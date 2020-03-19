Despite uncertainty about high school track season, East thrower Brown works on his own with long term perspective

Tyler Brown is at the Stuart Stadium track down the hill from Lincoln East every day, throwing on his own, despite the NSAA on Monday suspending organized practices until March 30.
Brown is hoping for the slim chance that there will be a spring high school track and field season. He's aiming for the opportunity to be able to defend his Class A state discus title and all-class gold medal, make a run at the state record and compete for a state shot put crown, too.
The NSAA suspended the first competition date for spring sports until April 2 because of the coronavirus pandemic, but there is no guarantee that it will materialize, given the uncertainty of the situation.
The suspended sports include soccer, track and field, baseball, boys golf and girls tennis.
If the season isn’t in the cards for the Lincoln East senior, he’ll continue the daily practices either by himself or with his father and coach, Dave Brown, and resume the weight room workouts (once the YMCA reopens) for what he has coming up long term.
The Nebraska recruit has a spot secured in the New Balance Nationals June 18-21 in Greensboro, North Carolina, an event reserved for the nation’s top high school competitors in which he finished ninth in the discus a year ago.
Before he begins his Husker career, Brown also plans to do the AAU Junior Olympic circuit again, culminating with the nationals July 31 through Aug. 7 in Norfolk, Virginia. He was second at nationals last summer.
“I’m hoping they (the NSAA) get something going this spring, but if we don’t have a high school season, I need to keep working and keep getting better,” Brown said. “I need to be at a good point when the summer meets roll around.”
It appears Brown will be if his March workouts are any indication. Brown played basketball for the Spartans this past winter, and the day after East’s season ended on Feb. 29, he was out throwing with his father.
That Monday (March 2), preseason practices began, and by the end of that week in ideal weather conditions, he was unleashing discus throws close to his personal-best last season of 192 feet, which he recorded at the Lincoln Public Schools Championships.
“I seemed to have gotten things put together pretty quickly this spring,” said Brown, who took fourth in Class A at state in the shot put a year ago with a personal-best 55-3¼. “That’s why I’m hoping we have a season because with the right conditions, I think I could it get out there over 200 (feet) and maybe go for the state record.”
Brown needs a 195-5 to crack the state’s top 10 all-time charts. The East school record of 198-9 by Scott McPherren (1993) is fifth in the state all-time. The state record is 203-6 by Andy Meyer of Superior (1989).
Meyer is the father of Nebraska volleyball recruit Kalynn Meyer, a senior and a returning three-time state champion in the discus who is second on the state’s all-time girls discus charts (176-8) and sixth all-time in the shot put with the 49-5 she threw at state last spring.
While Brown hasn’t totally lost his high school senior season yet, his older sister, Shelby, has. Shelby Brown, a former girls state discus champion at East, is a senior on the Nebraska track team and a volunteer coach at East this spring as part of obtaining her coaching certificate.
With the NCAA pulling the plug on all sports earlier this month, Shelby, like many other seniors in a number of other sports, is hoping to get an extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA while she begins work on her master's degree next school year.
That will make Shelby and Tyler teammates at NU next season. Both their father and mother, Amy (Fox), were Husker throwers in the 1980s.
“That will be a weird situation,” Tyler said about being on the same team as his older sister. “When I was younger, she was always helping me with things like technique, so it should be good.”
Dave said if the high school season is canceled, he will probably have his son begin training with the heavier implements used in college. Tyler may also start focusing some attention on the javelin, another potential event when he gets to NU.
Something else Dave has planned is to treat what would’ve been meet days a little differently.
“On the days of the meets, we’ll go out there and measure six throws, just like he’s competing,” Dave said. “Hopefully we can do some things that will keep him motivated and he can have fun with.”