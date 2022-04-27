Fastest 200 run in state history won't count as official record, but Links' DeFrand dazzles anyway at LPS meet

Dajaz DeFrand is a household name around the state's high school track community, and she furthered her status at the LPS Championships on Wednesday at Beechner Athletic Complex.

DeFrand, a Lincoln High senior, crushed the all-class all-time girls 200-meter dash in the preliminaries with a time of 23.84 seconds. It will go down as the fastest 200 run in state history and DeFrand will sit atop the all-time charts in the event. However, it won't officially count as a state record because it was ruled to be wind aided.

Later inn the 200 finals, DeFrand ran a :24:04, which also would have been the state record if not for the wind. Even so, it was another display of DeFrand's top-level speed.

“It feels amazing,” DeFrand said. “I’m just glad I came out here and ran the 200 like I did without barely any practice. I just came out here to see what I could do and I’m proud of myself.”

DeFrand already owns the fastest electronically recorded 100-meter dash time in state history.

Yet the Florida State track and field recruit said she has higher goals.

“I’m just starting,” DeFrand said. “I can definitely improve more.”

DeFrand also was a part of the Links’ girls 400-meter relay team that owns the fastest time in the state and won the event at the LPS championship with a :48.98.

Also on that team was Lincoln High’s Neryah Hekl who won the 100 in :12.10, a new personal record.

Hekl said training with DeFrand helps tremendously.

“She’s really somebody that pushes me,” Hekl said. “She’s the fastest in the state, so a really good person to work with.”

Lincoln East’s Malachi Coleman also showed out at the meet.

Coleman ran the 100 dash in :10.53 and the 200 in :21:58, both times that lead all classes.

To make it even more impressive, Coleman had a couple of Oklahoma football coaches in attendance at the meet. Coleman received a football scholarship offer from the Sooners last week.

“Last year, I didn’t have the opportunity to run the 100, and I got second in the 200," Coleman said. "I knew I wanted this and that I wasn’t going to lose again in the city. … Knowing what I’ve accomplished and how far I’ve come, it doesn’t matter where you start. I know everybody says it does, but it does not matter. You just have to get into high school and work your butt off.”

Lincoln Southwest’s Jaida Rowe also performed well on perhaps the best day weatherwise of the season.

She won the 100 hurdles in :14:21, and she broke the meet record in the 300 hurdles with a :45.42.

“It’s kind of a bittersweet feeling,” Rowe said. “It’s my last year, but I’m just trying to make the most out of each meet.”

After winning the boys shot put with a 62-feet, 5-inch throw that shattered the previous meet record by 3 feet, Lincoln East’s Sam Cappos also won the boys discus with a 177 Wednesday.

The best celebration of the day goes to Lincoln High’s Javon Leuty when he was told he ran a :14:52 in the boys hurdles, which is a new personal record that moved him into second in the state.

Leuty jumped for joy and ran nearly 20 yards down the track before being bombarded by his teammates, who helped him celebrate with high-fives and pats on the back.

Lincoln Southwest's Hailey Watermeier took aim at a meet record in the girls pole vault (12-1), but fell short and settled for a winning leap of 11-6, the third-best mark in the state this year.

The Silver Hawk junior said she cleared 12 feet during an indoor session over the winter and added she's in a better place mentally.

"Just after resetting, I feel like I'm kind of back in the groove of stuff," said Watermeier, who is pole vaulting for the first time this season. "I feel like myself again, which is nice."

Watermeier's best mark entering the meet was 11 feet.

Lincoln Southwest won the girls team championship with 228 points and Lincoln East won the boys side with 194.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0