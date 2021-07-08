 Skip to main content
Elkhorn South's Hinrichs named Nebraska Gatorade track and field athlete of year
Elkhorn South's Hinrichs named Nebraska Gatorade track and field athlete of year

  • Updated
State track and field, 5.19

Elkhorn South's Gabe Hinrichs wins the 3,200-meter run during the Class A state track and field meet on May 19 at Omaha Burke Stadium.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo

It’s time to announce the winners of the 2021 Prep Sports Awards. These high school athletes have had amazing seasons this year and we are proud to celebrate their achievements.

More than a month ago, Gabe Hinrichs was creating buzz at the state track and field meet at Omaha Burke Stadium.

On Thursday, the Elkhorn South junior was named the Nebraska Gatorade track and field athlete of the year.

Hinrichs won all-class golds in the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs. His time of 1 minutes, 52.61 seconds in the 1,600 set a state meet record and ranked 97th nationally among all high school runners.

His time of 8:59.66 in the 3,200 ranked 72nd in the country, and was the third-fastest time in state history.

Hinrichs also finished second in the 800. His efforts played a big part in Elkhorn South winning the Class A team title.

Hinrichs has volunteered locally as a youth sports coach through the Elkhorn Athletic Association in addition to donating his time to multiple community service initiatives through his church.

