Fillmore Central grad and javelin thrower Maggie Malone places 10th in Tokyo

Geneva native Maggie Malone placed 10th in the women's javelin throw at the Summer Olympics on Friday in Tokyo.

Malone, who had the second-best mark in qualifying, threw a final round-best 59.82 meters (196 feet, 4 inches) in the finals.

China's Liu Shiying won gold with a throw of 66.34 meters (about 217-7). Poland's Maria Andrejczyk took silver and Australia's Kelsey-Lee Barbar won bronze.

Malone, who began her college career at Nebraska before transferring to Texas A&M where she was a national champion, entered the Olympics ranked 12th in the world. She set an American record in June with a throw of 67.39 meters at the American JavFest in Pennsylvania.

The Fillmore Central graduate was making her second appearance in the Olympics. She placed 25th in Rio in 2016.

Malone reached the finals after throwing 63.07 meters earlier in the week.

