District track glance: Rinn lands on the all-time charts in 800; Links' DeFrand fast again; East girls claim gold

Brianna Rinn entered the all-time charts in the girls 800-meter run to help lead the Lincoln Southwest girls to the A-1 district track and field title Wednesday in Columbus.
Rinn won in 2 minutes, 13.07 seconds to land at sixth on the all-time charts.
Senior Kate Dilsaver swept the fastest running events — the 100, 200 and 400 dashes. She won the 100 in a season-best 12.21 seconds, the 200 in a season-best :25.36 and the 400 in :57.43. Teammate Jaida Rowe swept the hurdle titles, and Nikki Dirks (high jump) added a gold medal, too.
Lincoln North Star's Liem Chot won the boys 1,600 in 4:21.08 — edging Southwest's Drew Snyder by less than a second — and the 3,200 in 9:32.64. Teammate Kaidyn Jackson added a title in the long jump with a leap of 21 feet, 10½ inches.
The Southwest boys finished third behind Kearney and Fremont. North Star was fourth.
A-2 at Omaha Burke: Lincoln High junior Dajaz DeFrand continued her fast spring with victories in the 100 and 200. DeFrand won the 100 in :11.79 and the 200 in :24.91, then anchored the Links' winning 400 relay team, which recorded the state's best time of the season (:48.18).
The Lincoln Pius X girls won the team title. Anna Vedral won the 100 hurdles in :15.03, and added a first-place finish in pole vault (12-0), while Kate Campos took the 300s in :46.58.
Reece Grosserode (long jump) and Sam Easley (400) won titles for the Pius X boys, who placed second behind Elkhorn South in the team race. Easley's time of :50.58 breaks him into the top 10 on this year's charts.
Javon Leuty won the 100 hurdles (:15.07) to lead the Links boys.
Elkhorn South's Gabe Hinrichs also entered the all-time charts. He won the boys 800 in 1:52.61, the eighth-best time in state history.
A-3 at Grand Island: Victories in the 1,600 and 3,200 relays propelled the Lincoln East girls to the team title. The Spartans (150 points) finished 40 points ahead of Omaha Westside.
Annalee Ventling-Brown also racked up points for East, winning the 100 hurdles in :16.30 and the 300s in :47.83. Jenna Muma added a win in the 1,600 (5:25.25), edging teammate Berlyn Schutz (5:25.83).
Creighton Prep won the boys title behind 159 points, and East (124) was second.
The Spartans were led by Sam Cappos (discus title), Trevor Henrickson (high jump) and Malachi Coleman (triple jump). Cappos, already among the state leaders heading into Wednesday, uncorked a season-best throw of 168-6 in the discus. Coleman's mark of 45-9 in the triple also was a season-best mark.