Incoming Lincoln East freshman Berlyn Schutz won the girls 15-16 age division of the 2,000-meter steeplechase at the USATF Hershey National Junior Olympic Track & Field Championships, which concluded Sunday in Sacramento, California.
Schutz, competing for the Lincoln Community Track Club, finished in 7:06.24, more than seven seconds ahead of the second place finisher Ellaney Matarese of the Pacific Coast Shock Waves track club.
Schutz finished second in the 1,500-meter run (4:37.04) and was fifth in the 3,000 (10:28.10).
East senior-to-be Tyler Brown, the defending state high school discus champion, took second in that event in the boys 17-18 division with a throw of 180 feet, 2 inches. He finished ninth in the shot put (52-4¾) and 11th in the javelin (162-2) competing for Lincoln Youth Track.
Lincoln High sophomore Dajaz Defrand was sixth in the 200-meter dash of the girls 15-16 division (:24.85) and seventh in the 100 (:12.12). She runs for Boys & Girls of Midlands.