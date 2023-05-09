The Lincoln Southwest boys won the A-1 district track title and the girls finished second on Tuesday in Columbus.

The Silver Hawk boys swept the podium in high jump and long jump as Lucas Helms posted leap a leap of 6 feet, 5 inches in the high jump and Aidan Welch won the long jump with a 22-¼ mark. Welch also qualified for the state meet with a second-place finish in high jump at 6-1. Paul Lakamp took second in the long jump (21-9¾) and third in the high jump (6-1).

Max Myers finished second in the 1,600-meter run (4 minutes, 26.63 seconds) and the 3,200 (9:46.66) for Southwest. The 3,200 relay group of Wyatt Schnase, Jackson McNeese, Ethan Olson and Ethan Brown won with a time of 8:02.35.

Nonic Oelling paced the Silver Hawk girls with a first-place finish in the 200 at :25.78. Oelling was also third in the 400 at :59.12.

Lily Schwartz was second in the 1,600 (5:26.36) and Hailey Watermeier was runner-up in the pole vault at 10-6.

A-2 at Kearney: Neryah Hekl won the girls 100 (:12.17) and was the anchor on Lincoln High’s 400 relay squad that finished second (:49.23) to make it to state. Brynn Tlamka finished tied for second in the high jump at 10-0 and Grace Mayom was solo silver in the triple jump at 35-2¾ to also earn bids.

Donald DeFrand led the Link boys with a first-place 22-4 leap in the long jump and was a part of the second-place 400 relay team at :42.39 to qualify.

A-4 at Omaha Westside: Connor Plahn had a big day for Lincoln North Star, winning the 300 hurdles (:39.37), finishing second in the 110 hurdles (:15.36) and anchored the champion 1,600 relay team that finished in 3:27.65. Easton Zastrow won the 800 at 1:57.95 to round out the Navigator boys winners.

Claire Hellbusch won the high jump for the North Star girls at 5-7 and Korynne Boutin took gold in pole vault at 10-4. Hailey Boltz was the runner-up in the 100 hurdles (:16.27) and the 300 hurdles (:48.52) too.

B-2 at Elkhorn: Zach Fox was a key contributor to help the Wahoo boys finish as runners-up. He placed first in the 100 hurdles (:14.41) and second in the 300 hurdles (:38.87). Fox also led the 1,600 relay team to a second-place finish at 3:25.42. Benji Nelson won the triple jump as well for the Warriors at 43-4½.

McKenna Smith was the lone Wahoo girl to punch a ticket to state with a 4-10 mark in the high jump.

