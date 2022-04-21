Feeling at home (and feeling fast), DeFrand, Leuty lead Lincoln High's charge at Harold Scott

Competing in some of the best weather conditions all season, Lincoln High had a couple of athletes take their performances to the next level.

Junior Javon Leuty placed first in the 110-meter hurdles at the Harold Scott Invitational on Thursday evening at Lincoln High in a personal-best 15 seconds, moving him to third place in Class A this season.

“I thought it was the best race of my whole career right there,” Leuty said. “It was a really, really good race.”

Leuty placed fifth in last year’s state championship in the 110 hurdles. He said he’s trying to close the gap, medal in that event again — and in a new event.

“I’m really hoping to get under 15 and medal at state again in the 110s,” Leuty said. “I’m doing 300 hurdles now, too, so I’m trying to medal at that, too.”

On the girls side, Florida State recruit Dajaz DeFrand ran her best time of the season in the 100 (:11.80), extending her lead atop the state’s leaderboard.

“I felt really loose,” DeFrand said. “I’m glad it was actually a good day and warm. I’m just feeling really glad about my finish.”

DeFrand also was a part of the Links' 4x100 relay team that placed first in :47.92, which is sixth on the all-time charts. She said she’s proud of how she and Leuty performed at their home meet.

“It’s amazing that we get to run at home, and we ran our best,” DeFrand said. “It puts a good light on our school.”

Lincoln East also had a couple of standout performers.

Malachi Coleman started his day with an offer to play football for Big Ten champion Michigan.

“It was a nice way to start my day,” Coleman said.

Coleman carried the good energy over to the track, winning the boys 100 in :10.88. He was two-tenths off his PR, but he said he’s just learning what to do.

“Still improving a lot,” Coleman said. “I didn’t come out of my blocks right, I’m not gonna lie. Just got in there, and I don’t really know what I’m doing, but I’ll figure it out. Had a lot of competition to the left and right of me, so it was a nice race."

The Spartans’ Dash Bauman ran a :40:41 in the 300 hurdles, moving him to first place in the Class A standings. The state’s leader before the meet, JP Mattern of Pius X, gave him all he could handle.

“I was being pushed by JP a lot," Bauman said. "He was just pushing me, and I tried to keep with him to get him at the end there."

Pius X’s Kate Campos ran a :43:76 in the girls 300 hurdles, moving her into sixth all-time. She also won the 100 hurdles.

Omaha Westside’s Stella Miner ran a 4:53:90 in the 1,600 run, moving her into fourth all-time. Elkhorn South's Jaci Sievers popped in the all-time charts in the 3,200. She won in 10:42.60, which ranks eighth all-time.

And after narrowly missing out on the boys 1,600 record last week, Elkhorn South’s Gabe Hinrichs viewed this meet as a "training block," and still ran a 4:13:17. Hinrichs, a Notre Dame running recruit, also won the 3,200.

Fremont swept the team titles.

