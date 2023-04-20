Gabe Miles leaned his torso forward at the finish line, and it crossed just before his closest competitor in the 200-meter run Thursday.

But the Lincoln East senior actually won the race 125 meters earlier, at the final curve. Miles was trailing Bellevue West’s Asher Jenkins as the pack of eight reached the 75-meter mark.

“That’s where you got to take everyone,” Miles said. “I just started kicking.”

So it was Miles across the line in 22.12 seconds, just ahead of Jenkins (:22.14) to win at the Harold Scott Invitational at Beechner Athletic Complex.

East coach John Gingery was among the first to greet Miles as he exited the track. He said Miles’ move at the curve made a big difference.

“He attacked the curve,” Gingery said. “And then he opened up coming down. Increased the speed. It’s a great win for him.”

Even so, Gabe Miles wants more. He grimaced when he saw his winning time on a coach’s phone screen. That’s life as a perfectionist, he says.

“I guess I just expect everything to go perfect,” said Miles, son of former Nebraska basketball coach Tim Miles. “I wasn’t happy because I want 21.9.”

Gingery has watched Miles as he worked diligently in the weight room to become a legitimate Class A state title contender, particularly in the 400, which is his specialty.

“He’s got a great work ethic,” Gingery said. “You’ll see him at practice, and he’s giving everything he’s got.”

Miles’ East teammate, Dash Bauman, gave the Spartans another fun finish in the 110 hurdles.

Bauman bested his friend and training partner — North Star’s Connor Plahm — by posting a :14.64. Bauman saw Plahn (:14.95) out of the corner of his eye during the closing stretch.

“He’s a great dude, I love him, but I’m like, ‘I’m not letting him beat me,’” Bauman said.

It’s a season best for Bauman, and it comes at a good time with athletes beginning to ramp up for the state meet, which is just under a month away.

He did it with a clean leap over the race’s final hurdle, which has been, well, an obstacle.

“That’s something I’ve kind of struggled with so far this season,” Bauman said. “So I knew once I got that, it’s just a chance for me to take it over.”

Kenneth Williams put one on the board for the home team. The Lincoln High sprinter enjoyed a 100 dash win in his school’s backyard.

Williams won in :10.80, which was just better than Miles’ 10:85.

The two are no strangers. Williams knew he’d get a push from Miles, who was one lane over.

“I knew I had competition coming into the race,” Williams said. “Knew I had to get out the blocks fast.”

