Fillmore Central grad Maggie Malone, Huskers' Maddie Harris advance to javelin finals at US trials

Maggie Malone is making another run at the Olympics.

The Fillmore Central graduate heaved the javelin 195 feet, 7 inches on Friday at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials to finish first in qualifying in Eugene, Oregon.

Malone, who competed at Texas A&M and finished 25th at the Rio Games in 2016, was one of 12 throwers to advance to Saturday's 7:30 p.m. finals.

Malone hit 195-7 on her first and only attempt.

Maddie Harris, who just wrapped up her redshirt season at Nebraska, also advanced to Saturday's javelin finals with a throw of 169-4. She placed eighth in qualifying. Former Husker Chantae McMillan was ninth with a throw of 167-11.

Two other Huskers competed at the trials Friday.

York graduate Mayson Conner advance to Sunday's high jump finals with a ninth-place showing in qualifying. The All-American cleared 7-2¼. Sunday's finals are set for 3:30 p.m.

Crete graduate Luke Siedhoff placed 22nd in the men's 110-meter hurdles, finishing in 13.72 seconds. He placed fifth in his heat.

