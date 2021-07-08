Elkhorn South's Hinrichs named Nebraska Gatorade track and field athlete of year

More than a month ago, Gabe Hinrichs was creating buzz at the state track and field meet at Omaha Burke Stadium.

On Thursday, the Elkhorn South junior was named the Nebraska Gatorade track and field athlete of the year.

Hinrichs won all-class golds in the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs. His time of 1 minutes, 52.61 seconds in the 1,600 set a state meet record and ranked 97th nationally among all high school runners.

Hinrichs also finished second in the 800. His efforts played a big part in Elkhorn South winning the Class A team title.

Hinrichs has volunteered locally as a youth sports coach through the Elkhorn Athletic Association in addition to donating his time to multiple community service initiatives through his church.

