57.80

C: Noecker, Hartington CC, 9:11.07

Waters, Fremont, 9:21.34

Wasserman, Lincoln North Star, 9:23.26

Erdkamp, Gretna, 9:24.33

Kirchner, Millard West, 9:27.04

Myers, Lincoln Southwest, 9:27.82

Ochoa, Norfolk, 9:28.11

Johnson, Elkhorn South, 9:28.67

Marshall, Millard West, 9:28.93

Other leaders

B: Salazar-Molina, Lexington, 9:36.81

D: Kuncl, Mullen, 10:06.87

110 hurdles

A: N'Dugwa, Kearney, :14.28

B: Provance, Chadron, :14.44

Smith, Gretna, :14.50

Leuty, Lincoln High, :14.52

Carroll, Central City, :14.53

D: Berger, Riverside, :14.63

C: Puppe, Laurel-C-C, :14.66

Bauman, Lincoln East, :14.69

Fries, Minden, :14.71

Roberts: Boone Central, :14.72

300 hurdles

B: Roberts, Boone Central, :38.17

C: Ruskamp, Wisner-Pilger, :39.10

A: Brown, Omaha Central, :39.17

Mattern, Lincoln Pius X, :39.28

Fries, Minden, :39.31

Bauman, Lincoln East, :39.39

Archer, Omaha Skutt, :39.44

Young, Omaha Central, :39.52

Swallow, Chadron, :39.57

Swartz, Bishop Neumann, :39.98

Other leaders

D: Moore, Mullen, :40.56

4x100 relay

A: Bellevue West, :41.69

North Platte, :42.10

Millard North, :42.49

Creighton Prep, :42.60

Lincoln East, :42.63

Lincoln Southwest, :42.68

Kearney, :42.71

Omaha Westside, :42.79

B: Waverly, :42.84

Gretna, :43.03

Other leaders

C: Archbishop Bergan, :43.30

D: North Platte St. Pats, :43.37

4x400 relay

B: Waverly, 3:22.51

A: Fremont, 3:22.68

Creighton Prep, 3:23.91

Millard West, 3:23.98

Norris, 3:24.10

Omaha Central, 3:24.56

Millard North, 3:24.85

Platteview, 3:26.67

Lincoln Pius X, 3:27.11

Wahoo, 3:27.32

Other leaders

C: Boone Central, 3:27.50

D: Osceola, 3:29.05

4x800 relay

A: Fremont, 7:42.42

Millard West, 7:56.69

B: Sidney, 7:56.63

Lincoln Pius X, 7:56.92

Lincoln North Star, 7:59.71

Millard North, 7:59.77

Omaha Skutt, 8:01.44

Lincoln East, 8:04.81

Papillion-La Vista South, 8:05.35

Blair, 8:07.02

Other leaders

C: Hartington CC, 8:22.40

D: Axtell, 8:30.27

Shot put

A: Cappos, Lincoln East, 62-8 3/4

B: Griffith, Aurora, 60-11

Davis, North Platte, 60-0 3/4

C: Baldwin, Sutton, 59-6 1/4

Rink, Lincoln Southwest, 58-5

Pieper, Norfolk Catholic, 57-8 1/2

Fredrick, Papillion-LV South, 57-7

Ballard, Boys Town, 57-2 1/4

D: Dimmitt, Sandhills Valley, 56-10 1/2

Brands, Oakland-Craig, 56-8 1/2

Discus

B: Griffith, Aurora, 186-3

A: Fredrick, Papillion-LV South, 185-6

Davis, North Platte, 182-8

Lavaley, Wahoo, 182-4

Cappos, Lincoln East, 181-4

Kieny, Creighton Prep, 181-4

C: Baldwin, Sutton, 179-0

Bullion, Omaha Central, 175-1 1/2

Nelson, Ainsworth, 175-0

Barrett, Millard North, 172-2

Other leaders

D: Richardson, Sterling, 167-7

High jump

C: Nelson, Ainsworth, 7-0

Biltoft, Sandy Creek, 6-10

Olson, Battle, Creek: 6-10

A: Kessler, Lincoln Pius X, 6-8

B: Samuelson, Adams Central, 6-8

Dickman, Sidney, 6-7

Hall, Bellevue West, 6-6

Otto, Raymond Central, 6-6

Tonje, Omaha Central, 6-6

Dowse, Sidney, 6-6

Other leaders

D: Myers, Shelton, 6-4

D: Girmus, Friend, 6-4

Pole vault

B: McDonald, McCook, 15-2

A: Sellon, Fremont, 15-0

Lampert, Creighton Prep, 15-0

Carlson, Aurora, 14-9

Lampert, Creighton Prep, 14-8

Price, Scottsbluff, 14-6

Oettinger, North Platte, 14-6

Knott, Seward, 14-2

C: Steinke, Grand Island CC, 14-3

Flodman, Lincoln East, 14-0

Petersen, Lincoln Southeast, 14-0

Watson, Kearney, 14-0

Ostermeyer, Crofton, 14-0

D: Kaps, Bertrand, 14-0

Long jump

A: Lloyd, Omaha Central, 24-6

B: Dugger, McCook, 23-5 3/4

C: Olson, Battle Creek, 23-1 1/4

Bynes, Chadron, 23-1 1/4

Grosserode, Lincoln Pius X, 23-1

Tonje, Omaha Central, 22-8

Witulski, Beatrice, 22-8

Mostek, Bennington, 22-7

D: Hammer, Creighton, 22-5 3/4

Lee, Lourdes CC, 22-5 1/4

Bauer, Norfolk, 22-5

Triple jump

A: Lloyd, Omaha Central, 50-3 1/2

Grosserode, Pius X, 49-0 1/2

B: Bynes, Chadron, 47-5 3/4

Staehr, Aurora, 47-5

Dugger, McCook, 46-6

Coleman, Lincoln East, 46-4 1/2

Fraker, McCook, 46-2 3/4

D: Berger, Riverside, 45-11

Messinger, McCook, 45-8

Gninefou, Omaha Skutt, 45-6 3/4

Other leaders

C: Lee, Lourdes CC, 45-1

High school track and field logo 2014

 

