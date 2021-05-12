District track glance: Rinn lands on the all-time charts in 800; Links' DeFrand fast again; East girls claim gold

Brianna Rinn entered the all-time charts in the girls 800-meter run to help lead the Lincoln Southwest girls to the A-1 district track and field title Wednesday in Columbus.

Rinn won in 2 minutes, 13.07 seconds to land at sixth on the all-time charts.

Senior Kate Dilsaver swept the fastest running events — the 100, 200 and 400 dashes. She won the 100 in a season-best 12.21 seconds, the 200 in a season-best :25.36 and the 400 in :57.43. Teammate Jaida Rowe swept the hurdle titles, and Nikki Dirks (high jump) added a gold medal, too.

Lincoln North Star's Liem Chot won the boys 1,600 in 4:21.08 — edging Southwest's Drew Snyder by less than a second — and the 3,200 in 9:32.64. Teammate Kaidyn Jackson added a title in the long jump with a leap of 21 feet, 10½ inches.

The Southwest boys finished third behind Kearney and Fremont. North Star was fourth.

A-2 at Omaha Burke: Lincoln High junior Dajaz DeFrand continued her fast spring with victories in the 100 and 200. DeFrand won the 100 in :11.79 and the 200 in :24.91, then anchored the Links' winning 400 relay team, which recorded the state's best time of the season (:48.18).