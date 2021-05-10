District track and field assignments

Track
DISTRICT ASSIGNMENTS
CLASS A
Wednesday's meets
A-1 at Columbus: Columbus, Fremont, Kearney, Lincoln North Star, Lincoln Southwest, Millard South, Omaha Bryan, Omaha South.
A-2 at Omaha Burke: Bellevue West, Elkhorn South, Lincoln High, Lincoln Pius X, Omaha Burke, Omaha Central, Omaha North, Papillion-La Vista.
A-3 at Grand Island: Bellevue East Creighton Prep, Grand Island, Lincoln East, North Platte, Omaha Benson, Omaha Marian, Omaha Northwest, Omaha Westside.
A-4 at Beechner Athletic Complex: Gretna, Lincoln Northeast, Lincoln Southeast, Millard North, Millard West, Norfolk.
CLASS B
Thursday's meets
B-1 at Papillion-La Vista South: Ashland-Greenwood, Auburn, Boys Town, Falls City, Nebraska City, Omaha Gross, Omaha Skutt, Platteview, Plattsmouth, Ralston.
B-2 at Blair: Bennington, Blair, DC West, Elkhorn, Elkhorn North, Fort Calhoun, Mount Michael, Omaha Concordia, Omaha Mercy, Omaha Roncalli, Wahoo.
B-3 at Fairbury: Beatrice, Crete, Fairbury, Lincoln Christian, Malcolm, Milford, Norris, Seward, Waverly, York.
B-4 at Boone Central: Arlington, Boone Central, Columbus Lakeview, Columbus Scotus, O'Neill, Pierce, Schuyler, South Sioux City, Wayne, West Point-Beemer.
B-5 at Aurora: Adams Central, Aurora, Broken Bow, Central City, Hastings, Holdrege, Kearney Catholic, Lexington, Minden, Northwest, St. Paul.
B-6 at Ogallala: Alliance, Chadron, Cozad, Gering, Gothenburg, McCook, Mitchell, Ogallala, Scottsbluff, Sidney.
CLASS C
Thursday's meets
C-1 at Johnson Co. Central: Freeman, Johnson County Central, Lincoln Lutheran, Lourdes CC, Palmyra, Southern, Syracuse, Tri County, Wilber-Clatonia.
C-2 at Louisville: Archbishop Bergan, Bishop Neumann, Bronwell Talbot, Conestoga, Cornerstone Christian, Louisville, North Bend Central, Raymond Central, Weeping Water, Yutan.
C-3 at Wisner-Pilger: Clarkson/Leigh, Guardian Angels CC, Howells-Dodge, Logan View, Madison, Oakland-Craig, Stanton, Tekamah-Herman, Wisner-Pilger.
C-4 at Ponca: BRLD, Crofton, Hartington CC, Homer, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, Omaha Nation, Ponca, Tri County Northeast, Wakefield, Winnebago.
C-5 at West Holt: Ainsworth, Battle Creek, Elkhorn Valley, Lutheran High Northeast, Neligh-Oakdale, Norfolk Catholic, North Central, Summerland, Valentine, West Holt.
C-6 at Wood River: Aquinas, Centennial, Centura, Cross County, David City, Grand Island CC, Nebraska Christian, Shelby-Rising City, Twin River, Wood River.
C-7 at Thayer Central: Blue Hill, Doniphan-Trumbull, Fillmore Central, Hastings SC, Heartland, Sandy Creek, Southern Valley, Superior, Sutton, Thayer Central.
C-8 at Ord: Amherst, Arcadia/Loup City, Burwell, Elm Creek, Gibbon, Hi-Line, Maxwell, Ord, Ravenna, South Loup.
C-9 at Sutherland: Bayard, Bridgeport, Chase County, Gordon-Rushville, Hemingford, Hershey, Kimball, Morrill, Perkins County, Sutherland.
CLASS D
Wednesday's meets
D-1 at Falls City SH: Diller-Odell, Dorchester, Exeter-Milligan, Falls City SH, Friend, HTRS, Johnson-Brock, Lewiston, Meridian, Pawnee City, Sterling.
D-2 at Osceola: Cedar Bluffs, East Butler, Elmwood-Murdock, Hampton, High Plains, McCool Junction, Mead, Nebraska Lutheran, Omaha Christian, Osceola, Parkview Christian.
D-3 at Hartington CC: Hartington-Newcastle, Humphrey SF, Humphrey/LHF, Osmond, Pender, Randolph, Scribner-Snyder, Walthill, Wausa, Winside, Wynot.
D-4 at West Holt: Bloomfield, Boyd County, CWC, Cody-Kilgore, Creighton, Elgin/PJ, Niobrara/Verdigre, Plainview, Santee, St. Mary's, Stuart.
D-5 at Fullerton: Central Valley, Elba, Fullerton, Giltner, Heartland Lutheran, Palmer, Pleasanton, Riverside, Shelton, Spalding Academy, St. Edward.
D-6 at Kenesaw: Alma, Axtell, BDS, Deshler, Franklin, Harvard, Kenesaw, Lawrence-Nelson, Red Cloud, Silver Lake, Wilcox-Hildreth.
D-7 at Bertrand: Arapahoe, Bertrand, Cambridge, Dundy County-Stratton, Hitchcock County, Loomis, Maywood-Hayes Center, Medicine Valley, Southwest, Wallace, Wauneta-Palisade.
D-8 at Broken Bow: Anselmo-Merna, Ansley-Litchfield, Brady, Mullen, North Platte St. Pat's, Overton, Paxton, Sandhills Valley, Sandhills/Thedford, SEM, Twin Loup.
D-9 at Creek Valley: Arthur County, Banner County, Crawford, Creek Valley, Garden County, Hay Springs, Hyannis, Leyton, Minatare, Potter-Dix, Sioux County, South Platte.