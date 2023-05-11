Kade Pieper's state record in the Class C shot put lasted all of one week.

Because Kade Pieper broke it again.

The Norfolk Catholic senior and Iowa football recruit unleashed a monster toss Thursday — 65 feet, 3¾ inches — to win the C-5 district title and put himself on top of a list of impressive throwing performances this season.

Thursday marked the third time this season Pieper has broken the Class C record. The last came one week ago at the Norfolk Catholic Invitational with a toss of 63-4¾ that broke the record he originally set April 29 at the Mid-States Conference meet.

Thursday's toss is the best in Nebraska this season regardless of class, more than a foot ahead of the 64-0½ from Lincoln East's Sam Cappos earlier this spring.

The throw is also longer than the Class A and Class D state records. Schuyler's Marty Kobza holds the all-class mark with a throw of 66-11½ in 1981.

Suddenly, one of the longest-standing records in the state could be in jeopardy.

C-9 meet delayed, then moved: The C-9 district meet started the day at Perkins County High School in Grant.

By Thursday evening, the entire event had been moved 20 miles north to Ogallala. The reason? Terrible weather, which forced multiple delays and eventually a move north to Ogallala's facility, which has lights to facilitate a nighttime finish.

The meet resumed around 7:30 p.m. central time.

Lutheran's Lebo wins four golds at C-1: Lincoln Lutheran junior won four gold medals Thursday to set up a busy state meet.

Lebo won the 400 in 50.31 seconds which stands as the top time in Class C this season, and added a victory in the 800. Lebo also ran on Lutheran's winning 4x400 and 4x800 relay teams as the Warriors took the team title with 109 points.

Lebo was the only individual winner for the Lutheran boys, but four athletes — Brady Franzen (1,600, 3,200), Jackson Masek (shot put), Jonny Puelz (high jump) and Jacob Wertz (800) — also qualified for state.

Lincoln Lutheran's girls, meanwhile won four individual events and the 4x100 relay Thursday

Abby Wachal brought home three gold medals, winning the 100 and long jump while anchoring Lutheran's winning 4x100 relay. Clara Admiraal was a double winner, taking the 100 hurdles and also running on the 4x100. Lutheran's other individual winner was Sawyer Benne, who took first in the 1,600. Sophie and Lily Wohlgemuth also ran on the relay.

