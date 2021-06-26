Fillmore Central grad punches her ticket to Tokyo Olympics with winning javelin throw

Nebraska will again be represented on one of the Olympics' biggest stages.

Maggie Malone, a Fillmore Central graduate, secured her second Olympic bid by winning the women's javelin at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials on Saturday in Eugene, Oregon.

Malone, who competed collegiately at Nebraska and later Texas A&M, set a meet record with a throw of 208 feet, 4 inches at Oregon's Hayward Field. She was on the 2016 Olympic team and finished 25th in the event.

Kara Winger made her fourth Olympic team with a throw of 201-8. Avione Allgood-Whetstone finished third at 193-4 but she does not have the Olympic standard.

Malone set an American record in javelin earlier this year with a throw of 219-3. In 2016 she became the first javelin thrower to win a national title and the Olympic trials in the same year.

A pair of throwers with Husker ties also competed in the javelin on Saturday.

Ex-Husker Chantae McMillan was eighth with a throw of 168-6. Maddie Harris, who won a Big Ten championship during her redshirt freshman season, was ninth (167-10).

Nebraska's Mayson Conner, a York graduate, will compete in the men's high jump finals on Sunday.