District track glance: Plahn leads North Star boys; Sprint showdowns highlight A-2 where East sweeps titles

Lincoln North Star's Connor Plahn ran a personal-best 14.86 seconds to win the 110-meter hurdles at the A-4 district track and field meet Tuesday at Beechner Athletic Complex.

Plahn's time lands him on the top-10 season charts. He later ran a personal-best :40.87 in the 300 hurdles and placed second.

The North Star boys got first-place finishes from Matthew Dunaski in the 800 (1:59.03), Grant Wasserman in the 1,600 (4:30.72), Matthew Montes in the 3,200 (10:11.36) and Max Koebernick in the high jump (6 feet, 3 inches).

On the girls side, North Star's Kinsley Ragland added to her season medal haul with a first-place finish in the shot put (42-5½).

Northeast's Laney Songster won the girls 100 hurdles in :15.00, and Iris Bumgarner won two events (100 and 200) for the Southeast girls, who place second behind Millard North.

Creighton Prep won the boys team title. The Junior Jays' Jack Gillogly ran a :21.79 in the 200, which is one of the state's top times this season.

Spartans sweep titles: The Lincoln East boys and girls each won district titles at A-2 in Gretna.

The East girls scored 153 2/3 points to edge Gretna (149). The East boys scored 141 points to outpace runner-up Omaha Central (130).

The East girls got a boost from Mia Murray, who won the 3,200 in 11:14.63 and the 1,600 in 5:16.95.

The boys 100 featured three of the state's top sprinters. Omaha Central's Jaylen Lloyd won in :10.43, Lincoln East's Malachi Coleman was second at :10.46 and North Platte's Vince Genatone was third at :10.50. All three times rank Nos. 1, 2 and 3 in the state this year.

Coleman outdueled Lloyd (:21.31-:21.32) for first place in the 200. Coleman was the state leader in the event coming into the day at :21.58.

Lloyd jumped 24-6 to win the boys long jump and move to fifth on the all-time charts. He also won the triple jump with a leap of 48-0.

