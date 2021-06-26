Fillmore Central grad punches her ticket to Tokyo Olympics with winning javelin throw

Husker Extra Podcast: Talkin' Dylan Raiola and Dalano Banton as a busy June for the Huskers rolls on
Nebraska will again be represented on one of the Olympics' biggest stages.
Maggie Malone, a Fillmore Central graduate, secured her second Olympic bid by winning the women's javelin at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials on Saturday in Eugene, Oregon.
Malone, who competed collegiately at Nebraska and later Texas A&M, set a meet record with a throw of 208 feet, 4 inches at Oregon's Hayward Field. She was on the 2016 Olympic team and finished 25th in the event.
Kara Winger made her fourth Olympic team with a throw of 201-8. Avione Allgood-Whetstone finished third at 193-4 but she does not have the Olympic standard.
Malone set an American record in javelin earlier this year with a throw of 219-3. In 2016 she became the first javelin thrower to win a national title and the Olympic trials in the same year.
A pair of throwers with Husker ties also competed in the javelin on Saturday.
Ex-Husker Chantae McMillan was eighth with a throw of 168-6. Maddie Harris, who won a Big Ten championship during her redshirt freshman season, was ninth (167-10).
Nebraska's Mayson Conner, a York graduate, will compete in the men's high jump finals on Sunday.
Malone will not be the only athlete with Nebraska ties representing USA track in Tokyo.
Emily Sisson won the 10,000 meters in a race that was moved to earlier in the day to avoid the extreme heat.
Sisson ran for Omaha Marian as a freshman in 2007 and for Millard North in 2008 before finishing her final two years of high school in her native state of Missouri.
Wearing sunglasses, Sisson pushed the pace early and no one could keep up as she finished in a trials-record time of 31 minutes, 3.82 seconds.
Sisson is headed to the Tokyo Games after not qualifying during the marathon trials in February 2020 on a cool day in Atlanta.
Gabby Thomas held off a field that included Allyson Felix with a blazing fast time to win the women’s 200 meters at the U.S. Olympic track and field trials.
Thomas finished in a trials-record time of 21.61 seconds to earn a spot at the Tokyo Games. Joining her will be runner-up Jenna Prandini and third-place finisher Anavia Battle.
Felix wound up fifth. The nine-time Olympic medalist has already made her fifth Olympics team courtesy of a second-place finish in the 400 meters.