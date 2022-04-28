Duels between Norris' Bredthauer and Beatrice's Mahoney have the sprint duo rising up the charts

CRETE — Sometimes a Class A-loaded meet in Omaha or Lincoln is your best bet to catch some of the state’s best sprinters.

But Norris’ Taylor Bredthauer and Beatrice’s Morgan Mahoney have been showing all track season that some of the best speed duels are outside of the Metro and Capital City areas. The two athletes have been pushing each other to some of the state’s top girls marks, and they met again in the 200-meter dash at Thursday’s Crete Invitational at Doane.

Bredthauer won in 25.61 seconds and Mahoney was second at :25.73 on a day where your typical 2022 spring track conditions — wind, cool temperatures, and did we mention wind? — were replaced by 82 degrees and sun.

Mahoney, a senior, won the 100 in :12.52 earlier in the day. Bredthauer did not compete in the event, saving her legs for the long jump, where she popped for a state-tying best 18 feet, 9 inches, and the 4x100 relay.

“It wasn’t my best race, but hopefully next week is better,” said Bredthauer, who ran a season-best :25.30 earlier this season in the 200.

Bredthauer, a junior, outdueled Mahoney at the Waverly Invitational earlier this month. At last week’s Yowell Invitational at York, Mahoney edged her Norris rival in the 100 before Bredthauer won the 200.

“It’s very fun,” Bredthauer said of competing against Mahoney at several meets. “It keeps me on my toes and it’s always good competition.”

Bredthauer entered the week ranked second in the state in the 100 (:12.12) and Mahoney was third at :12.22, which came in York last week. Only Lincoln High’s Dajaz DeFrand was ahead of them.

In the 200, Bredthauer is third in the state and Mahoney is sixth at :25.62. Both are 1-2 in each event in Class B, likely setting up what should be one of the top storylines at next month’s state meet in Omaha.

Bredthauer and Mahoney were neck and neck on the anchor leg of the 4z100 relay, too, with Mahoney leading Beatrice to a season-best :49.78, which is fourth in the state and the top time in Class B.

Last week’s win in the 100 was big for Mahoney, who will compete at Doane in college.

“It boosted my confidence a little bit, knowing that I can beat her, but I just like competing against her because she’s one of the better sprinters in the state,” said Mahoney, who placed sixth in the 100 at last year’s state meet. “I think it helps both of us because we’re always competing against each other.”

Bredthauer’s best performance Thursday came in the long jump where her 18-9 put her at the top in the state. It came on her first attempt.

“It’s been a long ride and a long journey to get there and I’m hoping to keep on moving up,” said Bredthauer, who picked up long jump last season and is aiming for the 19s by the end of the season.

The Waverly girls got another boost from freshman Alonna Depalma, who set a meet and school record in the 400, finishing in :58.10, which moves her to fourth in the state.

It was another girl on the top-10 charts — Gretna’s Brooke Rose, who was second at :58.81 — that pushed Depalma to a personal-best time, she said.

“I was actually really excited about the competition,” Depalma said. “Normally, I don’t start sprinting until the 100, but I started picking it up at the 200.

“I was hoping to break it (the school record) today, actually.”

Not bad for a runner who didn't start competing in track until the eighth grade.

"The biggest adjustment is the people around me because last year the competition wasn't this hard," Depalma said. "So this year, it's changed."

Norris’ Sage Burbach won the girls shot put with a toss of 43-8¾, which moves her to second in the state.

Adams Central’s Luke Bonifas and Gretna’s Isabella Bricker swept the 1,600 and 3,200 races for their respective teams.

The Gretna girls and boys swept the team titles at Thursday’s Doane Invitational.

