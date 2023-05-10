Viktar Kachalouski can get it done on the track, too.

Parkview Christian's basketball standout cleared 6 feet, 3 inches Wednesday at the D-2 district track meet in Osceola to qualify for next week's state meet in Omaha.

All of Class D held its district meets Wednesday. Class C district meets are scheduled for Thursday.

Kachalouski has cleared 6-foot-5 this season, good for the second-best jump in Class D. He didn't need that Wednesday as his closest competitor, teammate Brayden Ulrich also qualified after clearing five feet, 10 inches.

The Patriots also went 1-2 in the long jump with another basketball star, Maurice Reide, winning with a leap of 20-5¾. Second was all-state running back Chandler Page, who jumped 20-1½. They were the only competitors to clear 20 feet.

Reide also won the triple jump with a personal-best 44-3¼ that is just off the Class D state lead of Plainview's Spencer Hille (44-4½).

Parkview's Maria Pastrelo went to the top of the Class D 400 chart this season with a 59.88 to win the district title. Pastrelo is the first Class D girls this season to break 60 seconds in the 400.

At the same meet, eight-time Class D state track gold medalist Isaiah Zelasney of Osceola qualified in three events as he closes out a highly-decorated high school career.

Zelasney won the 400 while finishing second in the 100 and 200 to secure his place in Omaha. He has yet to lose a race at Burke Stadium.

State record falls at D-8: Two sprinters, Brady's Dillon Miller and Overton's William Kulhanek, broke the Class D state record in the 200 meters during the D-8 meet at Paxton.

Miller, a senior won with a time of 21.48, with Kulhanek, a junior, second at 21.85. Both times were well below the previous standard of 22.20 set in 2001 by Scribner-Snyder's Nate Probasco. The times stand as the third and fifth-fastest times in the state this season regardless of class.

The duo also surpassed Probasco's Class D 100 meters record of 10.85, but those times weren't wind-legal. Kulhanek won in 10.67 with Miller next to him at 10.68.

